What is Copywriting? How to Master it in 2024 (with Examples)

Copywriting uses words to promote a product, service, or idea. It's the driving force behind high-converting ads, persuasive emails, and engaging social media posts.

The goal? To inspire your audience to take action.

In this guide, I’ll share proven strategies, techniques, and skills that will empower you to write copy that converts.

What Is Copywriting?

Copywriting is the strategic art of using words to influence, persuade, and ultimately guide readers or users toward a specific action. It usually focuses on promoting a product, service, brand, or idea.

Let’s take Slack’s powerful tagline “Where work happens” as an example.

It's concise, impactful, and quickly communicates the core value proposition of collaboration and productivity.

It encourages the user to sign up and start using the tool.

Whether it's a click, a sign-up, a purchase, or any other desired outcome, effective copywriting is the driving force behind these actions.

Why is Copywriting Important?

Copywriting fuels your marketing efforts.

Email, ads, social media—all these channels require effective and relevant copy.

Here's why it matters:

Great copywriting grabs attention, sparks curiosity, and keeps your readers hooked from the first word to the last.

It establishes your brand as an authority in your industry, fostering trust and loyalty among your audience.

Persuasive copywriting also motivates your readers to take action, whether it's making a purchase, signing up for a newsletter, or sharing your content.

By driving more leads and conversions, effective copywriting can significantly improve your return on investment.

This tweet from shipping software provider Shippo is a great example of powerful copywriting in action.

Their website copy directly addresses the pain points of business owners struggling with shipping logistics.

By following the approach to copywriting, you’ll attract the right audience without overspending on your promotional budget.

Copywriting vs. Content Writing: What’s The Difference?

Copywriting and content writing are often used interchangeably, but they have distinct purposes and approaches.

Both require strong writing skills, an understanding of the target audience, and the ability to craft engaging content. But their ultimate goals differ.

Copywriting primarily focuses on generating conversions using shorter-form copy.

Content writing prioritizes educating the user with long-form copy that generates engagement and brand awareness.

Here’s an overview of the difference between the two:

Aspect Copywriting Content writing Purpose Persuade, sell, convert, engage Inform, educate, entertain Goal To generate direct sales To build brand awareness and long-term trust Length Short-form Long-form Tone Direct, urgent, compelling Informative, conversational, educational Metrics Click-through rate (CTR), lead generation, conversion rate, sales revenue Traffic views, bounce rate, time on page Examples Ad copy, emails, sales pages, landing pages Blog posts, white papers, guides

Of course, it’s not black and white. These two disciplines do intersect and oftentimes pursue similar or mixed objectives.

For instance, an educational blog post might integrate product mentions and aim to convert readers while also educating them. Here’s such example from Hotjar:

What is a Copywriter?

Copywriters are professional writers who produce copy various formats to create messages that turn heads.

They connect directly with a company’s target audience and are laser-focused on selling with their words.

But copywriters are more than just great writers. They are also often experts in neuromarketing, psychology, sales, and rhetoric.

According to Semrush research, the top five responsibilities of a copywriter are:

Crafting and refining the brand voice and brand guidelines

Developing long-form and short-form content

Collaborating closely with other teams

Building a unique tone of voice

Brainstorming and developing creative concepts.

What Does a Copywriter Do?

Copywriters craft compelling copy for a range of channels and materials.

But they’re also the architects of persuasive communication. They translate a brand's vision into captivating messages that resonate with the target audience.

Let’s explore the copywriting process at a glance:

Research : Copywriters delve deep into the product, service, or idea they're promoting. They also research their target audience, competitors, and industry trends to ensure their copy is informed and relevant.

: Copywriters delve deep into the product, service, or idea they're promoting. They also research their target audience, competitors, and industry trends to ensure their copy is informed and relevant. Ideation : They brainstorm creative concepts and develop compelling narratives that capture attention and inspire action.

: They brainstorm creative concepts and develop compelling narratives that capture attention and inspire action. Writing and editing: Copywriters craft a wide range of content, from catchy headlines to persuasive product descriptions. They also meticulously edit and refine their work to ensure clarity, accuracy, and consistency.

Copywriters craft a wide range of content, from catchy headlines to persuasive product descriptions. They also meticulously edit and refine their work to ensure clarity, accuracy, and consistency. Collaboration: They work closely with designers, marketers, and other team members to ensure that the copy seamlessly integrates with the overall marketing strategy and visual elements.

How Does AI Affect Copywriting?

Even with the rise of AI, the demand for skilled copywriters remains strong.

Copywriters bring a human touch, creativity, and strategic thinking that are essential for connecting with your audience.

That being said, AI tools help modern copywriters work faster and generate better output. Here’s how:

Efficiency : AI tools can quickly generate ideas (and even entire drafts), saving copywriters valuable time.

: AI tools can quickly generate ideas (and even entire drafts), saving copywriters valuable time. Research : AI can also analyze vast amounts of data to identify trends, keywords, and audience preferences.

: AI can also analyze vast amounts of data to identify trends, keywords, and audience preferences. Optimization: AI tools can help optimize copy for SEO, improve grammar and readability, or help personalize content to your customers.

The key to success lies in leveraging AI as a content creation tool, not as a replacement for copywriters.

Personally, I'm not planning to stop working with human copywriters. But I don't mind them using AI to brainstorm ideas and polish their copy.

9 Different Types of Copywriting

There are many different types of copywriting.

Let’s take a whistle-stop tour through some of the main copywriting disciplines.

Marketing Copywriting

Marketing copywriting is the strategic use of language to promote a product, service, or idea. It's the voice of your brand, speaking directly to your target audience across various channels.

It covers website copy, sales emails, ads, social media posts, and everything in between.

Here’s an example of a playful, attention-grabbing billboard ad from Oatly:

Social Media Copywriting

Social media copywriting involves writing concise, impactful short-form copy for social platforms.

It captures the attention in a fast-paced, visually-driven environment where every word counts.

It can take various forms, from thought-leadership LinkedIn captions to TikTok video scripts.

Here’s an example of an engaging social media post by Unbounce:

Brand Copywriting

Brand copywriting helps you translate your brand storytelling.

It’s the art of crafting the narrative that communicates a brand’s vision, mission, and values in a way that fosters emotional connections and inspires loyalty.

Brand storytelling communicates your brand voice. This involves maintaining a consistent tone of voice across all brand touchpoints, from the website to social media.

For example, Patagonia does a great job sharing the background story of its founder to translate its mission:

Direct Response Copywriting

​​Direct response copywriting encourages the reader to take an immediate action.

This could be anything from signing up for a newsletter to taking advantage of a free promotion.

The key to effective direct response copywriting is creating a sense of urgency and highlighting the benefits of taking action in the moment.

Direct response copywriters use lots of persuasive language, strong calls to action, and compelling offers to motivate their audience to respond immediately.

Here’s an example of a product sign-up banner from Buffer:

Technical Copywriting

Technical copywriting involves creating clear and informative content for specialized industries. It covers various formats, from white papers to product manuals and user guides.

It requires a deep understanding of complex subjects and the ability to translate technical jargon into accessible, digestible language.

This example from JetBrains showcases how technical copywriters work with advanced concepts to create landing pages and other assets.

Public Relations (PR) Copywriting

PR copywriting creates compelling content that shapes public perception and influences key stakeholders.

It involves writing press releases, media pitches, and other communications that capture the attention of journalists and other media professionals.

These examples of press releases from PR Newswire should give you an idea of what PR copywriting entails:

Email Copywriting

Email copywriting is similar to direct response copywriting, but delivered to the audience’s inbox.

It captures the reader's attention with bold subject lines, engaging them with concise and relevant content, and ultimately, motivating them to click through to your site.

Here’s an example of a marketing email by Uber:

SEO Copywriting

SEO helps you generate organic website traffic—often by using target keywords and specific search intent in text.

SEO copywriting hits the sweet spot between attracting organic traffic and motivating readers to take action. It strategically incorporates relevant keywords and phrases while maintaining a natural flow and engaging style.

The goal is to rank high in search results, attract qualified leads, and ultimately drive conversions.

Here’s an example of a landing page by Mailchimp, optimized for the keyword, “email marketing platform”.

Product Copywriting

Product copywriting showcases the value of your product.

It highlights the unique product features and benefits, showing potential customers how your solution can solve their problems.

It also covers various formats, from product descriptions to landing page copy.

For example, this Framer product page provides a clear and punchy overview of what their web builder does—and how it adds value:

Top 7 Copywriting Techniques that Get Results

There are several proven techniques that can help you elevate your copywriting.

Let's explore some powerful ways to make your words stand out.

1. Use Authentic, Human Language

The power of genuine human expression stands out more than ever, especially as we see more AI content published on every channel.

Natural, conversational language can improve your connection with readers and boost engagement.

Instead of relying on buzzwords or jargon, focus on clarity and relatability. Here are some ways you can do it:

Write as if you're talking to a friend . For example, instead of "Utilize our cutting-edge solution," try "Let's solve this together with our tool."

. For example, instead of "Utilize our cutting-edge solution," try "Let's solve this together with our tool." Incorporate storytelling. Share real experiences or anecdotes: "When John first tried our product, he was skeptical. But after a week..."

storytelling. Share real experiences or anecdotes: "When John first tried our product, he was skeptical. But after a week..." Be specific and concrete . Instead of vague claims, offer tangible details. Rather than "Save time and money," try "Cut your invoice processing time by 50% and save $500 per month."

. Instead of vague claims, offer tangible details. Rather than "Save time and money," try "Cut your invoice processing time by 50% and save $500 per month." Show personality. Don't be afraid to inject humor or quirks that reflect your brand's unique voice. Be real!

For example, Squatty Potty knows how to use an uncomfortable topic to talk about real people’s issues—and have fun in the process.

2. Be Emotive

Concise copy doesn't have to be cold or impersonal.

Infuse your writing with emotive language that resonates with your readers on a deeper level.

Get your readers to laugh, cry, feel empathy, or even a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out), and that’s half the battle won already.

In the example below, the copywriter opted for a relaxed, friendly tone, using the phrase “a little help” to evoke a sense of empathy. It’s also aspirational: “incredible job.”

3. Embrace the Power of “Yes”

Questions that naturally lead to a "yes" response can be incredibly persuasive.

They create a sense of agreement and build momentum, making your audience more receptive to your message.

Instead of simply stating the benefits of your product, ask a question that highlights the problem it solves.

Here’s an example of such an ad from Dashlane:

4. Write Engaging Headlines

The headline is your first (and often only) chance to grab your reader's attention.

It's the gateway to your message, so make it count. A strong headline should spark curiosity, promise value, and entice the reader to learn more.

Avoid ambiguity or overly complex words that might confuse your audience. The best headlines are often the simplest.

If you have impressive stats or facts, you can also include them in your headline to grab attention and build credibility.

This landing page headline from Gong is a great example of the "Bottom Line Up Front" or “BLUF” principle: leading with the most important information so your readers immediately know what to expect.

5. Follow a Copywriting Formula

Copywriting formulas provide a helpful framework for structuring your message.

They offer a proven roadmap for crafting persuasive copy that captures attention and guides readers toward a specific action.

One example of a popular copywriting formula is BAB (Before-After-Bridge).

This formula starts by painting a picture of the reader's current situation or problem (Before), then presents a vision of how their life could be improved with your product or service (After).

The Bridge connects these two states, explaining how your offering makes the transformation possible.

Source: Blacksheepcreative.com

For example, the ContentShake AI landing page showcases the problem: needing a lot of content marketing expertise to create content that brings results.

It then shows how the solution can help the user get there.

6. Write an Effective Call to Action

The call to action (CTA) is the climax of your copywriting efforts.

It's the moment where you invite your readers to take the next step—whether that’s making a purchase or downloading a resource.

To create an effective CTA, focus on clarity, urgency, and value.

Use strong action verbs that tell your readers exactly what to do, such as "Shop Now," "Download Your Free Guide," or "Sign Up Today."

Create a sense of urgency by highlighting limited-time offers or emphasizing the benefits of taking immediate action.

Clearly communicate the value proposition of your offer. What will your readers gain by clicking that button? The more compelling the offer, the more likely they are to convert.

For example, presentation software Prezi has nailed their CTA. It offers an interactive experience and lets the user start creating their presentation right away.

Top 3 Copywriting Examples

Let’s look at three more amazing copywriting examples to inspire you.

BarkBox

BarkBox offers subscribers a monthly box of dog toys and treats. In their web copy, they’ve gone for a lighthearted, playful tone that mirrors the love between pet owners and their pets.

In the example below, they’ve used a clever play on words (“Monthly dog goodies for good doggies”), adopting the typical language dog owners would naturally use.

This makes the landing page feel highly relatable.

MeUndies

MeUndies is a creative underwear brand known for its fun and quirky copywriting.

Their product descriptions use alliteration and colloquial language (“super-soft undies”) to diffuse any awkwardness around buying underwear online.

They’ve also included a common colloquialism with “Throw caution to the wind”, making the brand appear all the more approachable.

Lattice

Lattice is a people management SaaS platform.

As a B2B business, they’ve struck the perfect balance between friendliness without being overfamiliar and professionalism without being cold or dull.

In their copy, Lattice talks about embracing the most important assets of any organization: their people.

They quickly highlight the important, but often overlooked, benefit of a great HR platform—the fact that your employees will actually love it.

How to Build an Effective Copywriting Strategy

Now that we’ve got a strong grasp on what copywriting entails, it’s time to dive into how to approach a copywriting project.

Let’s explore how to build an effective strategy for writing strong, clear copy.

1. Define Your Goals and Target Audience

Every successful copywriting project begins with a clear understanding of its purpose and intended audience.

Before you put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), ask yourself:

What's the objective? Is this piece of copy aiming to boost sales, generate leads, increase brand awareness, or educate your audience? Defining your goals will shape your messaging and call to action.

Is this piece of copy aiming to boost sales, generate leads, increase brand awareness, or educate your audience? Defining your goals will shape your messaging and call to action. Who are you talking to? Dive deep into your target audience's demographics, interests, pain points, and motivations. What language do they use? What channels or platforms do they go to for content? Understanding your audience will help you craft copy that speaks directly to them.

The more you know about your potential customers, the better you can tailor your message to resonate with them.

Try conducting surveys, analyzing social media insights, and creating detailed buyer personas so that you can gain a deeper understanding of your audience’s needs and desires.

For example, Semrush’s buyer persona template makes it easy to define your target audience.

2. Develop Your Brand Voice and Messaging

The second step in building an effective copywriting strategy is to develop a distinct and consistent brand voice.

Think of this as your brand's personality—the way it communicates and interacts with the world.

Your brand voice should be reflected in every piece of copy you create—from website content and social media posts to email campaigns and advertisements.

To develop your brand voice, consider the following:

Brand values and identity : What are the core values and principles that define your brand? What makes your brand unique? Your voice should align with these elements and convey your brand's personality.

: What are the core values and principles that define your brand? What makes your brand unique? Your voice should align with these elements and convey your brand's personality. Tone of voice: Do you want to be formal or casual? Humorous or serious? Friendly or authoritative? Choose a communication style that reflects your brand's personality and appeals to your target audience.

You can use tools like ContentShake AI to define and apply your target brand voice automatically.

All you need to do is to upload a writing sample:

ContentShake will then come up with a unique brand voice for your business.

From now on, you’ll be able to use AI to create content that sounds exactly like you and your brand.

3. Analyze the Competition

The third step in building an effective copywriting strategy is to conduct thorough competitor research. This involves:

Analyzing your rivals' messaging and copywriting techniques.

Identifying their strengths and weaknesses

Finding opportunities to differentiate your brand so that you stand out from the crowd.

To keep an eye on your competitors’ content in real time, use Semrush’s EyeOn tool. Here’s how it works.

First, add the domains of the competitors you want to track. You can also enter their social media profiles.

EyeOn will then start generating regular reports of your competitors’ new content.

This approach can be incredibly useful for inspiring your copywriting and understanding what’s trending in your industry.

4. Craft Compelling Copy

The heart of any successful copywriting strategy is the copy itself.

It’s important to organize your copywriting process in the most effective way. Here are some tips for becoming a better writer:

Always start with a goal . Clarify the main objective of your copy, the key messages to convey, who your target audience is, and what action you want them to take.

. Clarify the main objective of your copy, the key messages to convey, who your target audience is, and what action you want them to take. Outline your message first . Before diving into the actual writing, create a clear content outline that structures your key points and ensures a logical flow. This will help you stay focused and organized, especially for longer pieces of copy.

. Before diving into the actual writing, create a clear content outline that structures your key points and ensures a logical flow. This will help you stay focused and organized, especially for longer pieces of copy. Create compelling calls to action (CTA) . Every piece of copy should have a clear and attractive call CTA. Tell your readers what you want them to do. Use strong action verbs and create a sense of urgency to encourage immediate action (e.g., ‘Sign me up’).

. Every piece of copy should have a clear and attractive call CTA. Tell your readers what you want them to do. Use strong action verbs and create a sense of urgency to encourage immediate action (e.g., ‘Sign me up’). Use the "Bottom Line Up Front" (BLUF) principle. Give readers key information immediately to grab attention and prevent bounce. Begin with your main point, then provide context and details. This approach respects your audience's time and keeps them engaged from the start.

Source: ProWritingAid

A final point on creating copy: Review and edit. Remember, the writing process is iterative—even the most experienced copywriters need to edit and tweak their work!

5. Measure, Analyze, and Optimize

The final step in any effective copywriting strategy is to measure the performance of your copy.

For example, if you’re aiming for conversions, you should track metrics such as:

Click-through rates

Conversion rates

Sign-ups

Purchases

Regularly analyze your data to identify trends, strengths, and weaknesses in your copy. Use this to figure out what's resonating with your audience and what's falling flat.

Then, use these insights to refine your messaging, experiment with different techniques, and continuously improve your copywriting strategy over time.

It’s also a good idea to experiment with different approaches to writing copy, be that for websites, ads, or emails.

You can then use A/B testing by releasing two different versions of the page to see which version performs better:

The Final Word

Powerful copywriting drives your marketing campaigns and fuels every channel. It helps you translate the right message and encourage the desired action.

As you explore copywriting, keep these four principles in mind:

Know your audience : Understand their needs, desires, and pain points.

: Understand their needs, desires, and pain points. Write clearly : Use simple language and avoid jargon.

: Use simple language and avoid jargon. Include a strong CTA : Tell your readers what you want them to do.

: Tell your readers what you want them to do. Evoke emotions: Connect with your audience on a deeper level.

Now, it's time to put these tips into practice.

With dedication, you can create copy that captivates, persuades, and drives results.