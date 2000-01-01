Free AI Sentence Rewriter Tool | Semrush

Free AI Sentence Rewriter Tool

Reword sentences to make your copy more engaging—without limits.
Generate plagiarism-free, unique copy for any content format.

Create quality content faster with the best AI sentence rewriter

Semrush’s free Sentence Rewriter is perfect for paraphrasing content of all kinds—from blog posts and ads to academic articles and essays. Here’s how it can help you.

  • Adapt to different audiences

    Easily shift between formal and casual tones and adjust copy for various formats.

  • Overcome writer’s block

    Get instant rephrasing suggestions to move your writing forward.

  • Meet tight deadlines

    Quickly rewrite and refine content. Turn around projects faster without sacrificing quality

  • Improve readability

    Make your sentences easier to read and more accessible to any reader.

  • Paraphrase the way you want

    Choose the rewriting mode that suits you best and use it for any occasion.

  • Enhance your writing skills

    Learn new ways to express ideas by seeing how the tool rephrases your work.

How to use the AI Sentence Rewriter

Here’s how to use the AI sentence rewriter to reword and optimize your copy in an instant.

  • Input the copy you want to rewrite

    Add text with 3-200 words and hit “rewrite” to reword your sentences for free with AI.

  • Choose the rewriting mode

    Select one out of six sentence rewriting modes. You can rephrase improve, simplify, or summarize your sentences, or make them more formal or informal.

  • Let the tool rewrite your sentences for free

    Instantly get 1-3 plagiarism-free ideas suggested by the sentence rewriter tool.

  • Check your paraphrased sentences

    Evaluate your paraphrased text—the tool will optimize the sentence structure and maintain originality. Hit the “Copy” button.

Why use the free AI Sentence Rewriter?

Create compelling copy and optimize it

Make sure your sentences are written correctly and optimized for your readers.

Leverage the power of AI and Semrush data

Save time and resources with AI technology paired with Semrush data.

Create plagiarism-free content

Generate original, unique content and avoid plagiarism in every content piece.

Choose your preferred rewriting mode

Our Sentence Rewriter is a tool to support your writing process, not replace your creativity. Use it to rewrite sentences, refine your drafts, summarize text, and save time on rewrites.

  • Rephrase

    Revise your sentences to convey the same message in a different way.

  • Formal

    Make your sentences more formal.

  • Summarize

    Reduce lengthy passages to their essential ideas without losing the core message.

  • Casual

    Make your sentences more relaxed and conversational.

  • Improve

    Rewrite poorly written sentences and remove grammar mistakes.

  • Simplify

    Transform complex sentences into clear and easy-to-read text.

Who can use the AI Sentence Rewriter ?

Wondering how our paragraph tool can help you? Here are some ideas:

  • Content marketers

    Content marketers use the AI Sentence Rewriter to refresh old content and create unique variations of their copy. They can also use it to adapt content to various social media and ad platforms.

  • Small business owners

    Small business owners leverage the AI Sentence Rewriter to create professional-sounding content for their websites, newsletters, and marketing materials.

  • Academic writers

    Researchers and students use the Sentence Rewriter to paraphrase complex academic texts and avoid unintentional plagiarism.

  • Social media managers

    Social media professionals rely on the Sentence Rewriter to create diverse posts from a single piece of content.

  • Journalists and bloggers

    These writers use the AI rewriter to craft attention-grabbing intros and adapt their stories for different platforms or audiences.

  • E-commerce entrepreneurs

    Online store owners use the AI tool to generate unique product descriptions at scale. They rewrite existing content to create fresh, engaging copy for each item.

FAQ

What is a Sentence Rewriter?

Our sentence rewording tool leverages powerful AI to help you rewrite and optimize copy in a single click.

Anyone working with text can benefit from using the Sentence Rewriter—from writers and marketers to business owners.

Our AI makes sure that all sentences and paragraphs are plagiarism-free. You can use the paraphrased text on any online channel, including your website.

The tool creates unique and original copy you can use for any channel, including SEO. Google doesn’t have guidelines prohibiting the use of AI tools as long as your content is useful and practical.

The Semrush Sentence Rewriter improves and modifies the structure of your sentences. However, the overall meaning of your text will remain the same.

The tool will suggest several versions of the rewritten sentences. You can choose the version with a reduced word count and improved readability if you’d like.

