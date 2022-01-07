SERP Checker Tool

What Is the SERP Checker Tool?

Semrush’s free SERP Checker Tool lets you analyze the Google search results for your target keyword in a particular location.

Your own search results can be misleading, because they’re personalized to you. Which means you’ll get a better idea of what your prospects see with the SERP Checker.

Discover which pages rank highest. And what SERP features (non-standard results) appear.

So you can evaluate ranking opportunities, learn what searchers want, and optimize your content more effectively.

How to Use the SERP Checker Tool

#1 Enter Keyword

To use the SERP Checker Tool, go to the top of this page.

Then, enter the keyword you’re interested in and click “Check SERP.”

#2 Review Its SEO Metrics

After creating or signing in to your free Semrush account, you’ll see your free report.

You may wish to change your target country at the top.

#3 Analyze SERP

Scroll down to the “SERP Analysis” section to see the top 10 organic results for your keyword.

The tool also shows what SERP features appear and in what positions.

#4 Check Actual SERP

Click the “View SERP” button to see the Google results page for yourself.

This gives you a better understanding of the SERP landscape. And allows you to get inspiration from the titles, descriptions, and other content that appears there.

#5 Review Top Pages

Visit the top-ranking URLs by returning to your report and clicking the icons alongside them.

By reviewing competitors’ content, you can work out what type of content it takes to rank well. And determine how to create something even better.

Get More Insight Into Google SERPs

Our free SERP Checker Tool gives you valuable insight into Google’s results pages. But you can learn much more with a Semrush subscription.
Use our Keyword Overview tool to check the SERP rankings for your chosen keyword. And gather useful metrics for each URL:
  • Page AS: The URL’s Authority Score. This measures the page’s ranking strength on a scale of 100. The higher the page’s score, the harder it’ll be to outrank.
  • Ref. Domains: The number of different domains that link to the URL. This is one of the factors that influences the page’s Authority Score.
  • Backlinks: The total number of links that point to this URL from other domains. This also influences the page’s Authority Score.
  • Search Traffic: The estimated amount of organic search traffic that this page generates each month. This gives you an idea of how many visits your page could get.
  • URL Keywords: The total number of keywords that this page ranks for organically. Looking at these keywords can help you better optimize your content.
If you enter your domain, the tool will calculate your potential position on the SERP.

So, you can focus on the keywords that are most likely to drive results.

And you can use the Keyword Overview tool as a local SERP checker.

Just enter your state, region, city, or zip code to see which sites perform best in your target location.

Your Semrush subscription also gives you access to interconnected SEO tools like:

