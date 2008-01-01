ContentShake AI vs ChatGPT | Semrush

ChatGPT is a great tool. Armed with keyword research and SEO know-how, content marketers can engineer prompts to create quality content.

But what if you don’t have the time or resources to research keywords, endlessly tweak ChatGPT prompts, and edit AI-written content?

Semrush has created a tool that combines OpenAI technology with real-time competitive insights—specifically designed to help small businesses and teams grow with content marketing.