The Content Marketing Starter Kit | Semrush

📣 News: ContentShake AI is now the Content Toolkit inside the Semrush platform. New name. New home. Same value.

Go to Content Toolkit

The Content Marketing Starter Kit for Your Business

Build a foundation for your content marketing with our ultimate kit of resources and templates for content planning.

Download now for free

What’s inside:

  • Content Marketing Workbook
  • Buyer Persona, Brand Story, and Tone of Voice templates
  • Competitive Content Analysis and Content Funnel templates
  • Content Plan and Content Calendar templates
Download now

Build a Powerful Content Marketing
Action Plan

Shift to effective content marketing planning, generate better results, and save
resources with our free Starter Kit.