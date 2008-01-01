2024 AI Content Marketing Report for SMBs | Semrush

Think Big with AI:
Small Business Content Marketing in 2024
Explore the report – get tips to boost your business growth with AI-powered content.
2,600+
businesses surveyed
8
content experts
interviewed
700
consumers polled
600+
AI prompts shortlisted
Step into the future of content marketing
Our report is a toolkit for your content marketing success in 2024. Explore the key benchmarks, trends and tips for using AI the smart way.
“State of AI” industry survey
Find out how small businesses all over the world use AI for content marketing and SEO, and what results they generate.
Top 8 trends: AI in content marketing
Learn about the best practices for using AI to create successful content – according to some of the industry’s key experts.
Consumer preferences: AI vs. human content
Explore how real-life consumers interact with written content and if AI-generated content can compete with human copy
AI Prompt Library for SEO and content
Discover over 600 practical, ready-to-use prompts in over 17 categories – from content strategy to content writing and SEO optimization.
Discover insights from industry pioneers
Gain practical perspectives from top minds in the content marketing world.
Michael Brenner
Content Marketing Agency CEO at Marketing Insider
Andy Crestodina
Co-Founder and CMO
at Orbit Media
Kyle Byers
Director of Growth Marketing
at Semrush
Melanie Deziel
Co-Founder of Creator Kitchen
Margarita Loktionova
Content Marketing Lead at Semrush
Ross Simmonds
CEO of Foundation
João Amaro
Co-Founder of Podsqueeze
Vanhishikha Bhargava
Founder, Contensify
A Few of the Key Findings
67% of small businesses already use AI for content and SEO
68% of businesses report increased content marketing ROI with AI
65% of companies achieve better SEO results thanks to AI
49% of AI users craft complex, multi-step AI prompts
99% use other tools for content and SEO in addition to AI
Real-life customers seem to engage more with AI-written copy
Use AI to create content that brings real results
Get practical, easy-to-follow advice and start making smarter, more impactful decisions today.