Content Toolkit vs ChatGPT | Semrush

📣 News: ContentShake AI is now the Content Toolkit inside the Semrush platform. New name. New home. Same value.

Go to Content Toolkit

Semrush Content Toolkit vs ChatGPT

AI for SEO and content creation must go beyond generic outputs.
The Semrush Content Toolkit stands out by offering SEO insights and custom solutions tailored for small teams.

  • The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.

    Kathryn Strachan

    CEO at CopyHouse

  • The Semrush Content Toolkit creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!

    Chiara Brancato

    Founder at the Museum Creative

  • It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.

    Vanhishikha Bhargava

    Founder at Contensify

Content marketing changed forever with the launch of ChatGPT.

Now, the Semrush Content Toolkit is leading the next generation.

ChatGPT is powerful—but only if you know what to feed it. With solid keyword research and SEO know-how, you can guide it to produce great content.

But what if you don’t have the resources to research keywords, endlessly tweak ChatGPT prompts, and edit AI content?

Semrush has created a tool that combines OpenAI technology with real-time competitive insights.

Specifically designed to help small teams grow with content marketing.

Content Toolkit is a smarter ChatGPT alternative powered by Semrush data.

ChatGPT user interface
Semrush Content Toolkit user interface

Redefining the AI experience for small teams with big content goals

ChatGPT

Semrush Content

SEO-friendly content generation

SEO-friendly content generation

No

Requires lengthy and detailed prompts and doesn't provide keyword or search intent data

Yes

Generates full articles optimized for your target keywords and region

Content ideas

Content ideas

No

Can generate a list of generic ideas or topics based on your prompt

Yes

Suggests data-driven topic and keyword ideas for your domain and target region

Real-time competitor data

Real-time competitor data

No

Doesn't provide real-time competitor data

Yes

Analyzes up-to-date data from your organic competitors and uses that information to adjust your content

Real-time SERP analysis

Real-time SERP analysis

No

Doesn't conduct real-time SERP analysis

Yes

Structures your content to match search intent and SERP patterns

Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets

Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets

No
Yes

Automatic brand voice creation

Automatic brand voice creation

No

Lets you adjust the tone of voice using multiple prompts

Yes

Defines your unique brand voice and applies it to all future content

Browser extensions and integrations

Browser extensions and integrations

No
Yes

Offers free access to a Chrome Browser Extension

Integrations

Integrations

No
Yes

Sends your articles directly to WordPress or transfers them to Google Docs

AI image generation

AI image generation

Yes
Yes

Integration of royalty-free stock photos

Integration of royalty-free stock photos

No
Yes

Time

Time

Requires more time for multi-step prompting and stitching your content together

Yes

Takes a couple of clicks to generate an SEO-friendly article draft. You can then quickly enhance it using the integrated AI chat and improvement tips.

Free version

Free version

Yes

Free version with limitations

Yes

Free 7-day trial

Pricing

Pricing

$20/month

$60/month

While ChatGPT is cheaper, Semrush Content Toolkit offers unique features to help you create content that ranks high and brings relevant traffic.

Click, publish, rank:
Semrush Content Toolkit makes content
creation a breeze

Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution with Semrush Content Toolkit

AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.

With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.

Barbara's verdict?

The Content Toolkit is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.

Barbara Ferrigno

CEO Concept Marketing Group

Learn more

Grow your organic visibility with smart content

The Semrush Content Toolkit brings organic traffic and leads to your website. Even for a one-person show.

Get the most out of Semrush Content Toolkit

Mastering AI: Your Quick Guide to Creating
Ready-to-Rank Content for Small Biz

Watch now

Knowledge Base: Your Quick Guide to Semrush Content Toolkit

Read now