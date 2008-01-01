AI Content with a Personality | Brand Voice by ContentShake AI

AI Content That
Sounds Like Your Brand

Tired of generic AI copy? Use the Brand Voice feature to create content with a strong personality.

Teach AI once
and write on-brand forever

Upload your writing samples, choose the target audience, and generate a custom
voice you can apply to any content piece.

It’s time to say goodbye to robotic AI content

Make your brand persona lity shine in every article created with ContentShake AI:

Before: Generic AI copy

Our business provides oat-based items and was established roughly 20 years ago by scientists who invented a way to transform oats into milk while keeping the soluble fiber, beta-glucans. The business provides a range of oat beverages, creams, and spreads. Even though we recognize our flaws, we stress our dedication to providing nutritionally beneficial products with little environmental harm, putting the health of individuals and the earth before profit.

After: Created with ContentShake AI

Our brand was born two decades ago from the brains of researchers who cracked the code to transform oats into milk while keeping the soluble fibers, beta-glucans, intact. We’ve got a smorgasbord of oat beverages, creams, and spreads, and even a barista-style oat drink. Sure, we’re not perfect, but we’re all about dishing out nutritious goodies with a low eco-footprint, putting the health of people and Mother Earth before profits.

Engaging, conversational AI content with zero prompting

Set up your brand voice in one click to create content that matches your tone and style.

Define a writing style for all future content in under 2 minutes

Instantly tailor your content for any audience persona

Create on-brand content at scale

Ensure tone of voice consistency in each article

Optimize existing articles to match your voice and style

Create AI content that builds trust with
your audience

  • No more generic AI copy

    Create a brand voice for your content and ditch dry, robotic AI copy.

  • Improve tone of voice consistency

    Ensure that each content piece aligns with your brand style and tone.

  • Save hours of manual work

    No stress, no manual prompting, no editing from scratch—ContentShake AI does it all for you.

FAQ

What is a brand voice?

A brand voice is how a company communicates with its audience. It's a unique personality, tone of voice, and style that comes through in all its messages—from marketing materials to social media posts, blog articles, and customer interactions.

Defining your brand voice ensures your messaging is consistent and recognizable across all platforms. A clear, authentic voice helps you connect with your audience on a personal level, boosting customer engagement and loyalty. It also sets you apart from competitors, making your brand more memorable and relatable.

A brand voice in AI is the unique writing style, tone of voice, and personality an AI tool uses to generate copy. It’s more effective than using generic, robotic-sounding copy as it builds trust and creates a memorable experience for users interacting with your content.

It’s simple: all you need to do is upload a writing sample and let the tool analyze it. You can use your own writing or reference any other piece of text. It’s best to use materials from your “about us” page if you’d like the tool to learn about your business.

ContentShake AI will examine the sample, identify the key details about your brand, and come up with a brand voice description and a list of target customer personas.

Next, you can generate each piece of content (an article or a social media post) using this unique brand voice and optimize your existing drafts to match it.

The Brand Voice feature is free for all ContentShake AI paid plan users.

