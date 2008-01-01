Sitemap Generator
How to Generate a Sitemap
Enter your website URL and click "Generate Sitemap" to start the process
Wait while we crawl the pages of your website and build your sitemap
Download your free XML sitemap and add it to your website's root directory
What Is a Sitemap?
A sitemap is a structured list of every important page on a website. Sitemaps are typically used to provide a clear, organized overview of a site’s structure.
There are two main types of sitemaps:
- XML sitemaps, which are designed for search engines
- HTML sitemaps, which help human visitors navigate your site
XML sitemaps inform search engines about which pages exist on your site, when they were last updated, and how frequently they should be crawled, making them essential for building and maintaining an organic online presence.
HTML sitemaps, on the other hand, aren’t necessary unless you want to give human visitors a dedicated navigation tool.
Why Do You Need a Sitemap?
You need a sitemap because it helps search engines like Google and Bing find, read, and store your most important pages more accurately. Without an XML sitemap, search engines may struggle to discover all of your content or understand how frequently to crawl it, potentially reducing your visibility in search results.
A sitemap can also help new or recently updated pages get discovered and indexed faster.
Can Search Engines Like Google Find All Your Pages?
How to Add a Sitemap to Your Website
You can add an XML sitemap to your website by uploading it to your site’s root directory, often named “public_html” or “www.”
You can find and access this folder through a file manager in your hosting control panel (such as cPanel) or by using an FTP client.
Once the XML file is live at “yourwebsite.com/sitemap.xml,” you can add a link to it in your robots.txt file by including a line that says:
Sitemap: https://yourwebsite.com/sitemap.xml
Finally, submit the URL to major search engines (for example, through Google Search Console) so they can index your pages more effectively.
How to Submit Your Sitemap to Google
Submit your sitemap to Google by logging in to your Google Search Console account, selecting your website property, and navigating to the Sitemaps section.
From there, enter the full URL of your XML sitemap (for example, https://yourwebsite.com/sitemap.xml) in the “Add a new sitemap” field and click Submit.
Google will then crawl and index the listed pages, and you can monitor the status or troubleshoot any issues within Search Console’s reports.
How Often Should You Update Your Sitemap?
You should update your sitemap whenever you add or significantly change your website's content. This ensures your sitemap remains an accurate reflection of the pages on your site.
If you post frequently, consider updating your sitemap daily or weekly.
If content changes are rare, you should update your sitemap at least monthly, or whenever you publish or remove a new page.
Worried About Your Sitemap?
