Free Paraphrasing Tool: Reword Your Text with AI | Semrush

Free Paraphrasing Tool
Reword and Rephrase Your Text with AI
Our free AI paraphraser lets you rephrase your copy without limits, making it more engaging and powerful.
Modes
What is paraphrasing?
Paraphrasing involves rewording or rephrasing existing text while retaining the original meaning.
It’s essential for crafting unique, engaging content and maintaining effective communication.
The Semrush AI paraphrasing tool, also known as a rephraser or rewording tool, helps you automate this task stress-free.
What Can the AI Paraphrasing Tool Do for You?
Our word changer tool is perfect for paraphrasing online, ensuring that your content remains engaging and plagiarism-free.
Enhance clarity and engage your audience
Rephrase for readability
Utilize the rephraser to transform complex sentences into clear, concise content
Boost engagement with rewording
Employ our rewording tool to make your text more accessible and appealing
Target different demographics
Adapt your language to connect effectively with diverse audiences
Unleash creativity with advanced AI rephrasing
Original content creation
Use our paraphrasing tool free of charge to generate unique and creative text
Break through writer's block
Our paraphraser provides innovative ways to express your thoughts
Explore various writing styles
Experiment with our tool to reword sentences, offering versatility in tone and style
Enjoy advanced paraphrasing for free
Semrush’s AI rephraser uses advanced language models to automate your writing tasks—from improving writing to avoiding plagiarism and boosting readability.
Enjoy improved paraphrasing
The updated model in our AI Paraphrasing Tool rewrites text with greater soundness, accuracy, and factual consistency.
Choose how to rephrase your text
Select one of the five paraphrasing modes for better results—simplify, rewrite, and improve your copy.
Get data-driven recommendations for writing
better copy
Our online rephraser will generate a score for the most fundamental writing criteria so that you can achieve better results. The tool provides data on:
Readability
Tone of voice
Copy length
Why Use the Free Paraphrasing Tool?
Using our free rewording tool, you can enhance the quality of your writing without any cost, and extra effort.
Spend less time rewriting and reiterating your messages
Create engaging text that delivers exactly what you want it to say
Access unlimited versions of your paraphrased copy
Get 5 powerful paraphrasing modes to choose from
Looking to rephrase your text, improve its clarity, or fix potential errors? Select the rephrasing mode that suits you best and use it for free.
Paraphrase
Revise your text to convey the same message in a different way. This feature is useful for avoiding repetition, improving clarity, and creating fresh content.
Improve
Optimize your text, make sure it`s grammatically correct, and improve the overall flow. The tool rephrases poorly written sentences and makes essential fixes.
Formal writing
Paraphrase your text to make it more formal. Ideal for writing business reports, academic papers, formal letters, and official communications.
Simplify
Break down complex sentences and jargon into clear, straightforward language. Optimize your copy’s readability and make sure it’s clear, consistent, and easy to read.
Casual writing
Paraphrase your text to make it more relaxed and conversational. Perfect for blog posts, social media updates, casual emails, and friendly communications.
Who Can Use the Free Paraphraser?
The online paraphraser is perfect for business owners, professionals, and content creators looking for effective paraphrasing solutions.
Business professionals and business owners
The tool ensures clear, concise, and effective communication in reports, emails, and business plans.
Technical and professional writers
Use the AI paraphrasing tool to translate complex technical jargon into simpler terms
Content marketers, copywriters and bloggers
Content specialists can leverage the AI rewording tool to improve their content and optimize it for various formats
Social media influencers and managers
Try the AI paraphraser to create social posts using effective rephrasing and word changes
Marketers and brand strategists
Marketers can leverage this tool to refine and adapt brand messages, ensuring consistency and impact
Students and academic researchers
Our tool aids students and researchers in rewording complex theories and concepts
Top Features of the Paraphrasing Tool
Experience seamless paraphrasing with AI precision, multiple rewording choices, enhanced readability, tailored tone adjustments, and guaranteed originality.
AI-powered rewriting
The paraphrasing tool tool leverages cutting-edge AI to rephrase and refine your text, ensuring natural and coherent results
Tone of voice adjustment
Assess and adjust the tone of the rewritten content to match your desired style, be it professional, casual, or anything in between
Multiple rewording options
Generate as many paraphrased versions as you want, enjoying flexibility and finding creative alternatives
Plagiarism-free content
The AI rephrasing tool ensures that the paraphrased text is unique and original, helping to avoid plagiarism concerns
Readability improvement
Boost the readability of your content, making it more accessible to a broader audience
Content length flexibility
The AI word changer is effective for both short sentences and longer paragraphs, providing versatility in content creation
How Does the Paraphrasing Tool Work?
Semrush’s AI paraphrasing tool leverages a powerful machine-learning algorithm to help you craft engaging copy that captivates your audience. It’s completely free to use.
Just enter your copy and instantly generate original, paraphrased text you can use for any platform online, anywhere.
Tear down writer’s block, and create copy that differentiates you while ensuring originality and consistency
Use it to describe your ideas in greater detail, or even to reiterate multiple versions of text for other formats or platforms
FAQ
Choosing the most effective paraphrasing tool depends on several factors, including accuracy, ease of use, and the ability to maintain the original meaning while rephrasing. A top-notch tool should offer a balance between advanced AI technology and user-friendly functionality. Our AI paraphrasing tool stands out in this regard. It blends advanced AI with ease of use, ideal for various content types from academic to professional writing.
Yes, the use of a paraphrasing tool is entirely legal. These tools are designed to assist in rewording or rephrasing text, which is a legitimate practice in writing and content creation. The key is to use them responsibly. It's important to ensure that the paraphrased content reflects your original thoughts and doesn’t contain plagiarism. Our tool, with its advanced AI, ensures that each new text version is sufficiently unique while also reflecting your original ideas.
No, using a paraphrasing tool isn't plagiarism if the text is distinct from the original while keeping its meaning. Our tool ensures uniqueness, not just copying, by intelligently rewording and restructuring your content. This makes it a key asset for creating original, plagiarism-free content across academic, professional, or creative writing.
Content optimization is the process of modifying, enhancing, and fine-tuning your content to achieve a specific goal. This could be increasing your organic traffic, getting sign-ups to your newsletter, or converting a visitor to a paid user. Depending on your objective, the process for optimizing your content will follow a series of strategic steps.
If engagement is your goal, consistent tone of voice and readability are two elements you should focus on.
Similarly, if your goal is to improve your organic visibility in search engines, you can optimize your content to align with your desired keywords, questions, or answers.
If sales or conversions are on your list of goals, then you can optimize your content with strategically-placed calls-to-action or product-focused content.
Readability indicates how easy or difficult it is to read your content. For example, to increase readability, you can split long paragraphs, write simpler sentences, and avoid words that are too complicated. Tone of voice refers to how your text sounds to your reader. Some examples include formal or informal, optimistic, humorous, and optimistic, which can vary depending on your brand, your audience, and the nature of your message.
To improve your rankings in search engines, there are a number of steps you can take to optimize your content. This includes finding promising keywords, understanding your audience’s intent, following interlinking best practices, and technical considerations.
Want to learn how and where your content marketing efforts are paying off? First, you’ll need to understand which metrics are the most important to track. These could be:
- Organic traffic: The number of traffic visits you acquire from organic search
- Leads: The number of new users who find your website through your content
- Time on page: The average time duration that a person spends on your page
- Backlinks: The number of external websites linking to your content