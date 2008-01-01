The Content Marketing Starter Kit | Semrush

The Content Marketing Starter Kit for Your Business
Build a foundation for your content marketing with our ultimate kit of resources and templates for content planning.Download now for free
What’s inside:
- Content Marketing Workbook
- Buyer Persona, Brand Story, and Tone of Voice templates
- Competitive Content Analysis and Content Funnel templates
- Content Plan and Content Calendar templates
Build a Powerful Content Marketing
Action Plan
Shift to effective content marketing planning, generate better results, and save
resources with our free Starter Kit.