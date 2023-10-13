SEO CheckerAnalyze your website for SEO issues and opportunities, and use the SEO report to help improve rankings and traffic. No sign-up required.
How to Use the Website SEO Checker
1Enter a website domain or URL in the field above
2Click "Analyze Website" to generate a free SEO report
3View the website analysis to get actionable insights
Why Check Your Website's SEO?
You should check your website's SEO to understand how well it's positioned to perform in Google search, identify issues that may be holding it back, and learn exactly how to fix them to improve your rankings and drive more traffic.
An SEO audit reveals hidden problems like missing titles, slow pages, and indexing issues. Fixing these problems helps Google find your pages and keeps visitors engaged.
Regular audits also confirm what you're doing right. Strong scores for speed, on-page SEO, off-page SEO, and social visibility mean your strategy is working.
If you're new to SEO, use the report as a learning tool. Start by fixing high-priority technical errors. Then optimize your page titles, descriptions, and headings. Finally, follow step-by-step recommendations to improve page performance scores.
Repeating this process regularly helps you measure progress, refine your SEO strategy, and attract more qualified traffic.
What Does Our SEO Checker Analyze?
Our SEO Checker analyzes on-page, off-page, technical, and performance factors to give you a complete view of your site's SEO health.
- On-page SEO: We check SEO titles, meta descriptions, headings, keywords, and content to confirm each page is optimized according to best practices.
- Off-page signals: We review backlinks, referring domains, and authority scores to assess your site's authority and trust in the eyes of search engines.
- Technical health: We test crawlability, indexability, status codes, robots directives, sitemap coverage, canonical tags, and structured data so nothing blocks search engines from finding and reading your content.
- Site performance: We analyze page loading speed and Core Web Vitals to ensure a fast, user-friendly experience.
- Social media visibility: We check to ensure you're leveraging social media to reach your target audience and build brand awareness and authority.
After the scan, you'll receive an overall SEO score as well as a list of recommendations. Each item includes clear instructions on what to fix and how to fix it, so you can improve rankings with confidence.
Are Unknown SEO Issues Holding You Back?
Identify SEO issues and get actionable recommendations for how to fix them with a full site audit.
How to Use Your SEO Audit ReportHere are a few ways to use your free SEO audit report:
- Fix critical errorsResolve crawl blocks, indexing problems, and other high-priority issues so search engines can find, crawl, and index every page.
- Boost site speed and performanceFollow the report’s page-speed tips, such as compressing images, streamlining code, and enabling caching to improve load times and user experience.
- Optimize meta tags and on-page elementsUpdate titles, meta descriptions, headings, and alt text to align with best practices and improve click-through rates.
- Identify keyword and content opportunitiesUse the keyword ranking reports to create fresh pages or expand thin content that can capture additional traffic.
- Strengthen off-page SEOReview backlink insights, remove harmful links, and target high-value sites for outreach to build authority.
- Validate your SEO effortsHigh scores and very few issues confirm that you current optimization efforts are working, giving you confidence to stay the course.
- Grow your SEO knowledgeUse analyzed elements and identified issues as a learning roadmap. Research these topics and implement best practices to deepen your expertise.
- Track progress over timeRe-run the SEO audit after each round of fixes to see your SEO score climb and to keep your site optimized for success.
Who Will Benefit Most from the Website SEO Checker?
The following groups will benefit most from using the SEO checker:
- Beginners and Small Business Owners: Get a quick, plain-language assessment of your website. The free SEO report highlights issues, explains why they're important, and provides recommendations for how to fix them. No advanced SEO knowledge is required.
- Intermediate SEOs and Marketers: Validate existing optimization efforts and uncover overlooked gaps. The SEO audit report offers a comprehensive, prioritized checklist, letting you optimize your SEO efforts to improve your strategy and demonstrate results to stakeholders.
Losing Traffic to Competitors and Don't Know Why?
Check your website's SEO for on-page and technical issues that may be holding you back. Register for a free account to get full access to our SEO audit tools.
Website Issues Our SEO Checker Will FindOur SEO audit will identify issues with the following:
- Meta tags and snippetsMissing and poorly written titles and descriptions confuse search engines and lower click-through rates. We flag tags that are too short, too long, or blocked from indexing.
- Content depth and keyword usageThin pages and copied text struggle to rank. The audit highlights low-word-count pages so you can expand or consolidate.
- Heading and page structureOut-of-order H1–H3 tags, unoptimized heading structures, and complex URLs make crawling harder. We point out heading gaps, URL issues, and canonical problems.
- Technical setupSlow server response, mixed HTTPS, and oversized HTML files hurt visibility. The report lists status-code errors and other server issues that need a fix.
- Page speed and Core Web VitalsLarge images, render-blocking scripts, and heavy resources slow your site. We surface the performance issues optimize for faster load times and better user experience.
- Mobile usabilityText too small, tap targets too close, or content wider than the screen push visitors away. The audit highlights mobile issues so you can meet Google’s mobile-friendly standards.
- Indexing and crawl accessRobots.txt blocks, noindex tags, and orphan pages stop search engines from seeing your content. We list every barrier so you can remove it.
- Backlink and trust signalsA weak or spam-heavy link profile drags down authority. The audit shows backlink gaps, nofollow distribution issues, and social share visibility so you can strengthen off-page SEO.
Why Should You Use Semrush's SEO Checker?
You should use Semrush's SEO checker tool because it provides a fast, comprehensive report of your site's SEO health.
The audit reviews on-page, off-page, technical, social, and page performance factors in one scan and provides actionable recommendations for how to fix any issues identified in the report.
Our website analysis tools use Semrush's extensive keyword and backlink databases for precise insights and explain every issue in plain language so both beginners and pros can act with confidence.
Run up to three checks a day for free, or get a Semrush account to access the paid versions of these tools and get even more critical insights.
Unsure of Your SEO Efforts?
Run a full site audit on your website to validate your SEO efforts or catch critical issues you might have missed.