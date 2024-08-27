The 15 Best AI Chatbots to Try in 2024

Since the launch of ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot market has been crowded with plenty of ChatGPT alternatives for various use cases.

In this guide, we’ll share our favorite 15 AI chatbot tools, which we’ve tested, categorized, and reviewed to help you save hours of research.

What is an AI chatbot?

AI chatbots are apps or software tools that engage in human-like conversations via text or voice interactions.

They use artificial intelligence techniques, particularly natural language processing and machine learning, to understand user inputs and generate appropriate responses.

For example, you can ask an AI chatbot to write text for you or analyze data and get an instant response.

It will maintain context throughout the conversation and improve its performance over time based on interactions.

The Best AI Chatbots in 2024

ChatGPT: for generic tasks and data analysis

ContentShake AI: for long-form content creation

Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing AI): for using a free AI chatbot

Gemini: for writing copy and integrating your Google apps

Llama 3 by Meta AI: for using an integrated AI chatbot within Meta apps

Pi: for personal use

Claude: for brushing up your text tone

Perplexity: for searching the internet

Jasper: for writing a rough first draft

Youchat: for combining an AI chatbot and a search engine

Chatsonic: for extracting the key details from long documents

Zenochat: for searching specific corners of the internet

HuggingChat: for community-driven conversational AI

Poe: for using multiple AI chatbots for the price of one

ChatSpot: for HubSpot users

Let’s look at each of them in detail.

1. Cha​​tGPT: Best for Generic Tasks and Data Analysis

Open AI’s ChatGPT is the OG of all generative AI chatbots.

This conversational AI chatbot works great for generic tasks and data analysis.

Its most advanced model, ChatGPT-4o, is available for free; it's easy to use and can fulfill multiple purposes.

ChatGPT works best for brainstorming ideas, analyzing data and text, and writing short copy for various purposes.

For example, you can ask it to write a social media post or to cluster a list of keywords. It can even analyze your CSV files and return new ones with the data analysis and formatting you requested.

It doesn't end here.

Users of ChatGPT Plus can create their own custom GPTs and train them to perform specific tasks.

For example, there are GPTs for research, image generation, writing, and more.

ChatGPT's last version is ChatGPT-4o (o for 'omni')—a faster and smarter model with audio conversation and vision comprehension capabilities.

Here's what it looks like:

The new model is available to all ChatGPT users, though there are certain limitations for those on the free plan.

It's also worth mentioning Open AI's plans to develop SearchGPT, a prototype of new AI search features for faster access to up-to-date and relevant sources.

Would it mean direct competition with Google? It sure looks like it could.

Finally, ChatGPT Plus users get access to DALL-E 3 for AI image generation.

You can request it to create illustrations, realistic images, and more directly from ChatGPT's interface.

Top Features

Uses references (such as writing samples) to complete tasks

Helps simplify and automate data analysis (e.g., you can upload a CSV file and ask the chatbot to analyze it)

Lets you create custom GPTs for specific tasks

Generates AI images with DALL-E 3

Works with text, audio, and image formats

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Easy to use for beginners Results can sometimes have factual errors Has a free version with unlimited usage Struggles with accessing real-time information and data Good at simplifying and analyzing data The outputs aren’t always great for content writing tasks and highly specialized queries You can build a custom ChatGPT in the Plus and Enterprise account Doesn’t offer real-time data for SEO and content marketing Able to understand complex topics and remember conversations from different chats, letting you ask follow-up questions Robotic-sounding content output that is hard to optimize even with writing samples

Pricing

Free version available (ChatGPT 3.5).

A subscription to ChatGPT Plus, which is much more powerful, costs $20/month.

Choosing the best AI writing tool? Check out this step-by-step comparison of ChatGPT and ContentShake AI.

2. ContentShake AI: Best AI Chatbot for Content Marketing and SEO

Most generic AI chatbots are not adapted to content marketing needs. They don't offer SEO data and are challenging to use for long-form content creation.

ContentShake AI addresses this issue.

It marries ChatGPT’s AI with Semrush’s SEO capabilities to help you create high-ranking articles.

Think of ContentShake as your AI writer assistant that gives you engaging, ready-to-rank content.

First, ContentShake suggests content ideas based on what’s trending in your niche in your target location.

Then, simply pick an idea (or add your own) and it will generate an SEO-rich article optimized for relevant target keywords and search intent.

The best part? You can add changes and improvements with ContentShake’s integrated AI chat—all without leaving the blog editor.

Ask it to suggest titles, write more content, brainstorm, and add any other changes. Then, simply add them to the relevant part of your article.

Another great feature is ContentShake's AI image generator, which lets you create high-quality visuals for your content.

You can also add royalty-free photos using the Unsplash integration.

Finally, ContentShake AI provides tips on boosting your draft’s SEO, readability, and tone of voice.

You can implement immediate fixes with the integrated AI to hit the maximum content score.

Top Features

Generates unlimited SEO-friendly full articles

Trained on your articles, so can seamlessly improve tasks such as brainstorming headlines, generating AI images for the article, and more

Provides real-time competitive insights to increase your chances of ranking

Suggests relevant and trending ideas for your business

Scores your drafts and optimizes them for users and search engines

You can send articles directly to WordPress or Google Docs

Free browser extension that lets you write and optimize on the go

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons This AI SEO tool is trained on your article, helping you create great content faster. Limited to content marketing capabilities Suggests ways to improve your draft and further optimize it. Currently only available in English Powerful, easy-to-use interface tailored to content writing, suitable for beginners and experts alike. More suited to smaller marketing teams Offers a handy Chrome extension and a social media post generator Transparent and affordable pricing without hidden costs

Pricing

You can explore all ContentShake AI features with a 7-day free trial

The Unlimited plan costs $60/month and lets you create as much content as you want — there’s no cap!

3. Microsoft Copilot (Formerly Bing AI): Best Free AI Chatbot

Microsoft partnered with OpenAI to create Copilot AI chatbot, which runs on GPT-4 — the company’s most advanced model.

It’s one of the best free AI chatbots and a great ChatGPT alternative because it can generate images and integrates with Microsoft products.

It also offers a free experience of ChatGPT Plus and DALL-E 3 for image generation.

Copilot also integrates with your web browser. You can use it while searching on the same window and get a personalized response for your query.

Top Features

The Copilot AI chatbot is integrated into your web browser, so it gives a more tailored response to customer queries

Integrates with Microsoft products and services

Includes a free AI image generator

Free plan for registered Microsoft users

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Copilot chat is available in the sidebar of Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome — and it answers contextually The image generator only has 15 boosts per day in the free version. Generating more images takes additional time You can choose between three conversation styles (balanced, creative, precise) to tailor the results you receive Crashes frequently and doesn’t work hiccup-free 100% of the time Chats back-and-forth (conversational AI chatbot) to expand and clarify your queries Doesn’t have many integrations beyond Microsoft products Offers “Learn more” suggestions to expand and/or clarify user interactions Each conversation thread is limited to five prompts Includes image generation via DALL-E 3 and song generation via Suno

Pricing

Free version available

Copilot Pro is priced at $20/month for each user

Copilot 365 for enterprises costs $30/month for each user with an annual commitment

4. Gemini (previously Google Bard): Best for Integrating Your Google Apps

The Google Bard chatbot, now renamed Gemini, is Google’s very own AI chatbot.

It’s perfect for integrating with your Google account: you can use its browser extension to write emails, summarize files, and brainstorm ideas.

The standout feature is that you can double-check Gemini’s responses using the “Google” button. It’ll fact check the content and provide the sources it pulled the information from.

However, in our experience, it’s not always 100% accurate.

Another reason to like Gemini is that it generates high-quality answers in terms of readability, sentence structure, and voice.

It avoids generic writing phrases that sound robotic, such as “in these unprecedented times,” but it can sometimes hallucinate when generating generic information.

We compared Gemini with ChatGPT by asking them both to write a blog intro.

This was what Gemini produced:

By comparison, ChatGPT delivered this result:

As you can see, ChatGPT produced copy that was much more wordy and robotic. In contrast, Gemini tends to write in a more human way — although its content still requires editing.

Top Features

Integrates with all your Google apps

Allows you to edit and modify your prompt

You can upload images within your prompt in the free version

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Integrated with Google’s search engine In practice, it doesn’t remember past conversations as well as other AI chatbots (for now at least) Has an excellent free version Often hallucinates and takes more time to understand your queries Supports 40 languages Citations can often be inconsistent Can pull images from the web Cannot generate images Writes in a more conversational style

Pricing

Free version available

Gemini Advanced is available for $19.99/month

5. Llama 3 by Meta: Best Open-Source AI tool with an Integrated AI Chatbot within Meta Apps

Meta AI recently released Llama 3, a powerful open-source AI chatbot. Unlike many other alternatives, it’s freely available for anyone to learn from and build upon.

It’s been trained on a massive amount of text data, making it a whiz at understanding and using language.

Llama 3 could be useful for quite literally anyone, be it for research or commercial use.

It also powers the Meta AI assistant—an AI-powered chatbot by Meta that works on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

You can ask it to generate content within those apps by simply tagging Meta AI.

Image Source

Top Features

Available in Meta apps and as a separate AI chatbot

Understands over 100 languages

Open-sourced and free to use for everyone

Generates high-quality AI images

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Uses the advanced Llama 3 model, which is available for everyone to use and build upon Sometimes generates grammatically incorrect sentences in languages besides English Understands the context of past conversations A little prone to errors and glitches (such as adding the word “assistant” to the end of every message) Allows for dynamic image generation Struggles with following complex prompts Can animate images and turn them into GIFs As an open-source model, it raises concerns about potential security and data privacy issues

Pricing

Free.

6. Pi: Best for Personal Use

Pi is your personal generative AI chatbot, launched by Inflection AI.

“Pi” stands for “personal intelligence” — think of this chatbot as a friend helping you brainstorm.

It’s not the top choice when it comes to writing emails, crafting outlines, or scraping the web.

But it’s unique at offering friendly and supportive voice AI chat assistance. It’s the best AI for asking general questions, whether personal or professional.

Top Features

Offers a range voices for responses

Able to pick up context from your past prompts

Stores your past conversations (or “threads”)

Trained to talk about topics related to mindfulness, psychology, personal finance, and more

Generates thoughtful and friendly human-like responses

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons The app is aesthetic and user-friendly Results can be generic and ambiguous Has a prompt library to help you get started Not great at any detailed or specialized topics No need to sign in to chat with Pi (but signing in enables saving your conversation history) No option to upload images with your prompts All responses are friendly and compassionate Doesn’t link to its sources and is not connected to the internet

Pricing

Free.

7. Claude: Best for Brushing up the Tone of Your Text

Claude is an AI chatbot assistant built by Anthropic.

It's a multi-purpose conversational AI chat — you can use it to generate outlines, brainstorm ideas, and even strengthen your arguments as a debate partner.

Its latest model, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, outperforms ChatGPT in various aspects — from reasoning to coding.

Writing human-sounding, engaging content is Claude's strongest feature. It excels at creative writing and generates copy that sounds more like a real person and less like AI.

For example, here's how it wrote a personalized LinkedIn post in our test:

Top Features

Able to adapt to a variety of tones

Capable of translating over a dozen languages

Claude can remember up to 75,000 words in your conversations

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Can work with images — such as transcribing the text on an image Doesn't have access to real-time data Has a strong grip on understanding long, contextual conversations The free plan has a daily message limit, based on demand Available within Slack in the Enterprise Grid Doesn’t cite its sources Can upload documents to analyze, summarize, and read through files Doesn’t offer any plugins or image generation

Pricing

Free plan available

Claude Pro is priced at $20/month

8. Perplexity AI: Best for Searching the Internet

Perplexity is an AI chatbot connected to the web.

This means it pulls relevant data from various sources, like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), to share well-rounded results for your queries.

Perplexity is the best AI chatbot for getting accurate sources for the prompts you give.

You’ll still need to fact-check, but it’s minimal compared to other AI chatbots on this list.

Top Features

Thoroughly searches the internet for your queries

Shares any videos that it pulls information from

The Discover tab helps you catch up on news

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Connected to the internet and cites its sources Results sometimes lack depth Create quality copy in terms of tone of voice and readability Very limited free version Super-easy to get started Not the top choice for brainstorming or generating ideas/outlines Gives suggestions for prompts Formatting and UI are a bit clunky

Pricing

Free version available

Perplexity Pro costs $20/month

9. Jasper AI: Best for Writing a Rough First Draft

Jasper is an AI writing tool that released a chat interface in 2022.

Our favorite feature is its various templates, which help writers, marketers, and businesspeople overcome writer’s block.

This AI marketing software is tailored to the needs of large enterprise teams that want to automate basic content creation.

It’s perfect for having that “clear your throat” effect and getting the ball rolling on your ad copy, LinkedIn post, or email with its AI-powered features.

For example, you can generate an engaging social media post with just a few clicks:

Jasper also has an integrated AI chat connected to the content editor, making the editing process much faster.

Top Features

Comes with an AI image generation tool (not integrated into the blog editor)

Jasper Chat’s responses can be converted into documents within Jasper

Includes templates for various types of marketing copy — email, ads, product descriptions, etc.

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Understands context of past conversations More suitable for large marketing teams Incorporates brand-specific information to create more relevant content (for example, it learns your brand voice) Doesn’t offer SEO data for organic content Includes pre-built templates to make it easier to get started Steep learning curve Not built for any other use case except content marketing The copy might contain typos

Pricing

The Creator plan costs $49/month for one seat

The Pro plan costs $69/month for up to five users

To check the Business plan pricing, you need to contact Jasper’s Sales department

Choosing the best AI writing tool? Check out this step-by-step comparison of Jasper and ContentShake AI.

10. YouChat: Best for Providing a Personalized Search Experience

YouChat combines Google with an AI chatbot.

When you prompt it with questions, it provides answers with verifiable sources. With a single click, you can also check related web results in the same window.

The results are personalized to your query, rather than containing a ton of irrelevant information.

Top Features

Stores your conversation history once you sign up

Offers a choice of AI models (GPT-4, Claude 2, etc.)

Links to Reddit, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms for its sources

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Stores your chat history UI is cluttered Cites its sources Can glitch and generate incomplete results or unrelated web searches Uses different AI models to produce improved results Not the top choice for brainstorming ideas

Pricing

Free version available

You Pro is priced at $20/month

Enterprise clients need to contact sales to get a quote

11. Chatsonic: Best for Extracting the Key Details From Long Documents

Chatsonic is an AI-powered chatbot by Writersonic, an AI content creation software.

You can use Writesonic to generate articles and optimize content for search. We tested the tool to create an article. The process was quite lengthy and the output turned out somewhat generic.

However, its integration with SurferSEO is quite useful if you don’t use any other SEO tools.

You can use Chatsonic either when working on the article, or as a separate tool.

Beyond content creation, Chatsonic can analyze images, audio and long documents (including Word and PDF documents, web pages, and articles) and come up with key takeaways.

You can also ask Chatsonic specific questions to explain complex concepts.

Top Features

Can analyze long documents with brevity

Can adapt to your brand voice

Lets you assemble articles by adding various details at each step

Enables chatting with images, documents, and even audio

Provides access to Botsonic to build custom AI copilots

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Offers AI image generation The free plan is limited to 25 generations for each month Allows for long-form content creation Results can sometimes take a long time to load Has the option to help you improve your prompt The output can sound overly robotic and stuffy if you don’t add brand voice properly Built-in plagiarism checker Doesn’t offer data analysis features

Pricing

Free plan available

Chatsonic Pro costs $15/month

Individual plan costs $20/month

Teams plan costs $30/month for each seat

12. ZenoChat: Best for Searching Specific Corners of the Internet

ZenoChat is a ChatGPT alternative built by TextCortex.

Its best feature is that you can choose which areas of the Internet you want to search—Wikipedia, Scholar, news, patents, Reddit, YouTube, or X.

You can also simply choose “internet” and ZenoChat will search the web for your query.

ZenoChat offers different AI chatbot personas depending on your query.

For example, if you need an AI assistant, use Zeno. If you need to improve your writing, then select the copywriter tool, Hemingwai.

Top Features

Offers a choice of various AI chatbot personas

Uses a selection of AI models like GPT-4, Mixtral, or Claude 3

Allows you to add your own knowledge base to help it contextualize its results

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Allows you create a template library for frequently used prompts Can be hard to use for beginners Includes a prompt marketplace so you can learn from others’ creations Sometimes shares inaccurate info Enables online search and lets you choose the source of information (internet, X, Wikipedia, YouTube, etc.) Takes a while to upload your knowledge base and train the chatbot Offers AI image generation Limited to 20 daily recurring creations per day

Pricing

Free plan has 20 daily recurring creations. When you sign up, you get 100 free creations

The Premium plan costs $5.99/month for 150 creations

To get an Enterprise plan quote, you need to contact sales

13. HuggingChat: Best for Community-Driven Conversational AI

HuggingChat is an AI chatbot built by Hugging Face. It’s open-sourced — meaning its code is available for anyone to use and modify.

If you want to use something free and customizable, it’s the perfect choice.

HuggingChat includes over 400K+ models to choose from to build your own personalized chatbot.

Its community-driven Transformers Library lets users discover, share, and use pre-trained models and datasets.

You can use it to generate various types of text and perform generic tasks, such as our email prompt below:

Top Features

Open-sourced, so that anyone can use and modify the code

Entirely customizable, so that you can build your own chatbot on pre-trained models

Complements its answers by searching the web

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Minimalistic interface Some models don’t have strong infrastructure support Cites its sources if you search the web Long lags in generating outputs, especially when you toggle on the “Search web” button Stores your conversation history Customization is not easy for beginners Can edit your prompts Often gives wordy and stuffy responses

Pricing

Free.

14. Poe: Best for Using Multiple AI Chatbots at the Cost of One

Poe — created by Quora — has multiple AI tools like GPT-4, Claude-3-Sonnet, Gemini Pro, DALL-E-3, and more into one AI chatbot tool.

Think of it as a chatbot marketplace. You can take your pick and use whichever one you like.

It even lets you build your own chatbot and get paid whenever someone uses one of your bots.

Top Features

Multiple chatbots in one tool

Allows you to create your own bot (and monetize it!)

Offers mobile apps for iOS, Android, and desktop

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Stores your past conversation history Interface can be a bit overwhelming Lets you compare results between various AI chatbots for the same query Creating your own bot isn’t beginner-friendly Links back to its sources when asked Top-tier and popular chatbot tools are only accessible for paid subscribers Incorporates voice prompting

Pricing

Free version available

Paid plan costs $19.99/month

15. ChatSpot: Best for HubSpot Users

ChatSpot is an AI chatbot released by HubSpot. The chatbot alone is free, but if you already use HubSpot as your CRM, it’s the easy choice.

For example, you can ask the chatbot to generate a report based on specific filters in your CRM — such as to find companies added in Q2 and grouped by location.

It is also useful for performing generic tasks.

Top Features

Leverages your existing HubSpot data

Creates AI-generated images

Researches companies and leads in your pipeline

Pros and Cons

👍 Pros 👎Cons Connects with HubSpot to give you a holistic picture of your data Only useful for HubSpot users Includes prompt templates to help you get the ball rolling Doesn’t support contextual conversations, and often forgets your initial prompt Delivers quick results Results can contain too much jargon and stiffness

Pricing

Free.

The 15 Best AI Chatbots at a Glance

Here’s a quick overview to help you pick the best AI chatbot for your needs.

AI chatbot Best For Key Features Pricing ContentShake AI SEO-friendly content creation Generates unlimited ready-to-rank articles



Trained on your articles to create optimized content



Suggests trending content ideas



Optimizes your drafts for SEO, readability and tone of voice 7-day free trial



Unlimited: $60/month for unlimited content ChatGPT Generic tasks and simplified data analysis Uses references such as writing samples to perform tasks



Helps simplify and automate data analysis



Lets you create custom GPTs Free version available (ChatGPT 3.5)



ChatGPT Plus: $20/month Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing AI) Microsoft users who want a free AI chatbot Integrates with your web browser



Generates quality AI images



Integrates with Microsoft products Free version available



Copilot Pro: $20/month/user



Copilot 365 for enterprises: $30/month/user with annual pricing Gemini Integrating your Google apps and creating copy Creates copy with natural readability and tone of voice



Allows you to edit and modify your prompt



You can upload images within your prompt in the free version Free trial availableGemini Advanced:$19.99/month Meta Llama 3 Open-source AI chat, integrated with Meta apps Available within Meta apps and separately



Understands 100+ languages



Open source



Dynamic image generation Free Pi Personal use Offers a range of voices



Able to pick up context from past prompts



Provides emotional support Free Claude Brushing up the tone of your text Remembers up to 75,000 words in your conversations



Able to translate over a dozen languages



Excels at understanding questions and providing relevant responses Free plan available



Claude Pro: $20/month Perplexity Searching the internet Searches images and videos



Discover tab for news



Analyzes Reddit, forums and other user-generated content in real time Free version available



Perplexity Pro: $20/month Jasper AI Writing a rough first draft Fast content generation



Numerous content templates



Responses can be converted into Jasper documents Creator plan:$49/month/seatPro plan:$69/month for up to five users YouChat Providing a personalized search experience Choice of AI models (GPT-4, Claude 2, etc.)



Uses Reddit and various social media platforms as its sources Free version available



You Pro: $20/month Chatsonic Extracting the key details from long documents Able to adapt to your brand voice



Customized instructions based on use case and requirements Free plan available



Chatsonic Pro: $15/month



Individual: $20/month



Teams: $30/month/seat ZenoChat by Textcortex Searching specific corners of the internet Choice of AI models such as GPT-4, Mixtral, and Claude 3



Users can add their own knowledge base to help the tool contextualize results Free plan with 20 daily recurring creations1



00 free creations with new subscription



Premium: $5.99/month for 150 creations HuggingChat Community-driven conversational AI Entirely customizable



Complement its answers by searching the web Free Poe Using multiple AI chatbots at the cost of one Allows you to create and monetize your own bot



Mobile apps for iOS, Android, and desktop Free version available



Paid plan:$19.99/month ChatSpot HubSpot users Enables you to leverage your existing HubSpot data



Researches companies and leads in your pipeline Free

How Did We Select These AI Chatbots?

To create this list of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants, we looked at the following factors:

Real-life reviews across G2, TrustRadius, social media, etc.

Pricing structures and affordability for different types of users

The breadth and depth of the features offered — whether the chatbot was multi-purpose or specialized

Our testing experience with almost every tool. We used each tool with various prompts to analyze its capabilities — where it excels, areas it needs improvement, and how each tool compares with the others

FAQs

Let’s answer some of the most popular questions about using AI chatbots.

Which is the Best AI Chatbot for You?

Which AI chatbot is right for you depends on your requirements for the tool.

If you’re looking for a chatbot for frequent personal use, ChatGPT or even Pi.ai should suffice.

But if you have a specific need business, it’s best to find a specialized tool. For example:

ContentShake AI for creating SEO-rich content and for small business content marketing

Gemini for quality short-form copywriting

Perplexity and ZenoChat for online research

Think of the following factors when choosing the best AI chatbots:

1️⃣ Does the chatbot meet your use case requirements?

For example, if you work in multiple languages , is the chatbot multilingual? If you need SEO, does it offer competitive data?

2️⃣ Does the chatbot fit your budget? Will it stay within your budget as you scale?

3️⃣ Does the chatbot offer reliable uptime customer support?

For example, you might need help setting up and navigating various features. If a chatbot repeatedly lags or does not fulfill your use case, it might not be a good choice.

How Do AI Chatbots Work?

AI chatbots use natural language processing (NLP) technologies and large language models to understand what you’re saying and respond in a conversational tone.

Many AI chatbots are a small part of a full-fledged AI tool. This means the chatbot is a part of the core functionalities.

So, if you are already using a bigger AI tool, an AI chatbot can offer an excellent addition to your workflows.

Top Use Cases for AI Chatbots

AI is booming right now.

Customers use AI chatbots in all sorts of industries and roles. Here are the five top use cases:

Marketing: Marketers can use AI chatbots to create long-form articles, optimize content for SEO, write compelling headlines, and whip up social copy.

Sales and customer service: Sales and customer service professionals can use AI chatbots to handle customer inquiries, answer frequently asked questions, and recommend new products.

E-commerce business owners: Businesses can use AI chatbots to manage customer conversations, such as helping clients track their orders, providing a personalized shopping experience, and promoting new products.

HR: AI chatbots can automate parts of human resources tasks like screening candidates and scheduling interviews.

Education: Anyone can use AI chatbots to understand a complex concept, learn how to make a new recipe, or even map out a travel itinerary.

What to Look for in an AI Chatbot

An AI chatbot should have the following features:

✅ Easy to use: Generative AI chatbots should be ready to use from the get-go, unless you intend to build a custom chatbot for your needs. Pick something with a clean design that’s easy to use and scale.

It’s also a good idea to choose a chatbot with extra features like a browser extension.

✅ Integration capabilities: If you’re looking to embed AI chatbots in your workflow, it should integrate with the existing tools in your stack.

✅ Customization: The ideal AI chatbot should be able to adapt to your business needs, understand your brand requirements, and provide personalized responses based on your preferences.

Choosing the right AI chatbot boils down to checking off the above three factors — but that’s just the basics.

Beyond this, the chatbot should be able to fulfil your individual needs.

For example, if you want an AI chatbot to boost your content strategy, look for a tool with those specific capabilities built-in.

Is There a Better AI than ChatGPT?

If you’re looking for a chatbot for sporadic use on various tasks, ChatGPT can probably do the trick.

But if you have specific use cases, it’s best to invest in one of the specialized chatbots on the market. There are many good ChatGPT alternatives you can try.

For example, ContentShake AI is the best AI chatbot for creating SEO-friendly content.

What Is the Difference Between an AI Chatbot and an AI Writer?

An AI chatbot engages in a conversation with you.

It can pick up context from previous prompts, understand your query, and answer your questions. The focus is improving the quality of dialogues.

An AI writing tool, on the other hand, is used specifically for content creation.

Just like AI-powered chatbots, these tools can generate text for various formats and channels.

However, the goal here isn’t to engage in a conversation with the user but to share a text-based response that matches the user’s requirements.

In some cases, an AI chatbot can also double as an AI writing tool.

For example, ContentShake AI can respond to your query and open its editor alongside so that you can work on creating content.

Finally, AI bots require writing prompts and assume a steeper learning curve. AI content tools eliminate some of the prompt writing steps, thanks to their user-friendly interface.

However, you still get access to conversational capabilities through their integrated AI chats.

Choosing the Right AI Chatbot for You

Generative AI chatbots can help you supplement your business efforts—like creating a content strategy or providing customer service — but they cannot entirely replace a human.

Every AI chatbot needs a human to ask the right questions, edit the results, and use the tech effectively.

To get started, use Semrush’s ContentShake AI to create SEO-rich and user-friendly content. It’ll help you overcome writer’s block and ensure your pieces are optimized to rank and convert.