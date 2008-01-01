Content Marketing Blog | Semrush

Content Marketing Strategy

A content strategy is a road map you follow to reach your business goals using content marketing. Explore this ultimate guide to build it step by step.

In this ultimate guide to storytelling for business, we cover everything you need to know, from structures to use cases, examples, and more.

This content marketing 101 guide provides you with actionable tips and practical examples to get started with content marketing for your business.

97% of businesses we surveyed achieved content marketing success. Want to know what worked well for them and what their benchmarks are?

Content Creation

16 min read Copywriting 101: The Ultimate Guide to Creating Effective Copy What is copywriting & how does it benefit your business? In this guide to copywriting 101, we cover everything you need to know & dive into the practical examples. Read now

11 min read What Is a Content Management System? An In-Depth Guide A content management system (CMS) is used to create, manage, and publish digital content. Learn all you need to know about effective content management in 2023. Read now

8 min read How To Write a Powerful Introduction: The Ultimate Guide Explore 5 top ways of writing a strong introduction and 3 main types of introductions you can use in your content. Includes lots of practical examples. Read now

8 min read 15 Powerful Copywriting Examples (and Why They're Great) In this guide, we’ll delve deep into the basics of search operators and search commands, helping you understand how to wield these... Read now

7 min read Signing Off: How To Write a Powerful Conclusion How to write blog post conclusions: explore top tips for writing strong endings that let you communicate clearly and effectively with your audience. Read now