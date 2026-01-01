AI traffic is website traffic that comes from LLMs, AI search engines, and AI-powered search features.

This can include visits from platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Mode. It can also include traffic from AI Overviews when someone clicks a link in an AI-generated Google search result and lands on your website.

AI traffic happens when an AI tool mentions your brand, cites your content, or links to one of your pages in its answer. If the person clicks through to your website from that AI result, the visit is counted as AI traffic.

Not every AI mention becomes AI traffic. Many people get the answer they need directly in the AI tool and never click a website. Others may discover your brand in ChatGPT or another AI platform, then visit your website later by typing in your URL or searching for your brand on Google. Those visits may be influenced by AI, but they’re not usually counted as AI traffic because the visit did not come directly from the AI platform.