Content Toolkit vs Jasper | Semrush

Semrush Content Toolkit vs Jasper AI

Size shouldn’t limit your marketing efforts.
The Content Toolkit by Semrush empowers the smallest teams to create content that drives engagement and traffic.

  • The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.

    Kathryn Strachan

    CEO at CopyHouse

  • Semrush Content Toolkit creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!

    Chiara Brancato

    Founder at the Museum Creative

  • It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.

    Vanhishikha Bhargava

    Founder at Contensify

Semrush Content Toolkit powers up SEO for one-person teams.

Business owners need to manage their resources carefully. Hiring marketing experts and taking time to understand SEO can quickly get expensive.

The Semrush Content Toolkit tackles just that: It gets you results without prior SEO expertise or a large marketing team.

Jasper AI is a great tool for companies with bigger content marketing and SEO teams. It should be paired with existing expertise and specialized data tools.

Semrush Content Toolkit is your go-to for scaling
and growing content creation.

Equipping small teams to achieve big content marketing goals

Jasper AI

Semrush Content

Optimized for SEO

Optimized for SEO

No

Relies on SEO integrations to source keywords and other SEO data

Yes

Generates SEO-rich articles infused with relevant keywords and optimized to rank

Data-driven content ideas

Data-driven content ideas

No

Doesn't provide content ideas based on real-world search trends

Yes

Offers keyword and topic ideas for your domain and target region

AI image generation

AI image generation

Yes

Yes, separately from the blog editor

Yes

Generates images within the blog editor

AI Chat Bot

AI Chat Bot

Yes
Yes

Offers an AI chatbot trained on your article

Real-time competitor data

Real-time competitor data

No
Yes

Reviews the latest data from organic competitors to adapt your content accordingly

Real-time SERP analysis

Real-time SERP analysis

No
Yes

Analyzes the SERPs to match your content to user search intent

Tone of voice

Tone of voice

Yes

Limited to three overall brand voices on the $69 monthly plan

Yes

Creates up to 50 Brand Voices and applies them when generating your content

Browser extension

Browser extension

Yes

Possible to add Jasper AI as a Chrome or Edge browser extension

Yes

Offers the Semrush AI Writer Chrome Browser Extension

Integrations

Integrations

Yes

Offers several integrations

Yes

Publishes content directly to WordPress and transfers it to Google Docs

Free trial

Free trial

Yes

7-day free trial for certain features

Yes

7-day free trial

Pricing

Pricing

Starts at $49 per month with monthly billing, $69 per month for the Pro plan

$60 per month

Semrush Content Toolkit simplifies
content creation and gets results for your small business.

How Barbara Ferrigno elevated her content marketing strategy with the Semrush Content Toolkit

AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.

With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.

Barbara's verdict?

The Content Toolkit is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.

Barbara Ferrigno

CEO Concept Marketing Group

Grow your organic visibility
with smart content

The Semrush Content Toolkit brings organic traffic and leads to your website. Even for a one-person show.

Get the most out of Semrush Content Toolkit

Mastering AI: Your Quick Guide to Creating
Ready-to-Rank Content for Small Biz

Knowledge Base: Your Quick Guide to Semrush Content Toolkit

