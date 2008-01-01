Content Toolkit vs Copy.ai | Semrush

📣 News: ContentShake AI is now the Content Toolkit inside the Semrush platform. New name. New home. Same value.Go to Content Toolkit
Semrush Content Toolkit vs. Copy.ai
The Semrush Content Toolkit elevates small teams with big content marketing goals.
The tool combines powerful AI with real-time SEO data to drive engagement and traffic for your site.
The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.
Kathryn Strachan
CEO at CopyHouse
The Semrush Content Toolkit creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!
Chiara Brancato
Founder at the Museum Creative
It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.
Vanhishikha Bhargava
Founder at Contensify
Copy.ai supports content production. Semrush Content Toolkit shares the workload.
Large companies with SEO specialists appreciate Copy.ai’s automated workflows and collaborative tools.
Using this platform as a foundation, they can develop multistep marketing, sales, and GTM campaigns.
But what about small teams? You may not have the resources to build on Copy.ai’s features or the expertise to optimize your content for search.
The Semrush Content Toolkit is designed with startups and small businesses in mind.
It generates SEO-friendly content based on Semrush’s competitive data—with just a few clicks.
Streamline, scale, and grow your marketing
with Semrush Content Toolkit
Supporting small teams’ organic growth
with AI innovation
Copy.ai
SEO-friendly content generation
SEO-friendly content generation
Requires additional tools for up-to-date SEO data
Generates SEO-friendly content infused with real-time competitive data
Data-driven content ideas
Data-driven content ideas
Finds relevant topics and keywords for your domain and target region
Content creation process
Content creation process
Advanced automation workflows tailored for experienced users and large teams
An intuitive blog editor perfect for beginners and small teams
AI image generation
AI image generation
Only available to Enterprise customers
AI chat trained on your article
AI chat trained on your article
Only as a standalone tool
Yes, integrated into the article editor to help you save time
Real-time competitor data
Real-time competitor data
Analyzes your organic competitors and adjusts your content
Brand voice creation
Brand voice creation
Browser extensions
Browser extensions
Integrations
Integrations
Via Zapier
Direct publishing to WordPress and transfers to Google Docs
Time to write SEO content
Time to write SEO content
Your schedule must account for SEO and manual competitor research
Articles can be ready within a few minutes
Free version
Free version
Free limited plan
7-day free trial
Pricing
Pricing
Starts at $49/month. The Team plan costs $249/month.
$60/month
Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution the Semrush Content Toolkit
AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.
With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.
Barbara's verdict?
The Content Toolkit is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.
Barbara Ferrigno
CEO Concept Marketing Group
Effortlessly drive organic traffic and engagement
With the Semrush Content Toolkit, even one person can create high-ranking content and rival the big-name brands.