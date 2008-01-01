ContentShake AI vs ChatGPT | Semrush

Why choose ContentShake AI vs ChatGPT?
AI for content creation must go beyond generic outputs.
ContentShake AI stands out by offering SEO insights and custom solutions tailored for small teams.
The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.
Kathryn Strachan
CEO at CopyHouse
ContentShake AI creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!
Chiara Brancato
Founder at the Museum Creative
It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.
Vanhishikha Bhargava
Founder at Contensify
Content marketing changed forever when OpenAI launched.
Now ContentShake AI is next-generation.
ChatGPT is a great tool. Armed with keyword research and SEO know-how, content marketers can engineer prompts to create quality content.
But what if you don’t have the time or resources to research keywords, endlessly tweak ChatGPT prompts, and edit AI-written content?
Semrush has created a tool that combines OpenAI technology with real-time competitive insights—specifically designed to help small businesses and teams grow with content marketing.
ContentShake AI is an easy-to-use alternative to ChatGPT fueled by powerful data
Redefining the AI experience for small teams with big content goals
ChatGPT
Optimized for SEO
Optimized for SEO
Requires lengthy and detailed prompts and doesn’t provide keyword or search intent data.
Just enter details about your business, and get a ready-to-publish and ready-to-rank article.
Content ideas
Content ideas
ChatGPT can generate a list of generic ideas or topics based on your prompt.
ContentShake AI suggests data-driven topic ideas. It analyzes the competition and suggests ideas that will bring you the most traffic.
Real-time competitor data
Real-time competitor data
Upon request, but the data won’t always be up-to-date and useful for generating organic traffic.
ContentShake AI analyzes up-to-date data from your organic competitors and uses that information to adjust your content.
Real-time SERP analysis
Real-time SERP analysis
Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets
Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets
Tone of voice
Tone of voice
Not specified. You can request a specific tone of voice.
Tailored to be consistent with the best-performing organic content out there. You can also change it based on your needs. Choose from five key types of tone of voice available.
Browser extension and integrations
Browser extension and integrations
You can use ContentShake AI for Chrome.
Integrations
Integrations
You can publish your articles directly to WordPress or transfer your content to Google Docs.
AI image generation
AI image generation
Integration of royalty-free stock photos
Integration of royalty-free stock photos
Social Media generator
Social Media generator
Requires additional prompts.
You’ll automatically get social media posts to promote the blog articles ContentShake AI has created. ContentShake AI can also create engaging posts from scratch to post to your platform of choice.
Time
Time
You can create different pieces, but you’ll need to spend a lot of time on writing the right prompts and stitching your content together.
It takes one click to create an article that is ready to share.
Free version
Free version
Free version with limitations.
Free trial: 7 days of unlimited use.
Pricing
Pricing
$20/month
$60/month
While ChatGPT is cheaper, ContentShake AI has many more features that enable you to easily create resonating, SEO-rich content that will attract a new audience.
Click, publish, thrive:
ContentShake AI makes content
creation a breeze
Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution with ContentShake AI
AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.
With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.
Barbara's verdict?
ContentShake AI is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.
Barbara Ferrigno
CEO Concept Marketing Group
Save time, see results with ContentShake AI
ContentShake AI is designed to bring organic traffic and leads to your website—even for a one-person show.