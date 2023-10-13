Keyword ToolFind keywords that real people search for on Google that you can use to attract traffic. Generate keyword ideas instantly. No sign-up required.
How to Use the Keyword Tool
1Enter a word or phrase related to your website or business
2Click "Find Keywords" to get related keyword suggestions
3Use accurate keyword data to identify content opportunities
Why You Need Keywords
You need keywords because they are the exact words and phrases people type into Google.
When you know the keywords people use to search for things related to your website or business, you can create pages and content that answer real searches and attract interested visitors.
Google finds those words in your titles, headings, and content and is more likely to rank your page higher and send traffic to your website.
The same words also power paid search ads, letting you show ads to people already searching for what you offer.
Keywords link your content to the audience seeking it. They form the connection between users, search engines, and your website.
What Is a Keyword Tool?
A keyword tool is an online tool that uses real, accurate search data to show you the exact words and phrases real people are searching on Google.
You can type a word or phrase into the tool and it will serve up highly related keyword suggestions so you can discover keyword ideas you might never think of on your own.
Keyword tools typically display important metrics for each keyword including monthly search volume, keyword difficulty, and cost-per-click (CPC). These metrics enable you to evaluate how popular, competitive, and valuable each keyword is.
Keyword generators turn raw search queries into clear, actionable data. They give you the information you need to include the right terms on your pages and ads, making it easy for Google to connect searchers with your website.
What Our Keyword Research Tool Can Do
Using our keyword research tool, you can uncover exactly what people search, assess how hard it will be to rank for each term, and shape content and ads that align with real demand.
Semrush's keyword tool turns Google queries into clear, data-driven next steps:
Understanding Keyword Metrics
Our free keyword generator provides the exact keywords people are searching for as well as the following metrics:
• Search Intent: The purpose of the search in a search engine.
• Search Volume: Average monthly searches of that specific term.
• Keyword Difficulty: A score of how hard it is to rank for the term, with lower scores being easier.
• CPC: Typical cost per click in ads, hinting at commercial value.
Use these numbers to choose the right keywords and create content that aligns with user needs.
How to Choose the Right Keywords
