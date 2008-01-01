Content Toolkit vs SurferSEO | Semrush

Semrush Content Toolkit vs SurferSEO

Small teams thrive on intuitive tools.
The Semrush Content Toolkit generates SEO-rich content in just a few clicks, boosting your organic traffic.

  • The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.

    Kathryn Strachan

    CEO at CopyHouse

  • The Semrush Content Toolkit creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!

    Chiara Brancato

    Founder at the Museum Creative

  • It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.

    Vanhishikha Bhargava

    Founder at Contensify

Content Toolkit provides a straightforward alternative to Surfer AI’s step-by-step approach.

Large companies with dedicated marketing teams can use Surfer’s advanced SEO tools to optimize their content production.

They have the expertise to take advantage of features like SERP analysis and audits.

If you run a small business, you probably are the marketing department.

You don’t have the time or the resources to manage complex SEO tools. You’re looking for user-friendly software with no unnecessary extras or hidden costs.

The Semrush Content Toolkit is designed with small teams in mind.

Uncomplicate your content workflow
with the Semrush Content Toolkit

SurferSEO user interface
Semrush Content Toolkit user interface

Efficient content production to help small
teams get big results

SurferSEO

Semrush Content

SEO-friendly content generation

SEO-friendly content generation

Yes

Limited to 30 long-form blog posts per month and 5 rank-ready articles per month on the cheapest plan

Yes

Offers 10,000 articles and 5 rank-ready blog posts per month. Lets you unlock 10 additional SEO Boosts for $30/month.

Data-driven content ideas

Data-driven content ideas

Yes
Yes

AI image generation

AI image generation

No
Yes

AI chat trained on your article

AI chat trained on your article

No

Doesn't offer an AI chat within the blog editor

Yes

Custom brand voice

Custom brand voice

No
Yes

Lets you create up to 50 Brand Voices and apply them to your content

Google Chrome browser extension

Google Chrome browser extension

Yes
Yes

WordPress and Google Chrome Integrations

WordPress and Google Chrome Integrations

Yes
Yes

Extra fees

Extra fees

Yes

A credit-based system for articles and access to additional tools

No

The monthly rate is all-inclusive. The only add-on to the plan is the extra SEO boosts.

Free trial

Free trial

No

7-day money-back guarantee offer

Yes

7-day free trial

Pricing

Pricing

Starts from $99/month

$60/month

Semrush Content Toolkit keeps marketing simple without limiting what small businesses can do

Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution the Semrush Content Toolkit

AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.

With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.

Barbara's verdict?

The Content Toolkit is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.

Barbara Ferrigno

CEO Concept Marketing Group

Learn more

But you don’t need to be an expert like Ferrigno to benefit from Semrush Content Toolkit.

Our tools let you create top-level marketing content even if you're new to SEO and content marketing.

Grow your online visibility with smart content

The Semrush Content Toolkit brings organic traffic and leads to your website. Even for a one-person show.

