What’s in Your Free Backlink Analysis?

Your free backlink analysis includes the analyzed website's top 25 backlinks, as well as these key metrics and insights:
  • Authority Score: A measure of a domain's SEO strength based on the quality and quantity of its backlinks.
  • Total Backlinks: The total number of backlinks pointing to the analyzed domain.
  • Referring Domains: The total number of unique websites linking to the analyzed domain.
  • Source Page Details: Each linking page's title, URL, anchor text, and authority score.
  • Link Attribute tags: Tags specifying if backlinks are dofollow or nofollow.
  • Link Status tags: Tags indicating whether backlinks are newly discovered or recently lost.
This data helps you analyze any site's backlink strength, identify competitor link sources, and discover opportunities to improve your own backlink profile.

How We Get Accurate Backlink Data

Our backlink checker uses data from Semrush's massive backlink database, which is the largest in the industry with 43 trillion links from 390 million domains!

Our web crawler scans billions of pages, adding new backlinks as they appear. The data is updated continuously, so when you check backlinks, you always see the most recent links to any site.

We use advanced algorithms to evaluate each link's quality through our Authority Score metric and filter out duplicate or spammy links to give you an accurate view of any site's backlink profile.

With the industry's largest link database, our data provides highly precise and comprehensive insights for virtually any website.

43T

links crawled per day

390M

domains crawled per day

10B

URLs crawled per day

How to Use Backlink Data Strategically

The data from our inbound link checker gives you clear strategic advantages. Here's how to use these insights to improve your SEO:
  • illustrated checkbox
    Spot new link sourcesFind authoritative sites that link to your competitors but not to you. These websites already link within your industry, making them ideal outreach targets.
  • illustrated checkbox
    See what type of content earns linksExamine which competitor pages attract the most backlinks. Notice the content types and topics that earn links, then create your own standout versions.
  • illustrated checkbox
    Recover lost backlinksIdentify valuable links that have disappeared. Contact site owners to restore these connections—usually easier than building new relationships from scratch.
  • illustrated checkbox
    Improve your link profileCompare your backlink metrics against competitors. Set realistic goals based on this data and focus outreach on sites with higher Authority Scores to improve your SEO.
  • illustrated checkbox
    Study competitor approachesLook at anchor text patterns and link distribution on competitor sites. See how they build links and adapt those methods for your own campaigns.
  • illustrated checkbox
    Monitor link growth patternsTrack how you and your competitors gain new referring domains. Steady growth shows a sustainable approach, while sudden spikes might reveal tactics worth exploring.
    • Why You Should Use Our Free Backlink Checker Tool

    You should use our backlink checker because it provides direct access to our industry-leading database of 43 trillion backlinks from 390 million domains. And it's more complete than any other free tool available

    While other website backlink checkers limit results or hide valuable metrics behind paywalls, our tool offers:

    • Zero registration barriers: Check your backlinks instantly without creating an account.
    • Fresh data: See the newest backlinks from our daily web crawls.
    • Complete metrics: View authority score, anchor text, and follow status in one place.
    • Focus on quality: Results sorted by authority, showing you the most valuable links first.
    Easy to use and thorough, our tool provides the backlink data you need to make better SEO choices.
