How to Check Keyword Difficulty
1Enter any word or phrase and select a location from the dropdown
2Click "Check Keyword" to analyze its keyword difficulty and search volume
3View the keyword competition data and use it to focus your SEO efforts
What Is Keyword Difficulty?
Keyword difficulty is a metric that estimates how hard it will be to rank on the first page of Google's search results for a specific keyword.
This metric indicates how competitive a keyword is and how challenging it might be to outrank other websites with a new page.
Keyword difficulty scores typically range from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating more competitive keywords.
A high difficulty score means you'll face strong competition from established websites, while a low score represents an opportunity to rank more easily.
What Is a Good Keyword Difficulty Score?
A good keyword difficulty score depends on your website’s authority and resources available for SEO. Generally, the stronger your site (in terms of quality backlinks and content), the higher the keyword difficulty you can realistically target.
Newer websites or those with lower authority typically find it more effective to prioritize keywords with lower difficulty scores. As your site's authority grows through improved content quality and backlinks, you'll become more capable of ranking for increasingly competitive keywords.
Use the following keyword difficulty scale to prioritize your SEO efforts effectively:
0-14
Very easy
15-29
Easy
30-49
Possible
50-69
Difficult
70-84
Hard
85-100
Very hard
Understanding the Keyword Checker Data
Our keyword checker provides the following valuable metrics for any keyword you enter:
- Keyword Difficulty: How challenging it will be to rank in the top 10 Google search results for the keyword. Presented as a percent, keywords with higher difficulty scores will be more difficult to rank for.
- Monthly Search Volume: How many times people search for the keyword each month. Keywords with higher search volumes have the potential to drive more traffic, but are typically more competitive.
- Search Intent: The purpose of the search behind the keyword. This information can help guide your SEO and content strategy.
- Average CPC: The average cost-per-click of the keyword in Google Ads. Higher CPC typically indicates greater competition.
- SERP Analysis: The top 10 ranking pages for the keyword, including their domain authorities and content types. Use this information to assess your competition and determine what it might take to rank above them.
This data can help you identify high-opportunity keywords, understand the competitive landscape, and build a more effective SEO strategy.
How We Calculate Keyword DifficultyWe calculate keyword difficulty using three key factors that can affect your ability to rank:
- Backlink Strength of Top ResultsWe analyze both the quantity and quality of backlinks pointing to the top 10 ranking pages. The more high-authority sites linking to the current top results, the higher the difficulty score.
- Domain Authority FactorsWe examine the median authority score of domains currently ranking on page one. Higher authority domains mean tougher competition and a higher difficulty score.
- SERP Features & Keyword ContextWe determine whether Google displays special features in its search results like AI Overviews, featured snippets, knowledge panels, and local packs. We also consider whether the keyword is branded, which typically makes ranking more challenging for non-brand sites.
How to Use Keyword Difficulty StrategicallyHere are practical ways to use keyword difficulty metrics to build a more effective SEO strategy:
- Find low-competition opportunitiesTarget keywords with lower difficulty scores to gain quick wins. Look for terms with decent search volume but keyword difficulty scores under 50 to find opportunities where you can rank without extensive backlink building.
- Build a strategic content roadmapUse difficulty scores to plan your content calendar. Start with lower-difficulty keywords to establish relevance and authority, then gradually target more competitive terms as your site gains strength.
- Prioritize SEO vs. PPC effortsReserve your SEO resources for keywords with lower keyword difficulty scores and consider using PPC for highly competitive terms that would require significant time and resources to rank for organically.
- Set realistic ranking expectationsUse keyword competition scores to estimate how long it might take to rank. Keywords in the 0-29 range might show results in weeks, while those in the 70-100 range could take months or years of consistent effort.
- Benchmark against competitorsCompare the difficulty of keywords you're targeting against those your competitors rank for. This helps you understand if your SEO ambitions align with your domain's current strength relative to the competition.
Why Trust Semrush's Keyword Difficulty Data?
You can trust Semrush's keyword difficulty data because our keyword difficulty tool uses the industry's most comprehensive and reliable formula.
Here's why our data stands out:
- Largest Keyword Database: Access insights from over 25 billion keywords. This extensive data powers reliable difficulty scores and search volumes.
- Multi-Factor Analysis: Our keyword difficulty score analyzes over 10 parameters, including referring domains, authority scores, search intent signals, and SERP features.
- Regularly Updated: Our data is continuously refreshed through proprietary web crawling and machine learning algorithms, ensuring you see the most current difficulty scores.
- Contextually Balanced: Our formula weighs each factor based on extensive research of over 120,000 keywords and their ranking patterns.
This methodical approach delivers nuanced keyword difficulty scores you can rely on when planning your content strategy.
