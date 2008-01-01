Content Toolkit vs Copy.ai | Semrush

📣 News: ContentShake AI is now the Content Toolkit inside the Semrush platform. New name. New home. Same value.

Go to Content Toolkit

Semrush Content Toolkit vs. Copy.ai

The Semrush Content Toolkit elevates small teams with big content marketing goals.
The tool combines powerful AI with real-time SEO data to drive engagement and traffic for your site.

  • The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.

    Kathryn Strachan

    CEO at CopyHouse

  • The Semrush Content Toolkit creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!

    Chiara Brancato

    Founder at the Museum Creative

  • It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.

    Vanhishikha Bhargava

    Founder at Contensify

Copy.ai supports content production. Semrush Content Toolkit shares the workload.

Large companies with SEO specialists appreciate Copy.ai’s automated workflows and collaborative tools.

Using this platform as a foundation, they can develop multistep marketing, sales, and GTM campaigns.

But what about small teams? You may not have the resources to build on Copy.ai’s features or the expertise to optimize your content for search.

The Semrush Content Toolkit is designed with startups and small businesses in mind.

It generates SEO-friendly content based on Semrush’s competitive data—with just a few clicks.

Streamline, scale, and grow your marketing
with Semrush Content Toolkit

Copy AI user interface
Semrush Content Toolkit user interface

Supporting small teams’ organic growth
with AI innovation

Copy.ai

Semrush Content

SEO-friendly content generation

SEO-friendly content generation

No

Requires additional tools for up-to-date SEO data

Yes

Generates SEO-friendly content infused with real-time competitive data

Data-driven content ideas

Data-driven content ideas

No
Yes

Finds relevant topics and keywords for your domain and target region

Content creation process

Content creation process

Advanced automation workflows tailored for experienced users and large teams

An intuitive blog editor perfect for beginners and small teams

AI image generation

AI image generation

No

Only available to Enterprise customers

Yes

AI chat trained on your article

AI chat trained on your article

No

Only as a standalone tool

Yes

Yes, integrated into the article editor to help you save time

Real-time competitor data

Real-time competitor data

No
Yes

Analyzes your organic competitors and adjusts your content

Brand voice creation

Brand voice creation

Yes
Yes

Browser extensions

Browser extensions

Yes
Yes

Integrations

Integrations

Yes

Via Zapier

Yes

Direct publishing to WordPress and transfers to Google Docs

Time to write SEO content

Time to write SEO content

Your schedule must account for SEO and manual competitor research

Articles can be ready within a few minutes

Free version

Free version

Yes

Free limited plan

Yes

7-day free trial

Pricing

Pricing

Starts at $49/month. The Team plan costs $249/month.

$60/month

Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution the Semrush Content Toolkit

AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.

With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.

Barbara's verdict?

The Content Toolkit is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.

Barbara Ferrigno

CEO Concept Marketing Group

Learn more

Make SEO and AI work harder for you

Mastering AI: Your Quick Guide to Creating
Ready-to-Rank Content for Small Biz

Watch now

Knowledge Base: Your Quick Guide to Semrush Content Toolkit

Read now

Effortlessly drive organic traffic and engagement

With the Semrush Content Toolkit, even one person can create high-ranking content and rival the big-name brands.