ContentShake AI vs Jasper AI | Semrush

ContentShake AI vs Jasper AI
Size shouldn’t limit your marketing efforts.
ContentShake AI empowers the smallest teams to create content that drives engagement and organic traffic.
The platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it a reliable and efficient tool to streamline our content creation process.
Kathryn Strachan
CEO at CopyHouse
ContentShake AI creates a long-form piece right away, and accuracy and accessibility make it way better than ChatGPT!
Chiara Brancato
Founder at the Museum Creative
It has really simplified keyword research, generating content ideas and, most importantly, creating SEO-friendly content briefs for the team we have hired.
Vanhishikha Bhargava
Founder at Contensify
Content Shake AI powers up SEO content marketing for one-person teams.
Business owners have to manage their resources carefully, and hiring marketing experts and finding the time to analyze SEO and market data can be costly.
That makes selecting the right AI content marketing tool essential.
- ContentShake AI gets you results without prior SEO expertise or a large marketing team. You can publish content that ranks quickly and build a compelling online presence.
- Jasper AI is a great enterprise tool for companies with bigger content marketing and SEO teams. Teams can use Jasper AI to collaborate on marketing campaigns and create all sorts of content. But they might need to buy another tool for research and SEO analysis.
ContentShake AI is your go-to for scaling
and growing your content marketing
Equipping small teams to achieve big content marketing goals
Jasper AI
Optimized for SEO
Optimized for SEO
Jasper AI relies on SEO integrations to source keywords and other SEO data.
ContentShake AI generates SEO-rich articles that are ready to rank and are infused with relevant target keywords.
Content ideas
Content ideas
Uses standard AI models to generate ideas based on your prompt.
Recommends ideas and topics based on recent market data to boost your organic traffic.
AI image generation
AI image generation
Yes, separately from the blog editor
Yes, within the blog editor
Integration of royalty-free stock photos
Integration of royalty-free stock photos
AI Chat Bot
AI Chat Bot
Real-time competitor data
Real-time competitor data
Reviews the latest data from organic competitors to adapt your content accordingly.
Real-time SERP analysis
Real-time SERP analysis
Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets
Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets
Up-to-date information
Up-to-date information
Your content is written using fresh information and data.
Tone of voice
Tone of voice
Limited to three overall brand voices on the $59 monthly plan.
ContentShake AI lets you tailor your content’s tone of voice based on the organic competition. You can also choose between five tones.
Browser extension
Browser extension
It’s possible to add Jasper AI as a Chrome or Edge browser extension.
You can use ContentShake AI for Chrome.
Integrations
Integrations
Jasper AI offers several integrations but it has no direct WordPress integration.
Publishes content directly to WordPress and transfers it to Google Docs.
Time
Time
You have to spend time collecting data and media from different features and integrations.
One click and your article is ready.
Free version
Free version
7-day trial for certain features.
7 days of unlimited use.
Pricing
Pricing
Starts at $49 per month with monthly billing.
$60/month
ContentShake AI simplifies content creation
but gets your small business results
Barbara Ferrigno's сontent revolution with ContentShake AI
AI that turbocharges Barbara Ferrigno's business.
With a 12x faster content production rate and readership doubling on AI articles, her firm witnesses a remarkable 10-15% business expansion.
Barbara's verdict?
ContentShake AI is a game-changer for non-writers who need to create impactful content.
Barbara Ferrigno
CEO Concept Marketing Group
Drive bigger results
in a shorter time
Using ContentShake AI’s intuitive yet versatile features, businesses of all sizes can launch and scale their marketing activities.