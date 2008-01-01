Free AI Summarizing Tool | Text Summarizer by Semrush

AI Text Summarizer Generate Summary for Free
What is the Semrush AI Text Summarizer?
- Our AI-based summary generator tool provides a quick and concise summary of your text in just a few seconds. It works effectively with any form of lengthy text, such as articles and paragraphs.
- Our algorithm analyzes your copy and identifies the most important points, summarizing text of any length and complexity on the go.
- You can use the Semrush summarizing tool for free, without any limits.
What is text summarization?
When you summarize text, you condense lengthy copy (e.g., an article or a paragraph) into a more concise version, highlighting its key points and ideas.
It makes digesting information quicker and easier. Using AI summary generators to summarize your text helps you boost efficiency and saves you a lot of time.
How to summarize text with AI?
01
Type or paste your text into the input box.
02
Choose whether you want a paragraph summary or bullet points.
03
Select the length of your AI summary and click “Summarize.”
04
Get your text summarized instantly and copy it.
How to use the AI text summarizer
Semrush’s free summary generator saves you time and makes your
writing more impactful.
Revamp lengthy content into captivating and accessible text
Easily transform your paragraphs and articles into digestible summaries and bullet points.
Summarize any text and identify the main points and ideas
Use the AI summarizer to extract crucial concepts while removing unnecessary text.
Create more quality copy with ease and in less time
Save hours of work—the tool will quickly summarize any content piece or article for you.
Two key ways to use our summarizing tool
Summarize your text into paragraphs
Turn any piece of copy into engaging sentences and paragraphs.
Summarize your text into bullet points
Turn your content into bullet points, highlighting the main ideas and key points.
Why use our free AI text summarizer?
Summarize your text and improve clarity
Make sure your sentences are written correctly and are optimized for your readers.
Create plagiarism-free content
Use the AI summary generator to create original content and avoid plagiarism.
Leverage the power of AI and Semrush data
Save time and resources with AI technology paired with Semrush expertise.
The top benefits of using the free summary generator
🚀 AI-powered
Our summarizer is built using robust AI to help you get the best results.
🤩 Easy to use
The AI summarizer is simple yet powerful–it does the job in just one click.
🔥 100% free
Use our summarizing tool when you need it, as much as you need it.
How does the text summarizer work?
The Semrush Summary Generator is totally free, with no limits.
Enter your text and decide on its length
Simply copy and paste your text into the input box, and decide whether you want a longer, medium-sized, or short summary.
Choose your preferred mode
You can get your summary as a paragraph or a bullet point list.
Get an instant summary
Click “Summarize” and voilà! You will get your summary in a couple of seconds.
Summarize your next piece of content
Looking to summarize more text? Use the tool as many times as you want.
Top uses of the AI summarizing tool
Here’s how the Semrush AI text summarizer can help you out.
Grasp key points in seconds
Summarize lengthy articles, emails, or research papers to quickly understand the main ideas.
Boost research efficiency
Summarize complex documents to capture key takeaways and save time for deeper analysis.
Identify presentation talking points
Summarize your content to highlight the main points you want to convey in your presentation.
Craft compelling introductions
Summarize your content to generate concise and informative summaries or article introductions.
Generate bullet point outlines
Use bullet point summaries to create structured outlines for blog posts, articles, or reports.
Extract social media snippets
Summarize your text to generate engaging snippets perfect for social media posts.
Summarize text on the go
Use the AI summarizer when you need it, as much as you need it.
Who can use the AI text summarizer?
Wondering if you should try the AI summary generator?
Let’s find out.
Content creators & writers
Summarize long-form content to craft compelling introductions, identify talking points, and generate bullet point outlines.
Social media managers & marketers
Summarize text to extract key ideas for engaging social media posts and content promotion.
Students & researchers
Summarize complex academic papers, articles, or textbooks to grasp key concepts faster.
Busy professionals
Quickly summarize emails, reports, or news articles to stay informed and save time.
FAQ
Our text summarizer tool is powered by AI. It uses advanced algorithms to analyze your text and extract the most relevant information. It’s easy to use: simply paste your text into the input box, click the "Summarize" button, and our tool will do the rest.
Our tool is fast, accurate, and completely free. It saves you time and effort by providing you with a quick and concise summary of your text. Whether you need to summarize an article, a report, or a paragraph, we’ve got you covered.
The Summary Generator tool is free to use, with no limits. Rework as many texts as you want, and share them with your teammates and writers.
You do! You’re free to use any summary you generate in your own work.
Currently, the AI Summary Generator is available in English. However, more languages are coming—stay tuned!
You can modify the length of the generated summary by using the slider bar located above the summary box. This AI summary generator lets you adjust the summary length to "short," "medium," or "long" based on your target word count.
No, the Semrush summary generator retains the context and all key ideas in your text. It will shorten it without losing its meaning.
