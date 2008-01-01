The AI search visibility checker is a marketing intelligence tool that tracks how often AI platforms mention your brand and for which prompts and topics.

It works by collecting queries and prompts about your brand and industry, running searches across ChatGPT, SearchGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, and tracking mentions of your brand name, products, and website.

You get a report showing where your brand was mentioned, what context it appeared in, and how you compare to competitors.

The tool catches both direct links to your website and unlinked (text-only) mentions where AI references your brand without linking.

While traditional SEO tools track positions in Google search for specific keywords, this AI visibility checker reveals your overall visibility in AI search platforms.