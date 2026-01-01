AI Traffic Checker
Powered by Semrush Traffic AnalyticsCheck estimated AI traffic for any website. Find out which AI platforms drive visits, which pages bring them in, and where competitors are gaining traffic from AI search.
You will see:
Estimated monthly traffic from AI platforms
AI traffic breakdown by platform
Top pages driving AI traffic
Share of traffic by AI platform
Total positions and estimated traffic from AI Overviews
Need more than a free AI traffic check? Try Traffic Analytics
How to Check AI Traffic
1Enter a domain or website URL in the field above
2Click "Check AI Traffic" to generate your AI traffic analysis
3Review your free AI traffic analytics and visibility estimates
What Is AI Traffic?
AI traffic is website traffic that comes from LLMs, AI search engines, and AI-powered search features.
This can include visits from platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Mode. It can also include traffic from AI Overviews when someone clicks a link in an AI-generated Google search result and lands on your website.
AI traffic happens when an AI tool mentions your brand, cites your content, or links to one of your pages in its answer. If the person clicks through to your website from that AI result, the visit is counted as AI traffic.
Not every AI mention becomes AI traffic. Many people get the answer they need directly in the AI tool and never click a website. Others may discover your brand in ChatGPT or another AI platform, then visit your website later by typing in your URL or searching for your brand on Google. Those visits may be influenced by AI, but they’re not usually counted as AI traffic because the visit did not come directly from the AI platform.
Why AI Traffic Matters Now
AI traffic matters now because people are using AI tools to find answers, compare options, and choose which websites to visit.
Instead of starting every search on traditional Google search, a person might ask ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, or another AI platform for a recommendation. They might also use AI Mode or see an AI Overview in Google and click one of the sources included in the answer.
This changes how people discover brands and websites. Your site can earn visits from AI platforms even when the user does not search in the traditional way. Your competitors can earn those visits too.
AI traffic also helps you understand which pages are being found through AI search. For example, a product page, blog post, or comparison page may start getting visits because an AI tool uses it to answer a user’s question.
What’s Included in Your AI Traffic Analysis?
Your AI traffic analysis includes the following:
- Estimated AI traffic: See how many visits a website may be getting from AI platforms and AI-powered search features.
- AI traffic share: Understand how much of the site’s overall traffic comes from AI sources.
- AI traffic by platform: See which AI platforms may be sending visits, such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and AI Overviews.
- Top AI traffic pages: Find the pages that get the most visits from AI platforms.
- AI traffic trends: See whether AI traffic is increasing, decreasing, or staying steady over time.
- AI traffic compared to other channels: See how AI traffic compares with other traffic sources, such as organic search, paid search, and referral traffic.
- AI Overviews visibility: See the total number of AI Overviews positions a website holds and the estimated traffic they drive.
- AI search visibility: See how often AI platforms mention your brand and link to your pages, with a breakdown of total mentions and cited pages by platform. This process reduces bad, inaccurate data and keeps each site's backlink profile as reliable as possible.
Some websites may have limited AI traffic data, especially if they receive very few visits from AI platforms.
AI platforms are sending traffic you can’t see
Most analytics tools still bundle AI visits in with the rest. Semrush enables you to:
See AI visits split out from your other traffic sources
Find the pages AI platforms already send visitors to
Track whether your AI traffic is rising or falling
Check any competitor’s AI traffic the same way
Which AI Platforms Are Included?
ChatGPTChatGPT links to sources in many of its answers and in its built-in search. It’s one of the largest AI referral sources, so it often accounts for a big share of a website’s AI traffic.
PerplexityPerplexity lists its sources under every answer and encourages users to click through. Because citations are central to how it works, it tends to send a steady stream of referral visits.
GeminiGemini shows links inside its conversational answers. Because it sits within Google’s ecosystem, it can reach a large audience and refer meaningful traffic.
Google AI ModeGoogle’s AI Mode adds a conversational AI experience to Search, with links to the sources behind its answers. Those links can send visits from users exploring results in AI Mode.
Google AI OverviewsAI Overviews appear above traditional search results and cite the pages they draw from. The pages listed there can earn clicks even when the user starts in regular Google search.
How We Estimate AI Traffic
We estimate AI traffic by modeling how AI platforms cite and link to web pages and how often users click those links, using aggregated browsing data, verified partner data, and public sources.
This includes anonymized information from partner networks and public datasets that show how people interact with AI assistants and follow links to websites at scale.
We combine these signals with data on which pages each AI engine references, the prompts that surface them, and the platforms users start from, such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.
All of this is processed by Semrush’s machine learning systems, which identify patterns in AI citations and referral clicks for almost any website.
The result is a realistic, comparable view of AI traffic. Like all traffic estimates, the numbers are directional rather than exact, but they are accurate enough to compare sites, spot trends, and see which AI engines drive visits.
How to Analyze Your AI Traffic
Identify your AI traffic channelsStart with the platform breakdown to see which AI sources send your visits. If most of your traffic comes from one platform like ChatGPT, you can focus your efforts there, or you can treat the platforms sending little traffic as untapped opportunities to pursue.
Find your AI-winning pagesSort by top pages to see what AI assistants already recommend. These pages prove your content can earn linked mentions and AI citations, so protect them and keep them accurate and up to date.
Replicate what worksLook at the structure and depth of your AI-winning pages, then apply the same approach to related topics. Clear answers, defined terms, and cited facts make content easier for AI to quote.
Align content with promptsStudy the prompts that lead to clicks to understand what users actually ask. Build or rewrite content to answer and align with those questions directly so AI assistants are more likely to mention and cite you.
Fix the gapsCompare your AI traffic with competitors to find prompts and topics where they get linked to and you don’t. Create content for those gaps to win AI visits you are currently missing.
Estimate AI traffic valueEstimate the value of your AI traffic by multiplying AI visits by your conversion rate and average order or lead value. AI visitors often arrive with clear intent and can convert at a higher rate, so try a small multiplier to see the upside. This gives you a rough dollar value to support investment in AI search optimization.
Go beyond the free traffic check
How Much AI Traffic Is Good?
Good AI traffic is traffic that helps you grow and sustain your business.
It’s about attracting visitors who are likely to learn about your brand, compare your offer, and become customers.
For many websites, AI traffic is still smaller than traffic from Google, direct visits, or social media. But it’s growing as search platforms add more AI features and users rely on tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and AI Overviews more often.
AI traffic can also be valuable because these visitors typically arrive with clearer intent. They may have already asked a specific question, compared options, or received a recommendation before clicking through to your site.
Some studies have found that AI traffic converts at a higher rate than broader traffic sources. That makes quality more important than volume.
The best way to assess AI traffic is to look at consistency, growth, and business value over time. Check whether AI platforms are sending more visits, which pages are getting those visits, and whether that traffic supports real outcomes like leads, sales, or signups.
How to Increase Your AI Traffic
Create content that answers specific questionsWrite content that clearly answers the questions your audience asks in AI tools. Use direct headings, simple explanations, examples, and practical next steps.
Target comparison and decision searchesAI users often ask for recommendations, alternatives, pros and cons, and “best” options. Create content that helps people compare products, services, brands, or solutions.
Make your brand easy to understandClearly explain what your business does, who it helps, and why someone should choose it. AI platforms need clear information to understand when your brand is relevant.
Earn mentions on trusted websitesAI tools often use third-party sources to understand brands, products, and topics. Try to earn mentions in reviews, industry publications, directories, partner pages, and relevant expert content.
Improve your existing SEO contentStrong SEO content can also help with AI traffic. Update important pages so they are accurate, helpful, easy to scan, and aligned with the topics your audience cares about.
Track what works and iterateCheck which AI platforms send traffic, which pages receive those visits, and how that traffic changes over time. Use those insights to improve the pages and topics that are already gaining traction.
Why Use Our Free AI Traffic Checker
You should use our free AI Traffic Checker because it gives you a clear, practical view of how AI platforms are contributing to your website’s growth.
The tool is powered by Semrush data, giving you reliable AI traffic estimates backed by one of the largest sources of website traffic and search data available.
You can see estimated AI traffic, traffic share, top AI traffic pages, traffic trends, and platform-level data from sources like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and AI Overviews.
It also connects AI traffic with broader website traffic data, so you can see how AI compares with channels like organic search, paid search, social, and referrals.
You can check your own website or a competitor’s domain to understand where AI traffic is coming from, which pages are earning visits, and where there may be opportunities to improve.
The data is simple enough for beginners, but detailed enough to help marketers make decisions about content, SEO, and AI search optimization.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the AI Traffic Checker Free?
What Counts as AI Traffic?
Can I Check Competitor AI Traffic?
How Accurate Is the AI Traffic Data?
Why Don’t Some Websites Have AI Traffic Data?
Is AI Traffic the Same as AI Visibility?
Analyze the prompts and topics driving AI traffic
See what actually puts your brand in front of AI users:
See the prompts and questions that surface your pages in AI answers
Track how often AI platforms mention and link to your brand
Find new topics and gaps where you can win AI visibility