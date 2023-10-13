Competitor FinderFind out who you’re competing against on Google and discover new opportunities to grow your traffic. No sign-up required.
How to Find Competitors
1Enter your website URL and select a location from the dropdown
2Click "Find Competitors" to generate your report
3View your top competitors ranked by number of shared keywords
What Is a Competitor Finder?
A competitor finder is a tool that shows you which websites compete for the same keywords as yours in search results.
When you enter your domain, you'll see sites that share the most keywords with you, ranked by relevance. These websites appear in the same search results as your site, whether their businesses are similar to yours or not.
Competitor finders help you identify who you're really competing against in search engines, revealing opportunities to improve your rankings and attract more visitors.
Who Are My Competitors?
Your organic competitors are websites that target the same audience and keywords as yours. They might not sell the same product or service, but they rank for your key terms in search results.
For example, a fitness gym's competitors also include fitness apps, home workout blogs, and sports equipment stores that target the same search terms like "get fit fast" or "build muscle."
Competitors generally fall into two categories:
- Direct competitors: Businesses offering similar products or services
- Indirect competitors: Websites competing for the same keywords but offering different solutions
Our competitor finder identifies both types based on relevance in search engines, showing you a complete picture of your competitive landscape.
Why Find Your Competitors?
Finding your competitors reveals immediate SEO opportunities and helps improve your rankings.
When you identify your top organic competitors, you can:
- Benchmark PerformanceCompare your website's traffic and keywords against similar sites
- Discover True CompetitionFind websites targeting your audience, not just those in your industry
- Identify Keyword OpportunitiesLearn which search terms you and competitors both target
- Focus Your StrategyImprove pages that compete with your strongest rivals
- Notice Market ChangesSee when new websites start competing for your keywords
What's in Your Competitor Finder Report
Our competitor finder provides two key reports regarding your competitive landscape:
1. Organic Competitors: Lists your top 10 competitors and provides the following important metrics:
- Competition Level: How closely a website competes with yours, based on shared keywords
- Common Keywords: The number of keywords you both rank for in Google's top 20 results
- SE Keywords: The total keywords this domain ranks for
- Traffic: The estimated number of visitors the competitor receives monthly from organic search
2. Competitive Positioning Map: Shows how the entered domain compares with its competitors in terms of search visibility. The circle size indicates overall visibility and competitiveness.
Competitors are automatically ranked by competition level, showing your most relevant rivals first.
How We Find Your Website Competitors
We find your competitors by analyzing which websites rank for the same keywords as yours in organic search results.
Our system uses Semrush's massive database of organic keywords and rankings to determine which domains share the most keywords with yours.
The more keywords two websites have in common, the more likely they are competing for the same audience and search traffic.
We calculate a competition level score based on:
- The number of keywords each website ranks for
- The number of keywords they share with your domain
This approach identifies your true search competitors, even if they offer different products or services.
How Accurate Is the Competitor Data?
The competitor search data from our free competitor finder is highly accurate and reliable.
We analyze millions of websites and billions of keywords to identify meaningful competitive relationships based on shared keyword rankings.
Our tool finds sites that are truly competing for the same organic search visibility as yours, not just similar businesses or industries.
The competitors we identify are based on real-world search data showing which domains consistently appear in results for the same keywords as your site.
