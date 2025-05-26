Content Blog | Semrush

📣 News: ContentShake AI is now the Content Toolkit inside the Semrush platform. New name. New home. Same value.Go to Content Toolkit
Content Marketing Blog
Content marketing is a crucial part of any digital strategy. Get expert advice on performing content audits, choosing what type of content to produce, and promoting content so that it delivers.
AI in Marketing
- 11 min read
The Best AI Image Generators in 2024 (+ Image Examples)
Explore the best AI image generators of 2024. I tested every tool and created a detailed review so you can choose the best option for your needs.
- 11 min read
8 Best AI SEO Tools for 2025 (Tested Firsthand)
Discover my review of the best AI SEO tools for smashing your SEO goals in 2025 and beyond.
- 24 min read
My 11 Favorite ChatGPT Alternatives for 2025 (Tested Manually)
I tested the top ChatGPT alternatives and shortlisted 11 of them. Read this guide to explore their features and choose the one that best suits your needs.
- 23 min read
The 15 Best AI Chatbots to Try in 2024
Explore our curated list of the top 15 AI chatbot tools to try in 2024. We manually tested each one and provided a comprehensive review.
- 12 min read
What Is AI Marketing? The Ultimate 2024 Guide for Businesses
Learn how to leverage AI to boost your marketing efforts and smash your business goals. Explore use cases, AI marketing tools, and real-life examples.
- 25 min read
Claude vs ChatGPT: Which AI Assistant Suits You Best in 2024?
Comparing AI assistants Claude and ChatGPT: differences, strengths, and considerations in the Claude vs ChatGPT matchup. Which one comes out on top?
- 23 min read
Gemini (ex Bard) vs. ChatGPT: Which AI Tool Works Best? [2024]
Explore our expert review—compare the strengths of Google's Gemini (formerly Bard) vs. ChatGPT in various tasks, from content creation to coding.
- 10 min read
The 10 Best AI Writing Tools to Try in 2024 [Tested Manually]
We tested the top AI writing tools for 2024 and have compiled a comprehensive list. Check it out to find the platform that best suits your needs.
- 25 min read
25 Best AI Social Media Tools to Try in 2024
AI social media tools help you save time on creating and distributing engaging social media content. Check out this 2024 list of the best AI tools for social media management and content creation.
- 30 min read
57 Best AI Tools to Try in 2024 (Always Up-to-Date)
Explore the 2024 list of the best generative AI tools for marketing, writing, design, productivity management, image generation, research, and more.
- 20 min read
AI in Content Creation: Best Practices & Top Tools for 2024
Find out how to grow your business with AI content marketing. Explore expert tips for 2024, use cases, best practices, the top AI content creation tools, and more.
- 12 min read
9 Tips for How to Bring AI into Your SEO and Content Strategy
Discover the latest emerging AI trends and learn how to incorporate them into your SEO and content marketing strategies. Learn from industry experts and get practical tips.
- 17 min read
How To Use ChatGPT: Your Step-by-Step Guide [2023]
Learn how to use ChatGPT to perform various tasks from writing copy to researching your audience. Get simple step-by-step guidance with examples.
Content Creation
- 12 min read
What is Copywriting? How to Master it in 2025 (with Examples)
In this copywriting 101 guide, I cover everything you need to know to create effective copy.
- 11 min read
How to Create an Effective Content Style Guide (+ Examples)
Looking to build a content style guide for your brand? Learn how to get started, what to include, and how other businesses do it.
- 12 min read
80+ Catchy Headline Examples to Inspire You in 205
Explore this list of my favorite headline examples and get inspired for your next campaign. Engage your audience and generate a bump in traffic.
- 11 min read
What Is a Content Management System (CMS)? The 2024 Guide
A content management system (CMS) helps you create, manage, and publish digital content. Learn how it works and how to choose the best CMS in 2024.
- 9 min read
18 Powerful Copywriting Examples (and Why They're Great)
Discover 18 compelling copywriting examples and learn what makes them great. Click here for practical insights to use in your own copywriting efforts.
- 8 min read
How To Write an Introduction: 5 Simple Tips & Examples
Explore 5 top ways of writing a strong introduction and 3 main types of introductions you can use in your content. Includes lots of practical examples.
- 7 min read
Signing Off: How To Write a Powerful Conclusion
How to write blog post conclusions: explore top tips for writing strong endings that let you communicate clearly and effectively with your audience.
- 18 min read
How To Write Better: 18 Ways To Enhance Your Writing Skills
Transform your writing skills from good to great by following the expert tips in this guide. Learn how to write better and explore useful examples.
- 15 min read
21 Top Writing Tools for 2023: What Writers Must Try and Why
Check out the top 21 writing tools that can help you become a more efficient writer. For content writers, copy writers, and everyone in between.
- 12 min read
What Is Owned Media? A Quick Guide to Unlocking Its Potential
Owned media is what you publish on the platforms that your business controls, including your website, blog, social media, etc. Here’s what you need to know.
- 14 min read
19 Affordable & Effective Small Business Content Marketing Ideas
Explore 19 powerful content marketing ideas you can use here and now to grow your small business. Includes real-life examples for your inspiration.
Content Marketing Strategy
- 18 min read
Digital Marketing for Small Business: A Practical Guide for 2024
Discover 13 actionable digital marketing tips, tactics, and strategies to grow your small business in 2024 and beyond. Explore practical examples and step-by-step guidelines.
- 16 min read
How to Build a Successful Content Strategy in 9 Steps [2025]
A content strategy is a road map you follow to reach your business goals using content marketing. Explore this ultimate guide to build it step by step.
- 18 min read
Business Storytelling 101: The Definitive Guide with Examples
Storytelling is the art of transforming information into a captivating narrative. Explore this ultimate guide to storytelling and implement it in your own business.
- 13 min read
Brand Voice: What It Is and How to Define It (+ Template)
Brand voice refers to your brand’s unique personality reflected across all its touchpoints. Read this A-Z guide and learn how to create your own.
- 23 min read
What Is Content Marketing? Your Complete 2023 Guide
This content marketing 101 guide provides you with actionable tips and practical examples to get started with content marketing for your business.
Can AI content rank on Google?
YES, and we have proof! We analyzed 20K blog articles, surveyed 700+ Semrush users, and interviewed industry experts to get to the bottom of it.