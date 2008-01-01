AI Content with a Personality | Brand Voice by ContentShake AI

Your browser is out of date. The site might not be displayed correctly. Please update your browser.
Teach AI once and write on-brand forever
Upload your writing samples, choose the target audience, and generate a custom voice you can apply to any content piece.
It’s time to say goodbye to robotic AI content
Make your brand persona lity shine in every article created with ContentShake AI:
Before: Generic AI copy
The mental health app provides users with tools to manage stress, anxiety, and depression. It features guided meditations, mood tracking, and access to licensed therapists. The app is designed to support mental well-being through evidence-based practices. Available for download on iOS and Android devices.
After: Created with ContentShake AI
Taking care of your mental health is important, and our app is here to support you every step of the way. With calming meditations, mood tracking, and access to friendly therapists, you’re never alone. Let’s work together on your journey to feeling better. Download now and start prioritizing your well-being.
Before: Generic AI copy
Our business provides oat-based items and was established roughly 20 years ago by scientists who invented a way to transform oats into milk while keeping the soluble fiber, beta-glucans. The business provides a range of oat beverages, creams, and spreads. Even though we recognize our flaws, we stress our dedication to providing nutritionally beneficial products with little environmental harm, putting the health of individuals and the earth before profit.
After: Created with ContentShake AI
Our brand was born two decades ago from the brains of researchers who cracked the code to transform oats into milk while keeping the soluble fibers, beta-glucans, intact. We’ve got a smorgasbord of oat beverages, creams, and spreads, and even a barista-style oat drink. Sure, we’re not perfect, but we’re all about dishing out nutritious goodies with a low eco-footprint, putting the health of people and Mother Earth before profits.
Before: Generic AI copy
The online AI video maker automates video creation by using artificial intelligence. Users can input text and images to generate professional-quality videos. This tool supports multiple formats and resolutions, offering customizable templates. It is designed to streamline the video production process, enhancing efficiency and reducing manual effort.
After: Created with ContentShake AI
Looking to simplify your video creation? Our AI-powered video maker is here to help. Just add your text and images, and let the AI do the magic. It’s quick, easy, and delivers professional-quality videos that impress. Perfect for busy professionals needing top-notch content without the hassle.
Engaging, conversational AI content with zero prompting
Set up your brand voice in one click to create content that matches your tone and style.
Define a writing style for all future content in under 2 minutes
Instantly tailor your content for any audience persona
Create on-brand content at scale
Ensure tone of voice consistency in each article
Optimize existing articles to match your voice and style
Create AI content that builds trust with your audience
No more generic AI copy
Create a brand voice for your content and ditch dry, robotic AI copy.
Improve tone of voice consistency
Ensure that each content piece aligns with your brand style and tone.
Save hours of manual work
No stress, no manual prompting, no editing from scratch—ContentShake AI does it all for you.
FAQ
What is a brand voice?
A brand voice is how a company communicates with its audience. It's a unique personality, tone of voice, and style that comes through in all its messages—from marketing materials to social media posts, blog articles, and customer interactions.
Why is defining your brand voice so important?
Defining your brand voice ensures your messaging is consistent and recognizable across all platforms. A clear, authentic voice helps you connect with your audience on a personal level, boosting customer engagement and loyalty. It also sets you apart from competitors, making your brand more memorable and relatable.
What is a brand voice in AI?
A brand voice in AI is the unique writing style, tone of voice, and personality an AI tool uses to generate copy. It’s more effective than using generic, robotic-sounding copy as it builds trust and creates a memorable experience for users interacting with your content.
How does the ContentShake AI Brand Voice feature work?
It’s simple: all you need to do is upload a writing sample and let the tool analyze it. You can use your own writing or reference any other piece of text. It’s best to use materials from your “about us” page if you’d like the tool to learn about your business.
ContentShake AI will examine the sample, identify the key details about your brand, and come up with a brand voice description and a list of target customer personas.
Next, you can generate each piece of content (an article or a social media post) using this unique brand voice and optimize your existing drafts to match it.
How much does it cost?
The Brand Voice feature is free for all ContentShake AI paid plan users.