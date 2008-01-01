The Ultimate AI Prompt Library for Content & SEO | Semrush

The Ultimate AI Prompt Library for Content Marketers
Generate Blog Topic Ideas
Based on the provided focus area, generate a list of 5 potential blog topics that would be interesting and relevant to the target audience. Focus Area: {focus_area} Target Audience: {target_audience}
Run a Content Gap Analysis
Identify potential content gaps based on the provided list of existing content titles. Suggest 3 topics that would fill these gaps. Existing Content Titles: {existing_content_titles} Focus Area: {focus_area} Target Audience: {target_audience}
Suggest Questions for Audience Engagement
Based on the main topic, suggest 5 questions that could be used to engage the audience on social media platforms. Main Topic: {main_topic} Target Audience: {target_audience}
Develop a Content Series Outline
Create an outline for a content series including main themes and individual post titles based on the overarching subject. Overarching Subject: {overarching_subject} Target Audience: {target_audience}
Analyze Competitor Content Topics
Given a list of competitor content titles, analyze and suggest 3 unique content topics that would differentiate our brand. Competitor Content Titles: {competitor_content_titles} Target Audience: {target_audience}
Brainstorm Lead Magnet Ideas
Suggest 3 lead magnet ideas (e.g., ebooks, whitepapers, webinars) that would be compelling to our target audience based on the industry. Industry: {industry} Target Audience: {target_audience}
Identify Trending Topics in a Niche
Based on the provided niche keywords, identify and list 3 trending topics that could be of interest to the audience. Niche Keywords: {niche_keywords} Target Audience: {target_audience}
Craft a Content Hook for a Specific Topic
Create a strong content hook for an article that would grab the attention of readers. Specific Topic: {specific_topic} Target Audience: {target_audience}
Propose Evergreen Content Ideas
Suggest 3 evergreen content ideas that would remain relevant and useful to the audience over time. Subject: {subject} Target Audience: {target_audience}
Evaluate Topic Relevance
Given a topic, evaluate its relevance to the current market trends and audience interests, and provide a brief explanation. Topic: {topic} Current Market Trends: {current_market_trends} Audience Interests: {audience_interests}
How Do You Create an AIprompt?
Creating an AI prompt involves identifying your specific content or SEO need and formulating a concise question.
Gather all relevant data and information that could inform and direct the AI's response. Then, write a clear prompt that reflects your request. Finally, test and iterate on your prompt, refining it based on the results you receive.
How do you structure an AI prompt?
A well-structured AI prompt is clear, focused, and specific.
It should clearly outline the task, include any necessary context or parameters, and be phrased in a way that directs the AI toward the desired outcome.
How do you write a good AI prompt?
Start by clearly defining your objective, then craft a prompt that precisely communicates what you need from the AI.
Make sure your prompts are detailed yet simple—avoid using confusing vocabulary and sharing unnecessary details. Use different techniques such as providing AI with writing samples.
How Can You Use Prompts from The Semrush AI Prompt Library?
Our prompts can be used with various AI chats such as ContentShake AI and ChatGPT.
How Did We Create the Semrush AI Prompt Library?
Our research was a joint effort between a data scientist, a content strategist, and AI, focusing on creating a comprehensive AI prompt library. The process involved listing key categories, iterative testing and refinement of prompts, and thorough manual text reviews to ensure the prompts deliver optimal results easily.
What Is The Difference Between GPT-3, GPT-4 and ChatGPT?
GPT-3 and GPT-4 are advanced AI language models developed by OpenAI, with GPT-4 being the more sophisticated version. ChatGPT is a specific application of these models, designed for conversational AI, offering interactive, human-like dialogue capabilities.
What Is ContentShake AI Chat?
ContentShake is an AI writing tool by Semrush. It combines ChatGPT’s AI capabilities—including an integrated AI chat—with Semrush’s powerful SEO data. Unlike many other AI chats, ContentShake AI allows you to integrate changes directly into your content thanks to its customized interface.
How Do You Input Data in Your AI prompts?
AI chats like ChatGPT primarily process text-based inputs directly entered into their interface. Users interact with AI by typing questions, statements, or prompts into a text box, and the AI responds based on this textual information.