Content Toolkit vs Jasper | Semrush

Semrush Content Toolkit vs Jasper AI
The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.
Kathryn Strachan
CEO at CopyHouse
Semrush Content Toolkit creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!
Chiara Brancato
Founder at the Museum Creative
It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.
Vanhishikha Bhargava
Founder at Contensify
Jasper AI is a great tool for companies with bigger content marketing and SEO teams. It should be paired with existing expertise and specialized data tools.
Jasper AI
Optimized for SEO
Optimized for SEO
Relies on SEO integrations to source keywords and other SEO data
Generates SEO-rich articles infused with relevant keywords and optimized to rank
Data-driven content ideas
Data-driven content ideas
Doesn't provide content ideas based on real-world search trends
Offers keyword and topic ideas for your domain and target region
AI image generation
AI image generation
Yes, separately from the blog editor
Generates images within the blog editor
AI Chat Bot
AI Chat Bot
Offers an AI chatbot trained on your article
Real-time competitor data
Real-time competitor data
Reviews the latest data from organic competitors to adapt your content accordingly
Real-time SERP analysis
Real-time SERP analysis
Analyzes the SERPs to match your content to user search intent
Tone of voice
Tone of voice
Limited to three overall brand voices on the $69 monthly plan
Creates up to 50 Brand Voices and applies them when generating your content
Browser extension
Browser extension
Possible to add Jasper AI as a Chrome or Edge browser extension
Offers the Semrush AI Writer Chrome Browser Extension
Integrations
Integrations
Offers several integrations
Publishes content directly to WordPress and transfers it to Google Docs
Free trial
Free trial
7-day free trial for certain features
7-day free trial
Pricing
Pricing
Starts at $49 per month with monthly billing, $69 per month for the Pro plan
$60 per month
How Barbara Ferrigno elevated her content marketing strategy with the Semrush Content Toolkit
AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.
With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.
Barbara's verdict?
The Content Toolkit is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.
Barbara Ferrigno
CEO Concept Marketing Group
