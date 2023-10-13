Keyword Tool

How to Use the Keyword Tool

Enter a word or phrase related to your website or business

Click "Find Keywords" to get related keyword suggestions

Use accurate keyword data to identify content opportunities
Why You Need Keywords

You need keywords because they are the exact words and phrases people type into Google.

When you know the keywords people use to search for things related to your website or business, you can create pages and content that answer real searches and attract interested visitors.

Google finds those words in your titles, headings, and content and is more likely to rank your page higher and send traffic to your website.

The same words also power paid search ads, letting you show ads to people already searching for what you offer.

Keywords link your content to the audience seeking it. They form the connection between users, search engines, and your website.

What Is a Keyword Tool?

A keyword tool is an online tool that uses real, accurate search data to show you the exact words and phrases real people are searching on Google.

You can type a word or phrase into the tool and it will serve up highly related keyword suggestions so you can discover keyword ideas you might never think of on your own.

Keyword tools typically display important metrics for each keyword including monthly search volume, keyword difficulty, and cost-per-click (CPC). These metrics enable you to evaluate how popular, competitive, and valuable each keyword is.

Keyword generators turn raw search queries into clear, actionable data. They give you the information you need to include the right terms on your pages and ads, making it easy for Google to connect searchers with your website.

What Our Keyword Research Tool Can Do

Using our keyword research tool, you can uncover exactly what people search, assess how hard it will be to rank for each term, and shape content and ads that align with real demand.

Semrush's keyword tool turns Google queries into clear, data-driven next steps:

    Identify high-value keyword opportunities: Find keywords with high search volume and low competition so you can rank your pages quickly and easily.
    Discover long-tail keywords: Find specific phrases and questions that attract highly interested visitors.
    Generate related keyword ideas: Discover keyword suggestions and variations you might never think of, increasing your website's reach.
    Uncover search intent: See whether a keyword signals research, comparison, or buying, so your content matches what users expect.
    Compare SEO keyword metrics: Check search volume, keyword difficulty, and CPC to make smart, data-driven decisions.
    Build cost-effective PPC campaigns: Add proven keywords to ad groups and cut wasted spend on poor performers.
    Benchmark competitor keywords: Find the keywords your competitors rank for and use them to drive your SEO strategy.
    Turn keywords into content plans: Group related keywords into blog posts, landing pages, and FAQs that cover every step of the customer's journey.
    • Understanding Keyword Metrics

    Our free keyword generator provides the exact keywords people are searching for as well as the following metrics:

    • Search Intent: The purpose of the search in a search engine.

    • Search Volume: Average monthly searches of that specific term.

    • Keyword Difficulty: A score of how hard it is to rank for the term, with lower scores being easier.

    • CPC: Typical cost per click in ads, hinting at commercial value.

    Use these numbers to choose the right keywords and create content that aligns with user needs.

    How to Choose the Right Keywords

    Check relevance: Look at the Google search results for each keyword to confirm the results are similar to your website. For example, "running shoes" might be relevant to your website, but "snow shoes" may not be.
    Prioritize search volume: Identify keywords that have higher search volumes. Keywords with more monthly searches have potential to drive more traffic.
    Identify low-difficulty keywords: From that short-list, focus on keywords with lower difficulty scores. They will be the easiest to rank for. It's often a balance between search volume and keyword difficulty.
    Use CPC as a value hint: A higher cost-per-click often signals commercial value, making those keywords strong candidates for revenue-focused pages or ads. A lower CPC may indicate less competition.
    Group related keywords: Group close keyword variants and synonyms so one well-structured page can rank for several keywords. If keywords have the same meaning, you should likely use them on the same page.
    Map keyword groups to pages: Assign each keyword or keyword group to its own page. Typically, keywords with informational search intent should be targeted with blog posts, and commercial and transactional keywords should be targeted with product or service pages.
    • Refine your keywords using these steps and you’ll turn the raw data from your keyword research into a focused plan that attracts the right visitors.
    Why You Should Use Our Free Keyword Tool

    You should use our keyword tool because it uses the largest keyword database and powerful AI insights to provide deeper and more accurate data than any free alternative, including Google's Keyword Planner.

    With more than 26 billion keywords and growing, our keyword research tool provides highly relevant ideas and suggestions in seconds. Each keyword includes enough meaningful, accurate data to make smart decisions regarding your SEO and marketing strategies.

    The tool also provides valuable long-tail keyword opportunities and serves as a free Keyword Planner alternative with no hidden ranges or account requirements.

    One search provides everything you need to build a winning keyword strategy.

