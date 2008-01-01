AI Article Writer - Rank Higher with Ease | Start for Free

AI Article Writer:
Generate SEO-Ready Blogs Rank High
No SEO experience? No problem. Create articles powered by Semrush's SEO data and deep web research.
Attract relevant organic traffic with every article
Get original content optimized to rank in your target locations—in under 4 minutes.
The AI Article Writer that gets the job done
Our AI blog generator creates engaging long-form content and helps you outrank the competition.
Create blog posts optimized for local markets
Simply choose a target country or city, and the AI article generator will curate your content for local customers and search trends.
Rank your content high for relevant target keywords
First, the AI Article Writer incorporates your target keywords in each blog post. It then analyzes the SERPs and optimizes your content to match search intent.
Write articles with fresh, up-to-date information
The AI blog writer uses the latest information and data from the web. Target niche topics of any complexity and create articles that are always relevant and fresh.
Publish engaging AI-generated articles that sound just like you
Upload a few writing samples and create a unique tone of voice for your future articles. Get engaging content infused with your personality instead of generic AI copy.
Optimize your articles for engagement and rankings
Improve your existing blog posts with just a few clicks. The AI Article Writer scores your content and helps you add fixes with ease.
Testimonials
“ContentShake AI makes it incredibly easy to create content that's optimized for search and users. It's a huge time saver for every step of the content creation process. I highly recommend it.”
Adam Connell
Blogging Wizard Founder
How to use the AI Article Writer
Struggling to create high-ranking blog posts?
Leave it to ContentShake AI and watch your traffic soar.
Choose a content idea (or add your own).
Select the target region (up to city level).
Add your target brand voice.
Get an SEO-friendly article in under 4 minutes.
Optimize your drafts using SEO, tone of voice, readability tips, and the AI chat.
Publish your articles directly to your WordPress site.
Explore the top features of our AI article writer
Trending content ideas for your niche
Integration of relevant target keywords in each article
Competitor analysis for each blog post
Generation of full AI articles
An intuitive, easy-to-use blog editor and a free Chrome browser extension
Content ideas tailored to your target region
In-depth web research for your blog posts
Generation of long-form content (you can set the target length)
Fact-checked, reliable content
Brand voice and writing style optimization
Tone of voice and readability tips for your articles
SEO tips for improving your drafts
Free AI image generation
Integration of royalty-free stock images
An integrated AI chatbot
ChatGPT vs. ContentShake
AI’s Article Writer
Are you still using generic AI writing tools to create blog posts?
Here’s how you’re missing out!
The easy way to attract organic traffic
The AI Article Writer by ContentShake AI saves you hours of work and thousands of dollars. It automates research, content writing, optimization, and publishing.
Get weekly content ideas for your blog
Find fresh, trending content ideas tailored to your niche and instantly generate SEO-ready AI articles.
Optimize your articles for search intent
The AI article writer analyzes SERPs for your target keywords and optimizes your blog posts for search intent.
Tailor each blog post for your target region
Create location-specific content, customizing your posts for local markets and search trends.
Enhance your articles with competitor analysis
ContentShake AI incorporates competitor insights when writing your articles, helping you rank higher and faster.
Score your content drafts
Get a comprehensive evaluation of your articles across SEO, readability, and tone of voice factors.
Add a human touch with the modern blog editor and AI chat
Fine-tune articles using our intuitive blog editor and the AI chat for a perfect blend of automation and human touch.
Generate long-form SEO articles
Create engaging blog posts ready to rank for your target keywords. Set your desired length and brand voice to match your content needs.
Add images to your blog posts
Enhance your articles with relevant images using our integrated AI image generator and royalty-free stock image integration.
Publish directly to WordPress
Streamline your content workflow by publishing articles directly to your WordPress site.
Guides to help you get started with our AI article writer
FAQ
An AI article writer is an advanced software tool that uses artificial intelligence to generate high-quality, original blog posts and articles. Our AI blog writer combines deep web research, SEO optimization, and natural language processing to create engaging content tailored to your specific needs. It's designed to save time and resources while producing articles that can compete effectively in search engine rankings.
Our AI article writer integrates real-time SEO data from Semrush to optimize your content for search engines. It analyzes top-ranking pages for your target keywords, incorporates relevant semantic terms, and structures the content to match search intent. The tool also provides SEO tips and a comprehensive content score to help you further refine your articles for maximum visibility in search results.
The ContentShake AI article writer is available to all users subscribed to the Unlimited plan. It costs $60/month and lets you generate SEO articles and social media posts. It also suggests content ideas and optimizes your drafts.
Yes, our AI blog writer is capable of generating complete long-form articles. You can set your desired target length, and the tool will create comprehensive content that meets your specifications, up to about 3,000-4,000 words depending on the topic.
Absolutely. Our AI blog writer creates original, plagiarism-free content by synthesizing information from various sources and generating unique text. However, we always recommend reviewing and fact-checking the output to ensure accuracy.
Our AI blog writer sources competitive data from Semrush, a leading SEO and content marketing platform. This integration provides up-to-date insights on keyword rankings, search volumes, and competitor content strategies. It also analyzes the SERPs for each of your target keywords.
Yes, you can use our AI blog writer to optimize existing articles. The tool provides a content score and offers suggestions for improvement in areas such as SEO, readability, and tone of voice to enhance your current content.
Certainly. Our AI article writer offers a feature that generates trending content ideas tailored to your niche and target region. This helps you stay relevant and competitive in your content marketing efforts.