AI Overviews Visibility Checker
Check your brand's visibility in Google's AI Overviews. Find mentions, track your presence across key queries, and identify opportunities to improve visibility in AIOs.Need an enterprise-ready solution?
How to Use the AI Overviews Visibility Tool
1Click the "Check AI Overviews Visibility" button above
2Enter your website domain and click "Check AI Visibility"
3Analyze your brand's visibility in Google's AI Overviews
What Is the AI Overviews Visibility Checker?
Semrush's AI Overviews Visibility Checker is a marketing intelligence tool that provides a detailed analysis of your brand’s visibility inside Google’s AI Overviews.
It analyzes whether your pages appear in AI-generated results, how often they surface, and which competitors are being featured alongside you in generative search results.
Unlike manual Google searches, which are inconsistent and time-consuming, this tool runs targeted queries related to your business and compiles the results into a clear, easy-to-understand report.
Your AIO visibility report will include a visibility score, specific search queries where your brand appears, comparisons with competitors, and queries where they appear but you don't, highlighting clear opportunities to grow.
Our AIO Visibility Checker is simple and straightforward to use: just enter your website URL, and the tool does the work.
Why Visibility in AI Overviews Matters
Visibility in AI Overviews matters for your business because it determines whether your brand is present when customers are looking for answers in Google search.
When people search for something on Google, AI Overviews often appear at the very top of the page. These AI Overviews influence what users see and click on first.
If your brand shows up in these results, you can reach potential customers in one of the most visible spots on Google.
That means more opportunities for potential customers to discover your products, read your content, and choose you over competitors.
If your competitors appear in AI Overviews and you don't, they'll get seen and considered by customers instead of you. This makes AI Overviews an important search feature to monitor and optimize for.
By understanding your visibility in AI Overviews, you can:
- Analyze how often your brand is featured in generative answers.
- Identify opportunities where competitors are present and you aren't.
- Measure the potential impact of AI Overviews on your organic visibility and traffic.
As AI Overviews continue to expand, the brands that monitor and improve their visibility will stay ahead, while others risk losing visibility to competitors.
Ready to compete in the AI search era?
Take steps to ensure you're positioned for success:"
Explore these tools and more with Semrush.
What's in Your AI Overviews Visibility Report?
Your AI Overviews visibility report includes the following:
- AI Overviews visibility score: A score out of 100 that reflects how often your brand is featured in AI Overviews compared to your competitors.
- Competitor visibility comparison: A direct comparison of your visibility score, mentions, and reach against competing brands.
- Mentions: The total number of times your brand is mentioned in AI Overviews across tested queries.
- Cited pages: The number of your domain’s pages cited in AI Overview answers.
- Queries: The actual search terms that trigger AI Overviews that include your brand, showing where you are most visible.
- AI Overview results: The exact AI Overview output for each query, so you can see how your brand is presented and in what context.
- Opportunities: Queries where AI Overviews feature competitors but not your brand. These queries represent opportunities to gain more reach and visibility.
How to Interpret Your AI Overviews Visibility Score
Your AI Overviews visibility score is a measure of how often your brand is included in Google’s AI Overviews compared to your competitors.
Your visibility score is not an exact count of appearances. It's a relative score that helps you see where you stand in this Google search feature.
A higher score means your site is featured more often in AI Overviews. That puts your brand in front of more potential customers at the very top of search results.
A lower score means your site appears less often. In most cases, that signals missed opportunities where competitors are getting exposure and you're not.
What to do with your score:
- If your score is strong, focus on holding your position. Keep your content accurate, up to date, and aligned with the queries where you're already being featured. Look for related queries where AI Overviews cite your competitors but not you. These are opportunities to expand your visibility and reach more potential customers.
- If your score is low, start with the queries listed in your “Opportunities” section. Create or update content that directly answers those searches. Add clear explanations, comparisons, and supporting evidence to make your pages more likely to be pulled into AI Overviews.
Your visibility score is just a guide. Use it to track your share of presence, monitor shifts over time, and decide where to focus your SEO efforts to gain more visibility in Google’s AI Overviews.
Turn AI search data into growth.
Use clear insights from AI Overviews and AI search to drive growth:
See when and where your brand appears in AI search
Compare your visibility with competing brands and websites
Follow simple recommendations to improve your visibility
Boost your visibility across AI search with the AI Visibility Toolkit.
Competitor Visibility in AI Overviews
The AI Overviews Visibility Checker provides data on your brand's visibility as well as your competitors' visibility in AI Overviews.
Tracking competitor visibility in addition to your own helps you see where competitors appear, how often, and in what context.
This is important because every time a competitor shows up instead of you, they gain visibility with your potential customers. Understanding these gaps provides clear opportunities to improve your brand's reach.
Here's how to use the competitor data in your report:
- Identify gaps: Find the searches where competitors appear but your business doesn't.
- See strengths: Understand which topics and sources are driving their visibility.
- Find opportunities: Use these gaps to guide new or updated content that can help your brand appear too.
Tracking competitor visibility shows you where competitors are appearing in AI Overviews and helps you decide where and how to focus your efforts.
How to Improve Your Visibility in AI Overviews
Here's how to improve your visibility in AI Overviews:
Optimize for clear, helpful answersGoogle pulls from content that directly answers user questions. Use concise, question-based headings, short paragraphs, and clear explanations so your pages are easy to understand and match to search intent.
Cover the questions your audience is askingLook at the queries in your visibility report, especially where competitors show up but you don't. Update your pages or create new ones that directly answer those searches.
Strengthen your authority with trusted sourcesAI Overviews often cite high-authority websites. Make sure your brand is mentioned or linked in credible directories, reviews, and industry publications. Building coverage in these sources increases your chance of being included.
Use structured data and well-organized pagesSchema markup and clear page structures help Google understand your content. Add schema for products, reviews, FAQs, and articles where relevant to increase your visibility in generative results.
Keep content accurate and up to dateOutdated or thin pages are less likely to appear in AI Overviews. Refresh older content, add new examples, and make sure your information reflects current best practices.
Track and act on opportunitiesReview your AIO Visibility Report regularly. Focus first on the queries where competitors appear but your brand doesn’t, and use those as a roadmap for your next content updates.
Improve your presence in search.
Use clear insights to improve where you show up across AI platforms and Google search.
See when and where your brand appears across search platforms
Benchmark visibility against competing brands and websites
Get prioritized recommendations to improve your visibility
Other Ways to Track Brand Mentions in AI Overviews
Here are the most effective ways to track ChatGPT brand mentions:
- Use tools that save time: Performing searches yourself on Google can work, but it's slow and the results can change from one search to the next. Semrush’s AI Visibility Toolkit checks for you and organizes the results in seconds. And if you need deeper tracking over time, Semrush’s Enterprise AIO gives larger teams historical reports and custom monitoring.
- Check Google searches yourself: Type in searches that are important for your business and see if your brand is included in the AI Overview. This is the simplest approach, but it can be inconsistent, which is why many people combine it with tools.
- See what sources Google uses: AI Overviews pull from websites they consider trustworthy. Looking at which pages and sites are mentioned for both you and your competitors can help you understand what content Google is relying on.
- Look at changes over time: Mentions in AI Overviews are not fixed. They can change from week to week. Checking regularly helps you understand if your brand is showing up more often or less often.
- Compare with competitors: It's useful to see not just when your brand is mentioned, but when competitors appear instead. This shows where they are ahead and where you have the chance to improve.
Why Use Semrush's AI Overviews Visibility Checker?
You should use Semrush’s AI Overviews Visibility Checker because it gives you clear, reliable data on your brand’s visibility in AI Overviews and saves you the time and resources.
The AIO checker shows where your brand appears and where competitors show up instead. This means you can quickly identify opportunities you're missing and know exactly where to focus your efforts.
Our visibility tool is built for SEOs, marketers, and business owners who want to understand their visibility in AI Overviews. The tool is also simple enough that anyone can use it. Even beginners will walk away with a clear visibility score, competitor comparisons, and practical guidance on how to improve.
Powered by Semrush’s AI Visibility Toolkit, the AI Overviews Visibility Checker is free to use, quick to run, and designed to give you practical, actionable insights in seconds.
Ensure success even as search evolves.
Leverage advanced SEO and AI visibility insights to ensure growth as the search landscape changes.
Track where your brand appears across AI answers and Google
Benchmark visibility against competitors and spot gaps fast
Prioritize SEO work that improves visibility and drives results