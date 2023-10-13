Keyword difficulty is a metric that estimates how hard it will be to rank on the first page of Google's search results for a specific keyword.

This metric indicates how competitive a keyword is and how challenging it might be to outrank other websites with a new page.

Keyword difficulty scores typically range from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating more competitive keywords.

A high difficulty score means you'll face strong competition from established websites, while a low score represents an opportunity to rank more easily.