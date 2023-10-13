You need keywords because they are the exact words and phrases people type into Google.

When you know the keywords people use to search for things related to your website or business, you can create pages and content that answer real searches and attract interested visitors.

Google finds those words in your titles, headings, and content and is more likely to rank your page higher and send traffic to your website.

The same words also power paid search ads, letting you show ads to people already searching for what you offer.

Keywords link your content to the audience seeking it. They form the connection between users, search engines, and your website.