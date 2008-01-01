Content Toolkit vs SurferSEO | Semrush

📣 News: ContentShake AI is now the Content Toolkit inside the Semrush platform. New name. New home. Same value.Go to Content Toolkit
Semrush Content Toolkit vs SurferSEO
Small teams thrive on intuitive tools.
The Semrush Content Toolkit generates SEO-rich content in just a few clicks, boosting your organic traffic.
The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.
Kathryn Strachan
CEO at CopyHouse
The Semrush Content Toolkit creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!
Chiara Brancato
Founder at the Museum Creative
It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.
Vanhishikha Bhargava
Founder at Contensify
Content Toolkit provides a straightforward alternative to Surfer AI’s step-by-step approach.
Large companies with dedicated marketing teams can use Surfer’s advanced SEO tools to optimize their content production.
They have the expertise to take advantage of features like SERP analysis and audits.
If you run a small business, you probably are the marketing department.
You don’t have the time or the resources to manage complex SEO tools. You’re looking for user-friendly software with no unnecessary extras or hidden costs.
The Semrush Content Toolkit is designed with small teams in mind.
Uncomplicate your content workflow
with the Semrush Content Toolkit
Efficient content production to help small
teams get big results
SurferSEO
SEO-friendly content generation
SEO-friendly content generation
Limited to 30 long-form blog posts per month and 5 rank-ready articles per month on the cheapest plan
Offers 10,000 articles and 5 rank-ready blog posts per month. Lets you unlock 10 additional SEO Boosts for $30/month.
Data-driven content ideas
Data-driven content ideas
AI image generation
AI image generation
AI chat trained on your article
AI chat trained on your article
Doesn't offer an AI chat within the blog editor
Custom brand voice
Custom brand voice
Lets you create up to 50 Brand Voices and apply them to your content
Google Chrome browser extension
Google Chrome browser extension
WordPress and Google Chrome Integrations
WordPress and Google Chrome Integrations
Extra fees
Extra fees
A credit-based system for articles and access to additional tools
The monthly rate is all-inclusive. The only add-on to the plan is the extra SEO boosts.
Free trial
Free trial
7-day money-back guarantee offer
7-day free trial
Pricing
Pricing
Starts from $99/month
$60/month
Semrush Content Toolkit keeps marketing simple without limiting what small businesses can do
Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution the Semrush Content Toolkit
AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.
With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.
Barbara's verdict?
The Content Toolkit is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.
Barbara Ferrigno
CEO Concept Marketing Group
But you don’t need to be an expert like Ferrigno to benefit from Semrush Content Toolkit.
Our tools let you create top-level marketing content even if you're new to SEO and content marketing.
Grow your online visibility with smart content
The Semrush Content Toolkit brings organic traffic and leads to your website. Even for a one-person show.