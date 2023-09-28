The Top 6 AI Image Generators You Need to Try in 2023 | Semrush

AI is revolutionizing industries across the board. As it drives innovation, one of its most interesting capabilities is image generation.

AI image generators create realistic photograph-like pictures, graphics, illustrations, videos, or even cartoons. You might use them for various purposes, including marketing.

So, how can you apply them in your work? And what are the best AI picture generators on the market?

Let’s take a look.

How Do AI Art Generators Work?

AI image generators are advanced computer programs designed to create pictures from scratch.

They work based on patterns they’ve learned from thousands of existing images.

To use them, you need to input text (the “prompt”) describing what you want. It’s important to add the right details to make your request specific enough. For example:

<Beautiful countryside landscape in Ireland, green hills, small houses made of stone, ultra realistic, HD, 8K real life - --ar 16:9>

In this prompt, we specify the subject, the image style, and the aspect ratio.

The program then processes your request and produces an image that matches your description, turning your words into visual art.

This is the result from the prompt above, generated via Midjourney:

Why Use AI Image Generators?

AI image generators are a great tool for creatives in a lot of industries. Some of the best ways to make the most of these tools include:

Creative projects : Use AI-generated images as inspiration or starting points for artistic endeavors

: Use AI-generated images as inspiration or starting points for artistic endeavors Content creation : Enhance articles or social media content with engaging images

: Enhance articles or social media content with engaging images Design and marketing : Generate graphics, logos, and visuals for branding and promotional materials

: Generate graphics, logos, and visuals for branding and promotional materials Educational purposes: Create visual aids, illustrations, or diagrams to support educational content

How to Pick the Best AI Image Generator

To make sure that you’re choosing the best AI image generator for your needs, first define your aims, and think about the purpose of your generated art.

Having a clear goal in mind will help you to pick a tool that aligns with your requirements, budget, and desired output quality.

Once you’ve decided what tool you’re going to use, don’t settle for the first result.

Play around with different prompts and settings. That way, you can fully explore the generator’s capabilities.

Think about the following aspects:

Is the tool easy to use?

How much does it cost?

What kind of art does it generate?

Are there any limitations?

Now, let’s learn about the top AI image creators to choose from.

6 Top AI Image Generators You Should Try

Here’s a quick rundown of our favorite AI image generators:

Platform Key characteristics How Much it Costs Link to Guide DreamStudio (Stable Diffusion) Exceptional quality of images

Capable of creating photo-like realistic images and generating art

User-friendly interface that allows you to easily customize images $10 for 1,000 generation credits (~5,000 images) Dream Studio user guide. Midjourney Fantastic quality of images

Great for creative, complex prompts

Slightly more complicated to use than other tools Plans start at $10 per month (~200 generations / month) Find the quick guide here. DALL-E 2 (DALL-E 3 is coming soon) It was one of the first AI image generators to appear on the market

Easy to use

Overall, the image quality is lagging behind compared to alternative tools. The new version is set to change this. $15 for 115 credits Find the guide here. Fotor Offers photo-editing and graphic design tools along AI image generation

Solid image quality, but less sophisticated than some of the alternatives

Easy-to-customize images due to the user-friendly interface Starts free. You can then purchase credits starting at $3.33/month (for 200 credits). Read the guide here. Craiyon Unlimited free access

Suitable for simple image generation requests

Acceptable image quality for a free tool Free to use Here’s a guide on how to use it. Adobe Firefly Offers a set of tools for image generation and editing

Relatively impressive image quality (but the prompts are not always analyzed correctly)

Images generated with Adobe Firefly are safer to use for commercial purposes from the copyright perspective Still in beta and free to use Adobe Firefly user guide.

Now, let’s take a look at each tool more in depth!

1. DreamStudio (Stable Diffusion): Impressive Image Quality with a User-Friendly Interface

DreamStudio by Stability AI is an AI image maker using the last version of the Stable Diffusion image generation model.

As an open-source tool, it’s constantly getting better and being updated.

It’s capable of creating any sort of image, from illustrations to realistic photos and art.

Here’s how it looks:

DreamStudio is easy to use and offers multiple features for customization. For example, besides entering a prompt, you can:

Choose the style of your image (e.g., “photographic,” “3D model,” etc.)

Set up width and height

Add a negative prompt

Determine the number of generated images

Choose the image generation model

Add the seed to create similar images

You can accomplish all this in a few clicks in the main interface:

Now, let’s analyze the quality of images generated by DreamStudio. We used a few sample prompts to create art and test the results.

Realistic Images and Photos

DreamStudio certainly creates realistic AI images. Some of the results it produced were the most impressive compared to all other tools we tested.

Let’s look at some examples.

Prompt:

<A photo of a ginger cat wearing a red beret sitting next to the Eiffel tower. You can see people in the background.>

The result:

Prompt:

<A photo of a woman wearing a futuristic space outfit.>

The result:

However, we noticed that some images of people had errors such as odd, distorted faces. For example:

So, you might need to work through a few image variations and prompts to get the desired result.

Digital Art

DreamStudio also shows impressive results with digital art and illustrations.

For instance:

Prompt:

<City view of Paris at night, with the Eiffel Tower illuminated, in the swirling, starry style of Vincent van Gogh’s ’Starry Night’.>

The result:

Prompt:

<An illustration of two kawaii potatoes enjoying a sunny day.>

The result:

Pricing

DreamStudio operates on a credit system.

Users get 25 free credits upon sign-up, which allows approximately 30 prompts or 120 images with default settings.

Additional credits can be purchased, starting at $10 for 1,000 credits.

2. Midjourney: Advanced Image Generation for AI Wizards

Midjourney is another popular AI art generator, most suitable for users more experienced in creating AI prompts.

It was even the first AI image generator to (controversially) win an art competition.

The platform offers different model versions, image upscaling, image blending, and parameter manipulation.

However, Midjourney is limited to Discord – a messaging and social platform.

Users need to spend some time learning various prompts, as all image settings have to be added directly to the prompt.

For instance, you need to specify the dimensions and image style in the prompt:

Generated images also appear on Midjourney’s Discord community, too, which may raise concerns over privacy. At the same time, it helps you learn from others and find inspiration.

Regardless, the results are totally worth it. Let’s have a look.

Realistic Images and Photos

You can use Midjourney to create images of food, people, landscape pictures, and anything in between.

Prompt: <Delicious poke with salmon, Canon EF 35mm, f1. 8, photography，intricated details, high on details, ultra realistic, HD, HDR, 8K, real life --ar 16:9>

The result:

Prompt: <A photo of a young female model wearing a futuristic black-colored outfit with leather and metal elements, Canon EF 35mm, f1. 8, photography high on details, ultra realistic, HD, HDR, 8K, real life --ar 16:9>

The result:

Advanced Prompts

When testing the tool, we noticed that the more detailed the prompt, the better the result Midjourney produced.

To demonstrate this, we looked at Midjourney and DreamStudio side by side.

Midjourney is somewhat more difficult to use than DreamStudio and other alternatives.

On the other hand, Midjourney offers incredible opportunities for creating sophisticated, unique pictures.

To compare, we used the same prompt for both tools.

The prompt: <Bird’s-eye drone photograph of Manhattan at night, showcasing the city lights, skyscrapers, ultra realistic, HD, HDR, 8K real-life - --ar 16:9>

The Midjourney result:

The DreamStudio result:

As you can see, Midjourney produced a more realistic, highly detailed picture compared to its rival.

In reality, you can achieve great results with both tools. The best way to get an AI image generator tool to produce the results you need is by testing various prompts and running experiments.

Digital Art and Illustrations

Midjourney also creates digital art of any type. Let’s look at an example.

Prompt: <A futuristic city landscape with skyscrapers, planets visible in the sky, weird shapes and colors.>

The result:

Image Referencing

Note that including reference photos in your prompts can improve the results in Midjourney. These will guide the composition, style, and color of the task.

You can combine the reference photos with your textual prompts.

Besides, you can use the Insight Face Swap Bot to produce AI-generated images of real people. For example, you can create a LinkedIn profile portrait for yourself.

Pricing

Midjourney’s Basic Plan starts at $10 per month, which gets users 3.3 hours of graphics processing unit (GPU) time. This is around 200 images.

Users can generate four variations of each request. They can then download, upscale, or edit the images.

To create more images, upgrade to the Standard Plan ($30), Pro Plan ($60), or Mega Plan ($120).

3. DALL-E 2: The Classic Tool for Digital Art (DALL-E 3 Upcoming)

DALL-E 2 from OpenAI (the team behind ChatGPT) is one of the most well-known AI image generators.

It lets you create AI visuals by typing any prompt and clicking “generate” to produce four images within seconds.

DALL-E 2 also offers some interesting features. These include an integrated image editor and an eraser. The eraser can replace elements included in an image with AI-generated components.

Otherwise, DALL-E 2 has limited options for customizing your images.

Another con is that the art it generates seems a bit less detailed and advanced compared to the alternatives.

However, the upcoming DALL-E 3 is set to change this. According to OpenAI, it will have advanced capabilities for generating images that accurately correspond to the prompt.

You can also use ChatGPT to generate ready-to-do prompts.

All this might make image generation much easier and faster for OpenAI’s users.

Let’s look at some examples of how the current DALL-E 2 functions right now.

Realistic Images and Photos

We tried to create some realistic pictures with DALL-E 2. Here are the results.

Prompt: <a photo of a ginger cat wearing a red beret sitting next to the Eiffel tower. You can see people in the background.>

The result:

As you can see, the cat looks more AI-generated and a bit less realistic than the one produced by Midjourney:

The tool also doesn’t seem to work as well for creating images of people. The faces don’t turn out as detailed and realistic as it happens with some other tools.

Digital Art and Illustrations

Overall, it seems that DALL-E 2 is more suited to create digital art than photos. Especially when compared to the images created with DreamStudio and Midjourney, which were more detailed and advanced.

Here’s an example of a digital image from DALL-E 2.

Prompt: <City view of Paris at night, with the Eiffel Tower illuminated, in the swirling, starry style of Vincent van Gogh’s ’Starry Night’>

The result:

Pricing:

At $15 for 115 credits, pricing works out at around $0.13 per prompt, or $0.0325 per image.

4. Fotor: The Most Simple Tool with Good Image Qualit

We found Fotor’s AI image generator to be user-friendly and accessible.

Its strength is its ability to create images without extensive prompts. Anyone can generate striking images with vivid colors and realistic textures.

The interface is simple to use, and you can tweak any artwork you produce quite easily. You can set your preferred image style and aspect ratio.

You also have the option to create images from text and from uploaded images.

Additionally, Fotor offers a handful of other tools, such as:

AI Photo Editor

Background Remover

Graphic Designer

Collage Maker

You can use it to create anything from digital art to ads for your business. For instance, take a look at how the Graphic Designer tool designed an ad for a Black Friday sale:

Let’s explore some more examples of AI imagery created with Fotor.

Image Examples

Overall, the art created with Fotor might end up being a bit less sophisticated than images procured by Midjourney and DreamStudio.

It also seems to work better with simple prompts.

However, the quality is still pretty impressive for any image type.

Prompt: <Hyper-realistic image of a woman in a black dress.>

The result:

Prompt: <a 3D render of a fluffy pink chair standing in the middle of a green grass field>

The result:

At the same time, we had certain difficulties when using Fotor to create our “Cat and the Eiffel tower” image with the following prompt:

<A photo of a ginger cat wearing a red beret sitting next to the Eiffel tower. You can see people in the background.>

For example, we kept getting multiplied cats and Eiffel towers:

On the bright side, you can instantly edit and enhance your image using Fotor’s Photo Editor.

It has multiple features, including a Background Remover and an element remover.

Pricing

Pricing plans are varied, ranging from free up to approximately $6 a month. They offer price points for everyone, from beginners to digital artists looking to speed up their creative work.

5. Craiyon: A Free Tool for Simple AI Image Generation

Craiyon emerged as one of the first AI art generators in 2022. It uses DALL-E Mini technology to create images from simple text inputs.

The good news? It’s completely free. And it’s available on desktop and also as an Android app.

Craiyon is fun for experimenting and playing around with prompts.

Yet prompt quality is still important, and practicing with Craiyon will help you learn how to improve your prompts for the best result.

The images you’ll produce might not be as good as those on other platforms, but, you can still create a handful of good illustrations.

Let’s look at some examples.

AI Generated Image Example

We tried Craiyon with a few prompts we used with other tools. Here’s one example.

Prompt: <City view of Paris at night, with the Eiffel Tower illuminated, in the swirling, starry style of Vincent van Gogh’s ’Starry Night>

The result:

Pricing

The platform offers free AI image generation but is supported by adverts. To use it, you might want to turn off your ad-blocker.

Note: Images produced by Craiyon must be credited as such.

6. Adobe Firefly: A New Tool with a Great Potential

Adobe has long incorporated AI tools into its apps.

In 2023, it introduced its first text-to-image generator, which is currently still in beta.

The AI model, called Firefly, has some impressive features.

In addition to generating images, it can also create unique text effects, recolor vector artwork, and integrate other AI-generated elements into your images.

As a text-to-image generator, the quality of images generated by the tool can vary.

However, its integration with Photoshop, the industry-standard image editor, elevates the experience.

You can set up the image’s style, ration, color and tone, and more using the simple interface.

Image Examples

Overall, we managed to create quite a few high-quality images using Adobe Firefly.

Sometimes we had to reformulate the prompt and add more details to get the desired results.

Let’s look at some examples.

Prompt: <An image of a futuristic city landscape with skyscrapers, planets visible in the sky, weird shapes and colors.>

The result:

Prompt: <a 3D render of a fluffy pink chair standing in the middle of a green grass field>

The result:

All in all, it looks like this tool has a good potential, and we recommend keeping an eye on it.

Pricing

While in its beta phase, images generated by Firefly are not intended for commercial use. But you can explore it for free on Adobe’s website or through the Adobe Express app.

In our view, the best experience is in the latest Photoshop beta. This is only accessible to Creative Cloud Photography Plan subscribers and costs $19.99 per month.

Other AI Image Generating Tools

We’ve covered some of the best-known AI image generator platforms out there.

But here are a few other lesser-known tools you might like to try out.

The following tools can also help you produce digital posters, images for social media, and banner generating capabilities.

Snappa

Snappa is a versatile AI-powered image tool.

It simplifies creating captivating visuals for various social media platforms.

The tool has a user-friendly interface and a wide array of templates.

It makes it easy to produce striking visuals for Instagram posts, Facebook covers, and Twitter headers.

Additionally, its AI capabilities make sure your social media graphics adhere to the specific requirements of each platform.

Pricing

Snappa is free for a single user, with some limitations. Pro and Team plans are available, for $10/month and $20/month respectively.

Canva

Canva excels in helping you produce visually striking images for marketing, social media, advertising, and more.

The platform’s AI technology gives you layout suggestions, font pairings, and image adjustments.

This makes it a great option for those with minimal design experience.

Pricing

Canva offers a free plan, as well as the Canva Pro plan for $14.99/month and the Canva for Teams plan for $29.99/month.

Semrush Instant Banner Generator

Semrush’s Instant Banner Generator is a powerful AI image tool that helps you craft banners quickly and to the right design specs.

You’ll be able to produce eye-catching banners for websites, social media, and digital advertising campaigns.

It also includes a large collection of templates and design assets, which will help you stay aligned with your branding guidelines and marketing needs.

Pricing

You can check out the tool during a 7-day free trial, followed by $15/month.

Ecommerce Booster by Semrush

Ecommerce Booster is a tool for Shopify stores with built-in AI features to save time for what's most important: your business.

Its AI tools audit your images, generate alt texts, improve image quality, and remove image backgrounds in seconds.

The app can also rewrite your product descriptions, and it’ll provide a step-by-step plan to optimize your product pages for better conversions.

With Ecommerce Booster, you’ll get an expert-level audit of the main areas of page performance: UX, text and visual content, page speed, and accessibility.

Pricing

Ecommerce Booster is free for a basic audit, but AI tools are available in a paid version: $29.99/month.

AI Social Media Post Generator

AI Social Media Post Generator is a free AI tool that creates relevant posts for your social media weaving your brand into trending conversations. It also suggests an image for the post to make it even more attention-grabbing and potentially viral.

Enter your domain or URL. Choose a trending topic from the list that would likely interest your audience. Choose where you want to publish your post: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Threads. Let AI generate a topical, branded post with an image for your social media.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About AI Image Generators

Still have questions? Here are a few answers to any remaining queries you may have.

How can I write better image prompts for AI generators?

Crafting effective image prompts is necessary in order to get the image you want. Here are a few tips to improve your prompts:

a) Be specific: Define the elements and characteristics you want the AI to include in your image. Specificity helps pinpoint your desired image.

b) Use visual cues: Add reference images or examples to provide context for the desired output.

c) Adjust complexity: Strike a balance between simplicity and complexity. Anything too complicated may confuse the AI. Too simple, and the images will be generic.

d) Experiment with styles: Different AI generators excel in different areas. Familiarize yourself with the strengths of your chosen tool. Then adapt your prompts as needed.

What should I watch out for when using AI image generators?

Be sure that the AI-generated image does not infringe copyright rules.

The same goes for material which may be offensive. Make sure that elements included in the image are appropriate for different audiences.

Transparency is also very important. Even though the images are realistic, you should specify that they are generated with AI. AI isn’t a quick replacement for human creativity. Instead, use the technology to complement your human workforce.

Who holds the rights to AI-generated images?

The ownership of AI-generated images can be a complex legal matter. In most cases, the creator or user of the AI image generator will hold the copyright to the generated images.

Be sure to review the terms and conditions of the image generator you are using. Avoid legal issues by picking an AI image generator that clearly states that users keep full ownership rights.

AI Image Generators: Unlock Your Creativity

AI image generating tools have improved our ability to create visually stunning images, illustrations, and graphics. These tools have also democratized the design process.

Thanks to these tools, individuals with different skill levels can explore new dimensions of their creativity.

Each AI image tool brings unique strengths to the table. And with so many options available, you’re sure to find one that meets your needs.

Whether you’re looking for powerful image generators, or just a mechanism to quickly create social media graphics, there are options out there for everyone.