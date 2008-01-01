AI Search Visibility CheckerTrack your brand's visibility in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and other AI platforms where millions now search for answers.
What Is the AI Search Visibility Checker?
The AI search visibility checker is a marketing intelligence tool that tracks how often AI platforms mention your brand and for which prompts and topics.
It works by collecting queries and prompts about your brand and industry, running searches across ChatGPT, SearchGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, and tracking mentions of your brand name, products, and website.
You get a report showing where your brand was mentioned, what context it appeared in, and how you compare to competitors.
The tool catches both direct links to your website and unlinked (text-only) mentions where AI references your brand without linking.
While traditional SEO tools track positions in Google search for specific keywords, this AI visibility checker reveals your overall visibility in AI search platforms.
Why You Need to Track AI Search Visibility
You need to track AI search visibility because AI assistants now decide which brands to recommend, shaping customer choices before they ever click a link.
When someone asks ChatGPT or Gemini for the best project management software, the model selects a few brands, compares features, and explains why they matter.
If your brand is missing, you're invisible at the moment of decision even if you rank first on Google.
Traditional SEO tools measure links and positions, but they won’t show you if AI answers mention your brand, what they say about you, or whether they favor your competitors.
Tracking AI visibility reveals your share of voice inside these generated answers, identifies the prompts that your competitors are winning, and guides the signals you need to earn those recommendations.
How to Check the Visibility of Your Brand in AI PlatformsHere's how to check the visibility of your brand in AI platforms:
What's in Your AI Search Visibility Report?
Your AI search visibility analysis includes your brand's presence across major AI platforms, as well as these key metrics and insights:
- AI Visibility Score: A measure of your brand's overall presence in AI-generated answers.
- Total AI Mentions: The total number of times your brand appears in AI responses.
- Platform Coverage: Which AI platforms mention your brand and how often.
- Mention Context: The specific queries and topics that trigger AI platforms to mention your brand.
- Sentiment Breakdown: Whether AI mentions portray your brand positively, negatively, or neutrally.
- Source Citations: The websites and pages AI platforms reference when mentioning your brand.
This data can help you understand your brand's AI search presence, spot competitor advantages, and identify opportunities to improve your visibility strategy.
How to Use AI Search Visibility InsightsHere's how to use AI search visibility insights to improve your brand's presence in AI search:
What Are the Best Ways to Monitor AI Brand Mentions?
The best ways to monitor AI brand mentions are:
• Use purpose-built tracking tools. Start with Semrush’s AI Toolkit for quick, automated scans across ChatGPT, Gemini, SearchGPT, and Perplexity. Scale up to Semrush's Enterprise AIO when you need deeper insights and more robust, cross- team functionality.
• Monitor across every major AI platform at once. Each AI assistant has its own training data and citation logic. Tracking them side-by-side prevents blind spots and highlights platform-specific opportunities.
• Discover both linked and unlinked mentions. Look beyond linked citations and scan complete AI responses so unlinked brand references and product mentions don’t go unnoticed.
• Analyze sentiment and context, not just counts. Monitor brand and product sentiment across AI-generated responses. Analyze how positively or negatively your brand is portrayed, and how this perception shifts over time, at both brand and product levels.
• Benchmark against competitors. Track share of voice for competitors within the same prompts. Competitive gaps reveal where to target content optimizations, partnerships, and digital PR.
These practices will provide a clear, actionable view of how AI platforms talk about your brand and exactly where to focus your efforts.
How We Get Accurate AI Visibility Data
Our AI visibility tracker uses Semrush's AI Toolkit to monitor brand mentions across ChatGPT, SearchGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.
We submit real user queries to AI platforms and check for brand mentions in responses.
We analyze the AI responses using machine learning to find patterns in how your brand appears. This includes both direct mentions and the context around your brand in AI answers.
The data updates weekly, so you see current results. We check multiple AI platforms at once to give you a complete picture, not just results from one source.
Our monitoring across all major AI platforms provides accurate and current insights into your brand's presence in AI conversations.
