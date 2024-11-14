AI in Marketing: Everything You Need To Know | Semrush

AI in Marketing
Get actionable tips on using AI for marketing and content creation. Explore practical guides and check out useful examples to boost your business growth with AI tools.
- 24 min read
My 11 Favorite ChatGPT Alternatives for 2024 (Tested Manually)
I tested the top ChatGPT alternatives and shortlisted 11 of them. Read this guide to explore their features and choose the one that best suits your needs.
- 11 min read
8 Best AI SEO Tools for 2025 (Tested Firsthand)
Discover my review of the best AI SEO tools for smashing your SEO goals in 2025 and beyond.
- 11 min read
The Best AI Image Generators in 2024 (+ Image Examples)
Explore the best AI image generators of 2024. I tested every tool and created a detailed review so you can choose the best option for your needs.
- 23 min read
The 15 Best AI Chatbots to Try in 2024
Explore our curated list of the top 15 AI chatbot tools to try in 2024. We manually tested each one and provided a comprehensive review.
- 12 min read
What Is AI Marketing? The Ultimate 2024 Guide for Businesses
Learn how to leverage AI to boost your marketing efforts and smash your business goals. Explore use cases, AI marketing tools, and real-life examples.
- 25 min read
Claude vs ChatGPT: Which AI Assistant Suits You Best in 2024?
Comparing AI assistants Claude and ChatGPT: differences, strengths, and considerations in the Claude vs ChatGPT matchup. Which one comes out on top?
- 23 min read
Gemini (ex Bard) vs. ChatGPT: Which AI Tool Works Best? [2024]
Explore our expert review—compare the strengths of Google's Gemini (formerly Bard) vs. ChatGPT in various tasks, from content creation to coding.
- 10 min read
The 10 Best AI Writing Tools to Try in 2024 [Tested Manually]
We tested the top AI writing tools for 2024 and have compiled a comprehensive list. Check it out to find the platform that best suits your needs.
- 25 min read
25 Best AI Social Media Tools to Try in 2024
AI social media tools help you save time on creating and distributing engaging social media content. Check out this 2024 list of the best AI tools for social media management and content creation.
- 30 min read
57 Best AI Tools to Try in 2024 (Always Up-to-Date)
Explore the 2024 list of the best generative AI tools for marketing, writing, design, productivity management, image generation, research, and more.
- 20 min read
AI in Content Creation: Best Practices & Top Tools for 2024
Find out how to grow your business with AI content marketing. Explore expert tips for 2024, use cases, best practices, the top AI content creation tools, and more.
- 12 min read
9 Tips for How to Bring AI into Your SEO and Content Strategy
Discover the latest emerging AI trends and learn how to incorporate them into your SEO and content marketing strategies. Learn from industry experts and get practical tips.
- 17 min read
How To Use ChatGPT: Your Step-by-Step Guide [2023]
Learn how to use ChatGPT to perform various tasks from writing copy to researching your audience. Get simple step-by-step guidance with examples.
