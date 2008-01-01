ContentShake AI vs Jasper AI | Semrush

ContentShake AI vs Jasper AI

Equipping small teams to achieve big content marketing goals

Jasper AI

ContentShake AI logo

Optimized for SEO

Optimized for SEO

No

Jasper AI relies on SEO integrations to source keywords and other SEO data.

Yes

ContentShake AI generates SEO-rich articles that are ready to rank and are infused with relevant target keywords.

Content ideas

Content ideas

Yes

Uses standard AI models to generate ideas based on your prompt.

Yes

Recommends ideas and topics based on recent market data to boost your organic traffic.

AI image generation

AI image generation

Yes

Yes, separately from the blog editor

Yes

Yes, within the blog editor

Integration of royalty-free stock photos

Integration of royalty-free stock photos

No
Yes

AI Chat Bot

AI Chat Bot

Yes
Yes

Real-time competitor data

Real-time competitor data

No
Yes

Reviews the latest data from organic competitors to adapt your content accordingly.​​

Real-time SERP analysis

Real-time SERP analysis

No
Yes

Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets

Topic ideas and content optimized for local markets

No
Yes

Up-to-date information

Up-to-date information

Yes
Yes

Your content is written using fresh information and data.

Tone of voice

Tone of voice

Yes

Limited to three overall brand voices on the $59 monthly plan.

Yes

ContentShake AI lets you tailor your content’s tone of voice based on the organic competition. You can also choose between five tones.

Browser extension

Browser extension

Yes

It’s possible to add Jasper AI as a Chrome or Edge browser extension.

Yes

You can use ContentShake AI for Chrome.

Integrations

Integrations

Yes

Jasper AI offers several integrations but it has no direct WordPress integration.

Yes

Publishes content directly to WordPress and transfers it to Google Docs.

Time

Time

You have to spend time collecting data and media from different features and integrations.

One click and your article is ready.

Free version

Free version

7-day trial for certain features.

7 days of unlimited use.

Pricing

Pricing

Starts at $49 per month with monthly billing.

$60/month

ContentShake AI simplifies content creation
but gets your small business results

