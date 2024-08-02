Google SERP Simulator Tool

Check how your title tags and meta descriptions might appear in Google’s search results.
How to Use the Google SERP Simulator Tool

Illustration of how to use the tool

#1 Enter Your Title Tag

Enter a descriptive, engaging, and unique meta title into the tool above.

The title tag preview will show if your text is likely to be cut off in Google’s mobile SERPs.

You can also see what your snippet might look like on desktop devices when you select that option.

Illustration of how to use the tool

#2 Enter Your Meta Description

Enter a meta description to go with your title tag.

This should provide a summary of your page and encourage users to click through.

So, try to make the most of the space available to you.

Illustration of how to use the tool

#3 Enter a Target Keyword

Google typically bolds words that appear in the user’s search query.

To ensure you’ve left enough space in your meta description for bolded text, enter a target keyword into the tool. And check that all your text still shows in the snippet preview.

If not, make some tweaks.

Illustration of how to use the tool

#4 Publish Your Content

Once you’re happy with your title tag and meta description, copy and paste them into your working document or website platform.

And when you’re ready, publish them to your site.

Check Your Current Meta Titles and Descriptions

To check your current title tags and meta descriptions, use Semrush’s Site Audit tool.

It tells you whether any of these elements are missing or duplicated on your site. And warns you about titles that are too short or too long.

Check Your Current Meta Titles and Descriptions

If you have any issues, fix them with the assistance of the Google SERP Simulator Tool. Then, rerun your audit to check that everything’s working correctly.

Look into any other issues flagged by the audit, too.

The tool performs over 140 checks to help you improve your website’s on-page and technical SEO.

And with a free Semrush account, you can crawl up to 100 pages per month.

