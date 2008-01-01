ContentShake AI vs ChatGPT | Semrush

Why choose ContentShake AI vs ChatGPT?

AI for content creation must go beyond generic outputs.
ContentShake AI stands out by offering SEO insights and custom solutions tailored for small teams.

  • The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.

    Kathryn Strachan

    CEO at CopyHouse

  • ContentShake AI creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!

    Chiara Brancato

    Founder at the Museum Creative

  • It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.

    Vanhishikha Bhargava

    Founder at Contensify

Content marketing changed forever when OpenAI launched.

Now ContentShake AI is next-generation.

ChatGPT is a great tool. Armed with keyword research and SEO know-how, content marketers can engineer prompts to create quality content.

But what if you don’t have the time or resources to research keywords, endlessly tweak ChatGPT prompts, and edit AI-written content? 

Semrush has created a tool that combines OpenAI technology with real-time competitive insights—specifically designed to help small businesses and teams grow with content marketing.

ContentShake AI is an easy-to-use alternative to ChatGPT fueled by powerful data

ChatGPT user interface
ContentShake AI user interface

Redefining the AI experience for small teams with big content goals

ChatGPT

ContentShake AI logo

Optimized for SEO

Optimized for SEO

No

Requires lengthy and detailed prompts and doesn’t provide keyword or search intent data.

Yes

Just enter details about your business, and get a ready-to-publish and ready-to-rank article.

Content ideas

Content ideas

Yes

ChatGPT can generate a list of generic ideas or topics based on your prompt.

Yes

ContentShake AI suggests data-driven topic ideas. It analyzes the competition and suggests ideas that will bring you the most traffic.

Real-time competitor data

Real-time competitor data

No

Upon request, but the data won’t always be up-to-date and useful for generating organic traffic.

Yes

ContentShake AI analyzes up-to-date data from your organic competitors and uses that information to adjust your content.

Real-time SERP analysis

Real-time SERP analysis

No
Yes

Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets

Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets

No
Yes

Tone of voice

Tone of voice

Not specified. You can request a specific tone of voice.

Tailored to be consistent with the best-performing organic content out there. You can also change it based on your needs. Choose from five key types of tone of voice available.

Browser extension and integrations

Browser extension and integrations

No
Yes

You can use ContentShake AI for Chrome.

Integrations

Integrations

No
Yes

You can publish your articles directly to WordPress or transfer your content to Google Docs.

AI image generation

AI image generation

Yes
Yes

Integration of royalty-free stock photos

Integration of royalty-free stock photos

No
Yes

Social Media generator

Social Media generator

Requires additional prompts.

Yes

You’ll automatically get social media posts to promote the blog articles ContentShake AI has created. ContentShake AI can also create engaging posts from scratch to post to your platform of choice.

Time

Time

You can create different pieces, but you’ll need to spend a lot of time on writing the right prompts and stitching your content together.

Yes

It takes one click to create an article that is ready to share.

Free version

Free version

Yes

Free version with limitations.

Yes

Free trial: 7 days of unlimited use.

Pricing

Pricing

$20/month

$60/month

While ChatGPT is cheaper, ContentShake AI has many more features that enable you to easily create resonating, SEO-rich content that will attract a new audience.

Click, publish, thrive:
ContentShake AI makes content
creation a breeze

Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution with ContentShake AI

AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.

With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.

Barbara's verdict?

ContentShake AI is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.

Barbara Ferrigno

CEO Concept Marketing Group

Learn more

By Semrush

ContentShake AI is a smart writing tool that lets you create ready-to-rank content with ease. It combines AI capabilities with Semrush’s powerful SEO data and is perfect for small teams with big content goals.

