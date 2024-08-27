The 15 Best AI Chatbots to Try in 2024

Since the launch of ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot market has been crowded with plenty of ChatGPT alternatives for various use cases.
In this guide, we’ll share our favorite 15 AI chatbot tools, which we’ve tested, categorized, and reviewed to help you save hours of research.What is an AI chatbot?
What is an AI chatbot?
AI chatbots are apps or software tools that engage in human-like conversations via text or voice interactions.
They use artificial intelligence techniques, particularly natural language processing and machine learning, to understand user inputs and generate appropriate responses.
For example, you can ask an AI chatbot to write text for you or analyze data and get an instant response.
It will maintain context throughout the conversation and improve its performance over time based on interactions.The Best AI Chatbots in 2024
The Best AI Chatbots in 2024
- ChatGPT: for generic tasks and data analysis
- ContentShake AI: for long-form content creation
- Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing AI): for using a free AI chatbot
- Gemini: for writing copy and integrating your Google apps
- Llama 3 by Meta AI: for using an integrated AI chatbot within Meta apps
- Pi: for personal use
- Claude: for brushing up your text tone
- Perplexity: for searching the internet
- Jasper: for writing a rough first draft
- Youchat: for combining an AI chatbot and a search engine
- Chatsonic: for extracting the key details from long documents
- Zenochat: for searching specific corners of the internet
- HuggingChat: for community-driven conversational AI
- Poe: for using multiple AI chatbots for the price of one
- ChatSpot: for HubSpot users
Let’s look at each of them in detail.1. ChatGPT: Best for Generic Tasks and Data Analysis
1. ChatGPT: Best for Generic Tasks and Data Analysis
Open AI’s ChatGPT is the OG of all generative AI chatbots.
This conversational AI chatbot works great for generic tasks and data analysis.
Its most advanced model, ChatGPT-4o, is available for free; it's easy to use and can fulfill multiple purposes.
ChatGPT works best for brainstorming ideas, analyzing data and text, and writing short copy for various purposes.
For example, you can ask it to write a social media post or to cluster a list of keywords. It can even analyze your CSV files and return new ones with the data analysis and formatting you requested.
It doesn't end here.
Users of ChatGPT Plus can create their own custom GPTs and train them to perform specific tasks.
For example, there are GPTs for research, image generation, writing, and more.
ChatGPT's last version is ChatGPT-4o (o for 'omni')—a faster and smarter model with audio conversation and vision comprehension capabilities.
Here's what it looks like:
The new model is available to all ChatGPT users, though there are certain limitations for those on the free plan.
It's also worth mentioning Open AI's plans to develop SearchGPT, a prototype of new AI search features for faster access to up-to-date and relevant sources.
Would it mean direct competition with Google? It sure looks like it could.
Finally, ChatGPT Plus users get access to DALL-E 3 for AI image generation.
You can request it to create illustrations, realistic images, and more directly from ChatGPT's interface.
Top Features
- Uses references (such as writing samples) to complete tasks
- Helps simplify and automate data analysis (e.g., you can upload a CSV file and ask the chatbot to analyze it)
- Lets you create custom GPTs for specific tasks
- Generates AI images with DALL-E 3
- Works with text, audio, and image formats
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Easy to use for beginners
|Results can sometimes have factual errors
|Has a free version with unlimited usage
|Struggles with accessing real-time information and data
|Good at simplifying and analyzing data
|The outputs aren’t always great for content writing tasks and highly specialized queries
|You can build a custom ChatGPT in the Plus and Enterprise account
|Doesn’t offer real-time data for SEO and content marketing
|Able to understand complex topics and remember conversations from different chats, letting you ask follow-up questions
|Robotic-sounding content output that is hard to optimize even with writing samples
Pricing
- Free version available (ChatGPT 3.5).
- A subscription to ChatGPT Plus, which is much more powerful, costs $20/month.
Choosing the best AI writing tool? Check out this step-by-step comparison of ChatGPT and ContentShake AI.2. ContentShake AI: Best AI Chatbot for Content Marketing and SEO
2. ContentShake AI: Best AI Chatbot for Content Marketing and SEO
Most generic AI chatbots are not adapted to content marketing needs. They don't offer SEO data and are challenging to use for long-form content creation.
ContentShake AI addresses this issue.
It marries ChatGPT’s AI with Semrush’s SEO capabilities to help you create high-ranking articles.
Think of ContentShake as your AI writer assistant that gives you engaging, ready-to-rank content.
First, ContentShake suggests content ideas based on what’s trending in your niche in your target location.
Then, simply pick an idea (or add your own) and it will generate an SEO-rich article optimized for relevant target keywords and search intent.
The best part? You can add changes and improvements with ContentShake’s integrated AI chat—all without leaving the blog editor.
Ask it to suggest titles, write more content, brainstorm, and add any other changes. Then, simply add them to the relevant part of your article.
Another great feature is ContentShake's AI image generator, which lets you create high-quality visuals for your content.
You can also add royalty-free photos using the Unsplash integration.
Finally, ContentShake AI provides tips on boosting your draft’s SEO, readability, and tone of voice.
You can implement immediate fixes with the integrated AI to hit the maximum content score.
Top Features
- Generates unlimited SEO-friendly full articles
- Trained on your articles, so can seamlessly improve tasks such as brainstorming headlines, generating AI images for the article, and more
- Provides real-time competitive insights to increase your chances of ranking
- Suggests relevant and trending ideas for your business
- Scores your drafts and optimizes them for users and search engines
- You can send articles directly to WordPress or Google Docs
- Free browser extension that lets you write and optimize on the go
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|This AI SEO tool is trained on your article, helping you create great content faster.
|Limited to content marketing capabilities
|Suggests ways to improve your draft and further optimize it.
|Currently only available in English
|Powerful, easy-to-use interface tailored to content writing, suitable for beginners and experts alike.
|More suited to smaller marketing teams
|Offers a handy Chrome extension and a social media post generator
|Transparent and affordable pricing without hidden costs
Pricing
- You can explore all ContentShake AI features with a 7-day free trial
- The Unlimited plan costs $60/month and lets you create as much content as you want — there’s no cap!
3. Microsoft Copilot (Formerly Bing AI): Best Free AI Chatbot
Microsoft partnered with OpenAI to create Copilot AI chatbot, which runs on GPT-4 — the company’s most advanced model.
It’s one of the best free AI chatbots and a great ChatGPT alternative because it can generate images and integrates with Microsoft products.
It also offers a free experience of ChatGPT Plus and DALL-E 3 for image generation.
Copilot also integrates with your web browser. You can use it while searching on the same window and get a personalized response for your query.
Top Features
- The Copilot AI chatbot is integrated into your web browser, so it gives a more tailored response to customer queries
- Integrates with Microsoft products and services
- Includes a free AI image generator
- Free plan for registered Microsoft users
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Copilot chat is available in the sidebar of Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome — and it answers contextually
|The image generator only has 15 boosts per day in the free version. Generating more images takes additional time
|You can choose between three conversation styles (balanced, creative, precise) to tailor the results you receive
|Crashes frequently and doesn’t work hiccup-free 100% of the time
|Chats back-and-forth (conversational AI chatbot) to expand and clarify your queries
|Doesn’t have many integrations beyond Microsoft products
|Offers “Learn more” suggestions to expand and/or clarify user interactions
|Each conversation thread is limited to five prompts
|Includes image generation via DALL-E 3 and song generation via Suno
Pricing
- Free version available
- Copilot Pro is priced at $20/month for each user
- Copilot 365 for enterprises costs $30/month for each user with an annual commitment
4. Gemini (previously Google Bard): Best for Integrating Your Google Apps
The Google Bard chatbot, now renamed Gemini, is Google’s very own AI chatbot.
It’s perfect for integrating with your Google account: you can use its browser extension to write emails, summarize files, and brainstorm ideas.
The standout feature is that you can double-check Gemini’s responses using the “Google” button. It’ll fact check the content and provide the sources it pulled the information from.
However, in our experience, it’s not always 100% accurate.
Another reason to like Gemini is that it generates high-quality answers in terms of readability, sentence structure, and voice.
It avoids generic writing phrases that sound robotic, such as “in these unprecedented times,” but it can sometimes hallucinate when generating generic information.
We compared Gemini with ChatGPT by asking them both to write a blog intro.
This was what Gemini produced:
By comparison, ChatGPT delivered this result:
As you can see, ChatGPT produced copy that was much more wordy and robotic. In contrast, Gemini tends to write in a more human way — although its content still requires editing.
Top Features
- Integrates with all your Google apps
- Allows you to edit and modify your prompt
- You can upload images within your prompt in the free version
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Integrated with Google’s search engine
|In practice, it doesn’t remember past conversations as well as other AI chatbots (for now at least)
|Has an excellent free version
|Often hallucinates and takes more time to understand your queries
|Supports 40 languages
|Citations can often be inconsistent
|Can pull images from the web
|Cannot generate images
|Writes in a more conversational style
Pricing
- Free version available
- Gemini Advanced is available for $19.99/month
5. Llama 3 by Meta: Best Open-Source AI tool with an Integrated AI Chatbot within Meta Apps
Meta AI recently released Llama 3, a powerful open-source AI chatbot. Unlike many other alternatives, it’s freely available for anyone to learn from and build upon.
It’s been trained on a massive amount of text data, making it a whiz at understanding and using language.
Llama 3 could be useful for quite literally anyone, be it for research or commercial use.
It also powers the Meta AI assistant—an AI-powered chatbot by Meta that works on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
You can ask it to generate content within those apps by simply tagging Meta AI.
Top Features
- Available in Meta apps and as a separate AI chatbot
- Understands over 100 languages
- Open-sourced and free to use for everyone
- Generates high-quality AI images
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Uses the advanced Llama 3 model, which is available for everyone to use and build upon
|Sometimes generates grammatically incorrect sentences in languages besides English
|Understands the context of past conversations
|A little prone to errors and glitches (such as adding the word “assistant” to the end of every message)
|Allows for dynamic image generation
|Struggles with following complex prompts
|Can animate images and turn them into GIFs
|As an open-source model, it raises concerns about potential security and data privacy issues
Pricing
Free.6. Pi: Best for Personal Use
6. Pi: Best for Personal Use
Pi is your personal generative AI chatbot, launched by Inflection AI.
“Pi” stands for “personal intelligence” — think of this chatbot as a friend helping you brainstorm.
It’s not the top choice when it comes to writing emails, crafting outlines, or scraping the web.
But it’s unique at offering friendly and supportive voice AI chat assistance. It’s the best AI for asking general questions, whether personal or professional.
Top Features
- Offers a range voices for responses
- Able to pick up context from your past prompts
- Stores your past conversations (or “threads”)
- Trained to talk about topics related to mindfulness, psychology, personal finance, and more
- Generates thoughtful and friendly human-like responses
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|The app is aesthetic and user-friendly
|Results can be generic and ambiguous
|Has a prompt library to help you get started
|Not great at any detailed or specialized topics
|No need to sign in to chat with Pi (but signing in enables saving your conversation history)
|No option to upload images with your prompts
|All responses are friendly and compassionate
|Doesn’t link to its sources and is not connected to the internet
Pricing
Free.7. Claude: Best for Brushing up the Tone of Your Text
7. Claude: Best for Brushing up the Tone of Your Text
Claude is an AI chatbot assistant built by Anthropic.
It's a multi-purpose conversational AI chat — you can use it to generate outlines, brainstorm ideas, and even strengthen your arguments as a debate partner.
Its latest model, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, outperforms ChatGPT in various aspects — from reasoning to coding.
Writing human-sounding, engaging content is Claude's strongest feature. It excels at creative writing and generates copy that sounds more like a real person and less like AI.
For example, here's how it wrote a personalized LinkedIn post in our test:
Top Features
- Able to adapt to a variety of tones
- Capable of translating over a dozen languages
- Claude can remember up to 75,000 words in your conversations
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Can work with images — such as transcribing the text on an image
|Doesn't have access to real-time data
|Has a strong grip on understanding long, contextual conversations
|The free plan has a daily message limit, based on demand
|Available within Slack in the Enterprise Grid
|Doesn’t cite its sources
|Can upload documents to analyze, summarize, and read through files
|Doesn’t offer any plugins or image generation
Pricing
- Free plan available
- Claude Pro is priced at $20/month
8. Perplexity AI: Best for Searching the Internet
Perplexity is an AI chatbot connected to the web.
This means it pulls relevant data from various sources, like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), to share well-rounded results for your queries.
Perplexity is the best AI chatbot for getting accurate sources for the prompts you give.
You’ll still need to fact-check, but it’s minimal compared to other AI chatbots on this list.
Top Features
- Thoroughly searches the internet for your queries
- Shares any videos that it pulls information from
- The Discover tab helps you catch up on news
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Connected to the internet and cites its sources
|Results sometimes lack depth
|Create quality copy in terms of tone of voice and readability
|Very limited free version
|Super-easy to get started
|Not the top choice for brainstorming or generating ideas/outlines
|Gives suggestions for prompts
|Formatting and UI are a bit clunky
Pricing
- Free version available
- Perplexity Pro costs $20/month
9. Jasper AI: Best for Writing a Rough First Draft
Jasper is an AI writing tool that released a chat interface in 2022.
Our favorite feature is its various templates, which help writers, marketers, and businesspeople overcome writer’s block.
This AI marketing software is tailored to the needs of large enterprise teams that want to automate basic content creation.
It’s perfect for having that “clear your throat” effect and getting the ball rolling on your ad copy, LinkedIn post, or email with its AI-powered features.
For example, you can generate an engaging social media post with just a few clicks:
Jasper also has an integrated AI chat connected to the content editor, making the editing process much faster.
Top Features
- Comes with an AI image generation tool (not integrated into the blog editor)
- Jasper Chat’s responses can be converted into documents within Jasper
- Includes templates for various types of marketing copy — email, ads, product descriptions, etc.
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Understands context of past conversations
|More suitable for large marketing teams
|Incorporates brand-specific information to create more relevant content (for example, it learns your brand voice)
|Doesn’t offer SEO data for organic content
|Includes pre-built templates to make it easier to get started
|Steep learning curve
|Not built for any other use case except content marketing
|The copy might contain typos
Pricing
- The Creator plan costs $49/month for one seat
- The Pro plan costs $69/month for up to five users
- To check the Business plan pricing, you need to contact Jasper’s Sales department
Choosing the best AI writing tool? Check out this step-by-step comparison of Jasper and ContentShake AI.10. YouChat: Best for Providing a Personalized Search Experience
10. YouChat: Best for Providing a Personalized Search Experience
YouChat combines Google with an AI chatbot.
When you prompt it with questions, it provides answers with verifiable sources. With a single click, you can also check related web results in the same window.
The results are personalized to your query, rather than containing a ton of irrelevant information.
Top Features
- Stores your conversation history once you sign up
- Offers a choice of AI models (GPT-4, Claude 2, etc.)
- Links to Reddit, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms for its sources
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Stores your chat history
|UI is cluttered
|Cites its sources
|Can glitch and generate incomplete results or unrelated web searches
|Uses different AI models to produce improved results
|Not the top choice for brainstorming ideas
Pricing
- Free version available
- You Pro is priced at $20/month
- Enterprise clients need to contact sales to get a quote
11. Chatsonic: Best for Extracting the Key Details From Long Documents
Chatsonic is an AI-powered chatbot by Writersonic, an AI content creation software.
You can use Writesonic to generate articles and optimize content for search. We tested the tool to create an article. The process was quite lengthy and the output turned out somewhat generic.
However, its integration with SurferSEO is quite useful if you don’t use any other SEO tools.
You can use Chatsonic either when working on the article, or as a separate tool.
Beyond content creation, Chatsonic can analyze images, audio and long documents (including Word and PDF documents, web pages, and articles) and come up with key takeaways.
You can also ask Chatsonic specific questions to explain complex concepts.
Top Features
- Can analyze long documents with brevity
- Can adapt to your brand voice
- Lets you assemble articles by adding various details at each step
- Enables chatting with images, documents, and even audio
- Provides access to Botsonic to build custom AI copilots
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Offers AI image generation
|The free plan is limited to 25 generations for each month
|Allows for long-form content creation
|Results can sometimes take a long time to load
|Has the option to help you improve your prompt
|The output can sound overly robotic and stuffy if you don’t add brand voice properly
|Built-in plagiarism checker
|Doesn’t offer data analysis features
Pricing
- Free plan available
- Chatsonic Pro costs $15/month
- Individual plan costs $20/month
- Teams plan costs $30/month for each seat
12. ZenoChat: Best for Searching Specific Corners of the Internet
ZenoChat is a ChatGPT alternative built by TextCortex.
Its best feature is that you can choose which areas of the Internet you want to search—Wikipedia, Scholar, news, patents, Reddit, YouTube, or X.
You can also simply choose “internet” and ZenoChat will search the web for your query.
ZenoChat offers different AI chatbot personas depending on your query.
For example, if you need an AI assistant, use Zeno. If you need to improve your writing, then select the copywriter tool, Hemingwai.
Top Features
- Offers a choice of various AI chatbot personas
- Uses a selection of AI models like GPT-4, Mixtral, or Claude 3
- Allows you to add your own knowledge base to help it contextualize its results
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Allows you create a template library for frequently used prompts
|Can be hard to use for beginners
|Includes a prompt marketplace so you can learn from others’ creations
|Sometimes shares inaccurate info
|Enables online search and lets you choose the source of information (internet, X, Wikipedia, YouTube, etc.)
|Takes a while to upload your knowledge base and train the chatbot
|Offers AI image generation
|Limited to 20 daily recurring creations per day
Pricing
- Free plan has 20 daily recurring creations. When you sign up, you get 100 free creations
- The Premium plan costs $5.99/month for 150 creations
- To get an Enterprise plan quote, you need to contact sales
13. HuggingChat: Best for Community-Driven Conversational AI
HuggingChat is an AI chatbot built by Hugging Face. It’s open-sourced — meaning its code is available for anyone to use and modify.
If you want to use something free and customizable, it’s the perfect choice.
HuggingChat includes over 400K+ models to choose from to build your own personalized chatbot.
Its community-driven Transformers Library lets users discover, share, and use pre-trained models and datasets.
You can use it to generate various types of text and perform generic tasks, such as our email prompt below:
Top Features
- Open-sourced, so that anyone can use and modify the code
- Entirely customizable, so that you can build your own chatbot on pre-trained models
- Complements its answers by searching the web
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Minimalistic interface
|Some models don’t have strong infrastructure support
|Cites its sources if you search the web
|Long lags in generating outputs, especially when you toggle on the “Search web” button
|Stores your conversation history
|Customization is not easy for beginners
|Can edit your prompts
|Often gives wordy and stuffy responses
Pricing
Free.14. Poe: Best for Using Multiple AI Chatbots at the Cost of One
14. Poe: Best for Using Multiple AI Chatbots at the Cost of One
Poe — created by Quora — has multiple AI tools like GPT-4, Claude-3-Sonnet, Gemini Pro, DALL-E-3, and more into one AI chatbot tool.
Think of it as a chatbot marketplace. You can take your pick and use whichever one you like.
It even lets you build your own chatbot and get paid whenever someone uses one of your bots.
Top Features
- Multiple chatbots in one tool
- Allows you to create your own bot (and monetize it!)
- Offers mobile apps for iOS, Android, and desktop
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Stores your past conversation history
|Interface can be a bit overwhelming
|Lets you compare results between various AI chatbots for the same query
|Creating your own bot isn’t beginner-friendly
|Links back to its sources when asked
|Top-tier and popular chatbot tools are only accessible for paid subscribers
|Incorporates voice prompting
Pricing
- Free version available
- Paid plan costs $19.99/month
15. ChatSpot: Best for HubSpot Users
ChatSpot is an AI chatbot released by HubSpot. The chatbot alone is free, but if you already use HubSpot as your CRM, it’s the easy choice.
For example, you can ask the chatbot to generate a report based on specific filters in your CRM — such as to find companies added in Q2 and grouped by location.
It is also useful for performing generic tasks.
Top Features
- Leverages your existing HubSpot data
- Creates AI-generated images
- Researches companies and leads in your pipeline
Pros and Cons
|👍 Pros
|👎Cons
|Connects with HubSpot to give you a holistic picture of your data
|Only useful for HubSpot users
|Includes prompt templates to help you get the ball rolling
|Doesn’t support contextual conversations, and often forgets your initial prompt
|Delivers quick results
|Results can contain too much jargon and stiffness
Pricing
Free.The 15 Best AI Chatbots at a Glance
The 15 Best AI Chatbots at a Glance
Here’s a quick overview to help you pick the best AI chatbot for your needs.
|AI chatbot
|Best For
|Key Features
|Pricing
|ContentShake AI
|SEO-friendly content creation
|Generates unlimited ready-to-rank articles
Trained on your articles to create optimized content
Suggests trending content ideas
Optimizes your drafts for SEO, readability and tone of voice
|7-day free trial
Unlimited: $60/month for unlimited content
|ChatGPT
|Generic tasks and simplified data analysis
|Uses references such as writing samples to perform tasks
Helps simplify and automate data analysis
Lets you create custom GPTs
|Free version available (ChatGPT 3.5)
ChatGPT Plus: $20/month
|Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing AI)
|Microsoft users who want a free AI chatbot
|Integrates with your web browser
Generates quality AI images
Integrates with Microsoft products
|Free version available
Copilot Pro: $20/month/user
Copilot 365 for enterprises: $30/month/user with annual pricing
|Gemini
|Integrating your Google apps and creating copy
|Creates copy with natural readability and tone of voice
Allows you to edit and modify your prompt
You can upload images within your prompt in the free version
|Free trial availableGemini Advanced:$19.99/month
|Meta Llama 3
|Open-source AI chat, integrated with Meta apps
|Available within Meta apps and separately
Understands 100+ languages
Open source
Dynamic image generation
|Free
|Pi
|Personal use
|Offers a range of voices
Able to pick up context from past prompts
Provides emotional support
|Free
|Claude
|Brushing up the tone of your text
|Remembers up to 75,000 words in your conversations
Able to translate over a dozen languages
Excels at understanding questions and providing relevant responses
|Free plan available
Claude Pro: $20/month
|Perplexity
|Searching the internet
|Searches images and videos
Discover tab for news
Analyzes Reddit, forums and other user-generated content in real time
|Free version available
Perplexity Pro: $20/month
|Jasper AI
|Writing a rough first draft
|Fast content generation
Numerous content templates
Responses can be converted into Jasper documents
|Creator plan:$49/month/seatPro plan:$69/month for up to five users
|YouChat
|Providing a personalized search experience
|Choice of AI models (GPT-4, Claude 2, etc.)
Uses Reddit and various social media platforms as its sources
|Free version available
You Pro: $20/month
|Chatsonic
|Extracting the key details from long documents
|Able to adapt to your brand voice
Customized instructions based on use case and requirements
|Free plan available
Chatsonic Pro: $15/month
Individual: $20/month
Teams: $30/month/seat
|ZenoChat by Textcortex
|Searching specific corners of the internet
|Choice of AI models such as GPT-4, Mixtral, and Claude 3
Users can add their own knowledge base to help the tool contextualize results
|Free plan with 20 daily recurring creations1
00 free creations with new subscription
Premium: $5.99/month for 150 creations
|HuggingChat
|Community-driven conversational AI
|Entirely customizable
Complement its answers by searching the web
|Free
|Poe
|Using multiple AI chatbots at the cost of one
|Allows you to create and monetize your own bot
Mobile apps for iOS, Android, and desktop
|Free version available
Paid plan:$19.99/month
|ChatSpot
|HubSpot users
|Enables you to leverage your existing HubSpot data
Researches companies and leads in your pipeline
|Free
How Did We Select These AI Chatbots?
To create this list of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants, we looked at the following factors:
- Real-life reviews across G2, TrustRadius, social media, etc.
- Pricing structures and affordability for different types of users
- The breadth and depth of the features offered — whether the chatbot was multi-purpose or specialized
- Our testing experience with almost every tool. We used each tool with various prompts to analyze its capabilities — where it excels, areas it needs improvement, and how each tool compares with the others
FAQs
Let’s answer some of the most popular questions about using AI chatbots.
Which is the Best AI Chatbot for You?
Which AI chatbot is right for you depends on your requirements for the tool.
If you’re looking for a chatbot for frequent personal use, ChatGPT or even Pi.ai should suffice.
But if you have a specific need business, it’s best to find a specialized tool. For example:
- ContentShake AI for creating SEO-rich content and for small business content marketing
- Gemini for quality short-form copywriting
- Perplexity and ZenoChat for online research
Think of the following factors when choosing the best AI chatbots:
1️⃣ Does the chatbot meet your use case requirements?
For example, if you work in multiple languages , is the chatbot multilingual? If you need SEO, does it offer competitive data?
2️⃣ Does the chatbot fit your budget? Will it stay within your budget as you scale?
3️⃣ Does the chatbot offer reliable uptime customer support?
For example, you might need help setting up and navigating various features. If a chatbot repeatedly lags or does not fulfill your use case, it might not be a good choice.
How Do AI Chatbots Work?
AI chatbots use natural language processing (NLP) technologies and large language models to understand what you’re saying and respond in a conversational tone.
Many AI chatbots are a small part of a full-fledged AI tool. This means the chatbot is a part of the core functionalities.
So, if you are already using a bigger AI tool, an AI chatbot can offer an excellent addition to your workflows.
Top Use Cases for AI Chatbots
AI is booming right now.
Customers use AI chatbots in all sorts of industries and roles. Here are the five top use cases:
- Marketing: Marketers can use AI chatbots to create long-form articles, optimize content for SEO, write compelling headlines, and whip up social copy.
- Sales and customer service: Sales and customer service professionals can use AI chatbots to handle customer inquiries, answer frequently asked questions, and recommend new products.
- E-commerce business owners: Businesses can use AI chatbots to manage customer conversations, such as helping clients track their orders, providing a personalized shopping experience, and promoting new products.
- HR: AI chatbots can automate parts of human resources tasks like screening candidates and scheduling interviews.
- Education: Anyone can use AI chatbots to understand a complex concept, learn how to make a new recipe, or even map out a travel itinerary.
What to Look for in an AI Chatbot
An AI chatbot should have the following features:
✅ Easy to use: Generative AI chatbots should be ready to use from the get-go, unless you intend to build a custom chatbot for your needs. Pick something with a clean design that’s easy to use and scale.
It’s also a good idea to choose a chatbot with extra features like a browser extension.
✅ Integration capabilities: If you’re looking to embed AI chatbots in your workflow, it should integrate with the existing tools in your stack.
✅ Customization: The ideal AI chatbot should be able to adapt to your business needs, understand your brand requirements, and provide personalized responses based on your preferences.
Choosing the right AI chatbot boils down to checking off the above three factors — but that’s just the basics.
Beyond this, the chatbot should be able to fulfil your individual needs.
For example, if you want an AI chatbot to boost your content strategy, look for a tool with those specific capabilities built-in.
Is There a Better AI than ChatGPT?
If you’re looking for a chatbot for sporadic use on various tasks, ChatGPT can probably do the trick.
But if you have specific use cases, it’s best to invest in one of the specialized chatbots on the market. There are many good ChatGPT alternatives you can try.
For example, ContentShake AI is the best AI chatbot for creating SEO-friendly content.
What Is the Difference Between an AI Chatbot and an AI Writer?
An AI chatbot engages in a conversation with you.
It can pick up context from previous prompts, understand your query, and answer your questions. The focus is improving the quality of dialogues.
An AI writing tool, on the other hand, is used specifically for content creation.
Just like AI-powered chatbots, these tools can generate text for various formats and channels.
However, the goal here isn’t to engage in a conversation with the user but to share a text-based response that matches the user’s requirements.
In some cases, an AI chatbot can also double as an AI writing tool.
For example, ContentShake AI can respond to your query and open its editor alongside so that you can work on creating content.
Finally, AI bots require writing prompts and assume a steeper learning curve. AI content tools eliminate some of the prompt writing steps, thanks to their user-friendly interface.
However, you still get access to conversational capabilities through their integrated AI chats.Choosing the Right AI Chatbot for You
Choosing the Right AI Chatbot for You
Generative AI chatbots can help you supplement your business efforts—like creating a content strategy or providing customer service — but they cannot entirely replace a human.
Every AI chatbot needs a human to ask the right questions, edit the results, and use the tech effectively.
To get started, use Semrush’s ContentShake AI to create SEO-rich and user-friendly content. It’ll help you overcome writer’s block and ensure your pieces are optimized to rank and convert.
Create ready-to-rank content in one click!
Try ContentShake AI-a smart writing tool for small teams with big content marketing goals. Save time, see results.