The Top 15 AI Writing Tools and Apps for Any Content [2023] | Semrush

Strong content drives business results. And improving your writing skills is key to success.

Learn how to write better by following this guide. Inside, you'll find 18 in-depth (and doable!) tips for writing powerful content—no matter if you’re an expert or a beginner in the field.

Continue reading if you want to make your competitors think “How did their content get so good?” and your readers ask “Where can I get more?”

What Are AI Content Writing Tools?

AI copy generators are software applications that use artificial intelligence algorithms to perform specific writing tasks. These could include anything from writing and editing to rephrasing your content.

Copywriting bots generate content based on what already exists online.

As a marketer, you can use AI for assistance with:

Social media copy

Email copy

Generating content ideas

Blog articles and any other long-form content

Ad and call-to-action (CTA) copy

Updating old content

Rephrasing and editing your text

And more!

Remember that Google doesn’t penalize you for using AI writing tools—as long as you produce high-quality content.

So, you can leverage them to improve your writing and save time.

But you should always create content based on your real-life experience and carefully check all AI-generated copy.

How To Choose the Best AI Writing Software

How To Choose the Best AI Writing Software

Consider the following when shopping for the best AI writing tool:

Does it offer customized support?

Is it structured in a DIY format?

How much does it cost?

Is it a one-stop experience or more sophisticated?

What is the quality of the data?

What are its key features (e.g., does it include AI text editing)?

How easy is the prompting aspect?

Before signing up for a membership, look for an AI writing tool with a free trial. This will give you the opportunity to try out the different features before you commit.

To help you choose the best software, we evaluated all factors mentioned above and listed 16 options with the most distinct features.

Now, let’s explore them in detail.

Jasper.ai: For Stress-Free Content Writing

Jasper.ai: For Stress-Free Content Writing

Jasper is one of the most well-known and mature AI writing tools. It helps writers and marketers break through the dreaded writer’s block by providing over 50 templates for all types of content.

Pros:

Includes over 50 templates for various content types

Offers Jasper Brand Voice, which uses AI to produce content with the brand’s unique tone and style

Integrates with Surfer SEO and offers plugins

Generates AI images

Cons:

No optimization functionality for readability, SEO, etc.

Doesn’t directly integrate with WordPress

Doesn’t offer competitive data to help with SEO

Pricing:

Jasper “Creator” costs $49 per month. Plans for larger groups, “Teams,” cost $99 per month.

You’ll need to provide your credit card information to partake in a free trial. If the tool doesn’t meet your needs, don’t forget to cancel it before the 7-day trial period is up.

ContentShake: An All-in-One AI Article Writer

ContentShake: An All-in-One AI Article Writer

Are you looking to automate your entire content production? If so, a one-stop AI content tool is what you need.

Rather than concentrating solely on copy, these tools provide recommendations for SEO, help you optimize your drafts, and publish articles to your blog. They are also great for beginners.

ContentShake by Semrush is a tool for writing long-form content optimized for search.

Use it to generate content ideas, write blog posts faster, enhance copy for readers and search engines, and publish directly to your blog.

Pros:

Lets you manage content planning, writing, and publishing in one place, with a simple interface suitable for beginners

In addition to robust AI, offers suggestions based on Semrush-sourced competitive data. It’ll increase your chances of ranking in search engines.

Provides data-driven tips for SEO, readability, and tone of voice to optimize your drafts

Lets you publish your content directly to WordPress

Cons:

At this moment, it’s mostly suitable for long-form content only (but you can use the “Ask AI” feature to generate various types of copy)

The free plan has limited AI capabilities

Only works with English language

Pricing:

If you’re looking for a free AI content generator, use ContentShake’s free plan with some limited capabilities. It doesn’t require leaving your credit card details.

Or, get all the perks for fully unlimited content creation for $60 a month.

Copy.ai: For Advanced AI Copywriting

Copy.ai: For Advanced AI Copywriting

Copy.ai is another well-known AI writing tool for all types of content formats—from social media and emails to blog articles.

It has pretty much everything other copywriting tools can offer. It’s also easy to start using the tool with its Chat by Copy.ai.

But you might find the writing process using templates rather lengthy as it requires you to input more details.

So, it’s most ideal for shorter copy and/or experienced writers who want more control over their content.

Pros:

Easy-to-use, intuitive chatbot

Offers a free plan

Can create an array of content formats (email, website copy, case studies, etc.)

Cons:

Doesn’t provide optimization features for your drafts

Doesn’t let you publish directly to your blog

Doesn’t offer competitive data for SEO

Pricing:

Use Copy.ai with limited words (and other capabilities) for free. Their unlimited access costs $36 per month.

Anyword: AI Assistant for Performance Writing

Anyword: AI Assistant for Performance Writing

Anyword is a data-driven tool designed specifically for marketers.

Note that this tool requires a more comprehensive workflow, but you’ll receive a more controlled piece of copy in return.

What’s special about it is that it lets you connect your channels (e.g., social, ads, website) to the tool and use your performance data when creating content.

Pros:

Combines an AI text generator with content analytics, helping you create copy that has a higher performance potential

Offers useful engagement scores for content headlines and other items

Takes your brand guidelines into account

Cons:

Longer workflow for creating content (especially long-form); this tool might be more suitable for experienced marketers and/or short-form copywriting

Limited features for content optimization

Unable to publish directly onto other platforms, like WordPress

Pricing:

For the solo marketer, Anyword “Starter” costs $39 monthly. Their most popular pricing plan, “Data-Driven Teams,” costs $79 monthly.

Writesonic: AI Tool Powered by GPT-4

Writesonic: AI Tool Powered by GPT-4

Writesonic helps create SEO-optimized and plagiarism-free content for blogs, ads, emails, and websites.

Pros:

Takes your competitors’ content and your writing style into account

All paid plans operate on ChatGPT

More suitable for SEO writing

Has a WordPress integration

Cons:

Doesn’t offer optimization or editing features

Limited capabilities for keyword analysis

Pricing:

Test Writesonic with a free trial, or try their “Pro” plan. Its price will depend on the word limit and the number of users: from $12.67/month for 1 user up to $600+ for 15 users.

Rytr: Affordable AI Writer Tool

Rytr: Affordable AI Writer Tool

Rytr offers AI writing assistant capabilities for a lower price compared to what most competitors charge.

Its capabilities are somewhat limited, but it could be a good starting point for beginners with lower budgets.

Pros:

Supports 30+ languages and multiple content formats

Includes a browser extension

Cheaper than many alternatives and is easy to use

Cons:

Slightly more basic than other solutions

Doesn’t have robust SEO features

Doesn’t offer content optimization tips

Pricing:

Rytr offers a free plan with several limitations. For $9 per month, use their “Saver” plan. For $29 per month, use their “Unlimited” plan.

Sudowrite: AI Tool for Writing Fiction

Sudowrite: AI Tool for Writing Fiction

Sudowrite is for creative writers. It’s an AI novel writing assistant that sets out to make the creative writing process easier and more interactive.

Pros:

Unique tool for creative and fiction writers

“Rewrite” tool gives sections of your story the appropriate tone

Chrome extension available

“Describe” feature is great for writers who struggle with sensory descriptions

Cons:

No built-in plagiarism checker

Some of its features are still in the experimental phase

Slightly overwhelming interface

Pricing:

Sudowrite offers “Hobby & Student” pricing at $10 per month, “Professional” at $25 a month, and “Max” at $100 a month.

ChatGPT: For Any AI-Related Tasks

ChatGPT: For Any AI-Related Tasks

ChatGPT was developed by Open AI and uses large language models to produce conversational texts. It was the release of this tool, in fact, that thrust talk of conversational AI into the spotlight.

Pros:

Automates repetitive tasks

Easy-to-use chatbot interface

Offers robust capabilities on a free plan

Cons:

Doesn’t have an interface or workflow adapted for content writing

Doesn’t provide real-life data on keywords and other SEO insights

Pricing:

You can use the ChatGPT-3.5 version for free. ChatGPT Plus (offering ChatGPT-4) subscription includes usage on chat.openai.com only and costs $20 a month.

Best AI Writing Plugins

Best AI Writing Plugins

Plugins are software add-ons that help users perform their work, whether planning, creating, or proofreading.

Below are two popular AI plugins that can aid in content creation.

Wordtune

Wordtune

Wordtune rewrites, rephrases, and rewords your writing for clear and compelling copy. They offer a Microsoft Word add-on.

Ideal for:

Short-form writing, such as emails. If you’re a non-native English speaker, it may help your writing sound more polished—especially with their grammar tool.

Pricing:

Wordtune offers free plans with limited rewrites a day. Use “Premium” for $9.99 a month.

UniJump

UniJump

UniJump provides quick access to ChatGPT from any website with its free extension plugin.

Ideal for:

Teams looking to increase productivity. You can access ChatGPT from any website without having to leave the page.

Pricing:

It’s free and can be downloaded from the Google Chrome Web Store.

AI Editing and Optimization Tools

Optimization tools have one task—a biggie: to enhance your content for users and search engines. Here are three that use AI to help you reach your organic search goals.

SurferSEO

SurferSEO

SurferSEO creates ready-to-rank content with Surfer AI. The tool compresses researching, writing, and optimizing in a few clicks.

Ideal for:

Marketers looking to generate traffic and rank higher in the SERPs (search engine results pages).

Pricing:

SurferSEO offers an array of plans, starting with “Lite” at $19 a month, “Essential” at $69, “Advanced” for $149, and “Max” for $249. Each plan is for unique team sizes and needs.

SEO Writing Assistant by Semrush

SEO Writing Assistant by Semrush

SEO Writing Assistant helps you optimize your content for users and search engines. It scores your copy across four main dimensions: SEO, readability, tone of voice, and originality.

You can then use AI features to quickly paraphrase, simplify, expand or summarize your text.

Ideal for:

Online marketers looking to improve their SEO writing on the go while having the ability to automate editing processes. The tool also offers plugins for Google Docs, MS Word, and WordPress.

Pricing:

Semrush offers three pricing plans with different limits; SEO Writing Assistant is available as part of the Guru plan, which costs $249.95/month. This plan gives you access to all Semrush tools, with some extended capabilities.

Frase.io

Frase.io

Frase.io is another tool that helps you create content that ranks on Google.

Ideal for:

Those interested in having a workflow that generates content to rank on Google. It’s also a good resource for SEO research against competitors.

Pricing:

Frase.io offers “Solo” plans for $14.99 a month, “Basic” for $44.99, and “Team” for $114.99 a month. They also offer the Pro Add-On for $35 a month, which allows unlimited AI-generated words and other premium features.

Semrush’s Free Paraphrasing Tool

Semrush’s Free Paraphrasing Tool

Semrush’s Paraphrasing Tool is absolutely free and doesn’t require registration.

It improves the impact of your messaging by shortening and restructuring sentences, adapting copy, and providing data-based recommendations.

Ideal for:

Any marketer or business owner looking to quickly simplify and rephrase bits of text for various channels.

Pricing:

It’s 100% free!

Grammarly

Grammarly

Grammarly helps you fix grammatical and spelling errors. It’ll also suggest ways to make your writing sound better and improve its readability.

Ideal for:

Anyone writing long and short-form copy, including essays, emails, articles, and more. It’s especially useful for non-native writers.

Pricing:

It has a free plan with limited features. The Premium plan costs $12/month.

Choosing the Right AI Writing Tool for You

Choosing the Right AI Writing Tool for You

Remember that AI isn’t without its faults and limitations.

Think of AI tools more as a writing partner to assist your content marketing strategy than an independent contractor.

A writer (or marketer) can take advantage of AI for a more effective process, and write and research faster.

Use AI to help scale content while utilizing expert human oversight to keep quality and accuracy at their finest.