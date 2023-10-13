You should check your website's SEO to understand how well it's positioned to perform in Google search, identify issues that may be holding it back, and learn exactly how to fix them to improve your rankings and drive more traffic.

An SEO audit reveals hidden problems like missing titles, slow pages, and indexing issues. Fixing these problems helps Google find your pages and keeps visitors engaged.

Regular audits also confirm what you're doing right. Strong scores for speed, on-page SEO, off-page SEO, and social visibility mean your strategy is working.

If you're new to SEO, use the report as a learning tool. Start by fixing high-priority technical errors. Then optimize your page titles, descriptions, and headings. Finally, follow step-by-step recommendations to improve page performance scores.

Repeating this process regularly helps you measure progress, refine your SEO strategy, and attract more qualified traffic.