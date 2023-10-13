Free Plagiarism Checker

Free Plagiarism CheckerCheck whether any parts of your text appear to be plagiarized.
How to Use the Plagiarism Checker
#1 Enter Your Text
Copy and paste the text you want to check for plagiarism into the field above.
You can check content that’s between 20 and 800 words in length.
#2 Check for Plagiarism
Click the “Check for Plagiarism” button.
The app will scan 60 of online sources to check for suspicious similarities.
#3 Review Your Results
The tool will let you know what portion of your text is likely to be plagiarized and what portion is likely to be original.
If the tool detects plagiarism, you may want to adjust the flagged text. And run the plagiarism checker again.
Or, ensure you've attributed quoted text correctly.
Create Original Content with Semrush
Semrush’s SEO Writing Assistant helps you create original, search-optimized content.
The tool provides recommendations based on your target keywords and audience. And scores your content for readability, tone of voice, and SEO as you write.
When your draft is ready, use the built-in originality checker to check for accidental plagiarism.
You can exclude your own domain(s) from the plagiarism check with a few clicks after running the tool.
It’s also easy to use the AI-powered Smart Writer to rephrase any unoriginal text.