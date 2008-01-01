A sitemap is a structured list of every important page on a website. Sitemaps are typically used to provide a clear, organized overview of a site’s structure.

There are two main types of sitemaps:

XML sitemaps, which are designed for search engines

which are designed for search engines HTML sitemaps, which help human visitors navigate your site

XML sitemaps inform search engines about which pages exist on your site, when they were last updated, and how frequently they should be crawled, making them essential for building and maintaining an organic online presence.

HTML sitemaps, on the other hand, aren’t necessary unless you want to give human visitors a dedicated navigation tool.