What Is a Content Management System (CMS)? The 2024 Guide

What Is a Content Management System (CMS)?

A content management system (CMS) is a software platform that helps you create, manage, and publish digital content without any technical skills.

It offers a user-friendly interface for managing various types of content, such as text, images, videos, documents, and more.

Businesses use CMS platforms to build websites, manage blogs, and distribute digital content with ease.

Why Use a Content Management System?

A CMS is useful for pretty much anyone who needs to create, manage, and publish content online.

What is the key benefit of using CMS over hard-coding your site?

It lets non-technical users build and maintain their websites without writing or modifying any code (or hiring an army of developers). A CMS can help you:

Save the time and resources needed to create and manage a website

Make your content production more collaborative

Publish and edit content much faster

Create a better user experience for your website visitors

Cut overall development and design costs

How Does a Content Management System Work?

A content management system (CMS) lets you create and update website content through a user-friendly interface.

You can add text, images, and new pages without knowing how to code.

For example, popular CMS platforms like WordPress provide pre-designed page templates for common website elements like product galleries, landing pages, and blog posts.

In contrast, hard-coding a website requires writing HTML, CSS, and possibly JavaScript files manually. To add content, you'd need to edit these files directly and upload them to a server.

CMS platforms are generally easier for beginners and faster for frequent updates. While hard-coding your website provides more flexibility for developers who need custom functionality.

Key Elements of a CMS

So how does a CMS actually work in technical terms?

A content management system has two parts.

The first is a content management application (CMA) and the second is a content delivery application (CDA).

The CMA is the part you’ll use the most—the interface. It allows virtually anyone to create, edit, and publish content without needing technical expertise.

The CDA is the engine and database that sits behind the interface. It stores, organizes, and arranges the content in a manner that suits the device (e.g., desktop or mobile) that is accessing it.

Key Features of a CMS

Here are the top functionalities you can expect in your content management system:

User management : If your business is using a CMS, you'll probably have multiple people on board. Your CMS will let you create and manage user accounts, with varying levels of access and permissions.

: If your business is using a CMS, you'll probably have multiple people on board. Your CMS will let you create and manage user accounts, with varying levels of access and permissions. Content creation and editing : You’ll have a range of tools for creating, editing, and publishing digital content such as text, images, and video.

: You’ll have a range of tools for creating, editing, and publishing digital content such as text, images, and video. Version control : This means you’ll have the chance to track and manage changes to your content. This is good news because you can easily revert to a previous version if necessary.

: This means you’ll have the chance to track and manage changes to your content. This is good news because you can easily revert to a previous version if necessary. Media management : You’ll also be able to manage and organize digital media assets such as images and videos.

: You’ll also be able to manage and organize digital media assets such as images and videos. Search functionality : When you’re lost, you’ll have tools for searching and filtering content within the CMS.

: When you’re lost, you’ll have tools for searching and filtering content within the CMS. Templates and themes: These are pre-designed templates and themes that can be used to quickly create a consistent look and feel for your website or product.

For example, WordPress comes with lots of different themes—both free and paid. You can adapt them yourself or with the help of a developer.

Examples of Popular Content Management Systems

WordPress is the most popular and well-known content management system, supporting around 43% of all websites on the internet.

It has been developed over many years. That makes it rich in features and what are known as “plugins,” which are integrations with other software services that support content management.

For example, you can install plugins to protect your site, automatically translate its content, book appointments, etc.

However, there are many types of content management systems. They have different features, capabilities, and target users.

Some common categories of CMS include:

Web CMS

A web CMS helps you create and manage websites. It usually includes tools for managing website navigation, design, and other aspects of the user experience.

🚀 Examples include WordPress, Webflow, Squarespace, Ghost, and Wix.

Here’s what the interface looks like if you’re using Wix:

Enterprise CMS

An enterprise content management system is for larger organizations and institutions.

Enterprise CMSs often have more advanced features and capabilities. They are typically able to support a large number of users and volume of content.

🚀 One such example is Adobe Commerce for ecommerce businesses.

Source: Shopify

Open-source CMS

An open-source content management system is developed and maintained by a community of volunteers. Anyone can access, use, and modify the source code.

Open-source CMSs are often highly customizable and flexible.

They can be a good choice for organizations that have specific needs or requirements. For instance, creating unique content types, developing custom modules or plugins, or integrating with specialized third-party systems or APIs.

🚀 Examples include WordPress.org, Drupal, Ghost, and Joomla.

💡 Note that WordPress.org and WordPress.com are not the same thing.

WordPress.com is a hosted platform that offers managed WordPress websites.

WordPress.org provides free software for creating self-hosted WordPress sites with full control and customization options.

Headless CMS

A headless CMS is a back-end content management system that acts as a content repository.

It makes content accessible via an API for display on any device or platform, without a built-in front-end user interface (UI).

This allows for more flexibility in how and where your content is displayed.

🚀 One example of a headless content management system is Contentful.

Source: Contentful

How To Choose the Best Content Management System

Consider your specific needs, technical expertise, and long-term goals when choosing a CMS platform. Think about:

Ease of use for content creation and management

Customization options and flexibility

Scalability as your site grows

Security features and update frequency

Integration capabilities with other tools

Community support and available resources

Cost of implementation and maintenance

Here’s a detailed comparison of the top content management systems to help you make a choice:

CMS name and price Best for Pros Cons WordPress.com



Starts at $4/month Beginners or those who want a simple content management solution Very easy to install and set up. Managed hosting and reduced maintenance. Limited customization options for more advanced and specific needs WordPress.org



Free CMS users who want more control over their websites Complete flexibility and unlimited plugins and themes you can use Requires more technical knowledge and self-hosting Drupal



Free Enterprises that need secure custom websites A large selection of extensions makes it possible to implement company portals with complex, multi-domain structures Configuration can be complex as a lot of extensions are often required Magnolia



Free Marketers looking to operate omnichannel communication strategies Very flexible and customizable Administrator interface can be clunky and slow Shopify



Starts at $27/month Small and medium ecommerce businesses that want to sell online and scale Extremely fast performance and support for 100s of payment methods Hard to customize themes without knowing the Liquid programming language Adobe Commerce (ex Magento)



Custom pricing, request a quote Businesses looking for a scalable AI ecommerce platform Owned by Adobe, it has a big and trustworthy brand behind it; it is flexible, AI-driven, and has a large community of users High cost of development, and it’s fairly complex to develop within the platform Squarespace



Starts at $15/month Creative professionals, solopreneurs, freelance specialists Easy-to-use, professional design templates and an all-in-one approach (hosting, website builder, ecommerce) Offers less flexibility for advanced customization compared to open-source platforms Webflow



Starts at $14/month Professional web designers, mid-size and small businesses Powerful visual designer, which means you see exactly how your website looks across different devices Not (yet) ready for advanced ecommerce websites Wix



Starts at $17/month Small business owners who want to build and manage a website without coding knowledge Easy to use drag-and-drop visual editor with a massive library of templates Too much design flexibility can cause your site layouts to break, especially when formatting between desktop and mobile ConvertKit



Starts at $25/month Ideal for bloggers and YouTube content creators who want to monetize their business Great user experience and a streamlined platform ideal for the target audience It can be relatively expensive and doesn’t always integrate well with ecommerce platforms Ghost



Starts at $9/month Professional publishers, bloggers, and content creators looking for a modern content management platform Powerful content creation tools with a distraction-free editor, built-in newsletter capabilities Steeper learning curve, less suitable for complex, non-publishing websites Joomla



Free New coders getting started with web development Large libraries of existing extensions and plugins for you to choose from Joomla is not cheap, and some of the extensions can be expensive

How To Use a CMS

Using a content management system doesn’t require any coding or other technical skills. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Log in to the CMS Dashboard

Navigate the interface and familiarize yourself with the main menu options (e.g., Pages, Posts, Media, Settings).

Explore the dashboard widgets for quick access to recent activities and other essential elements.

2. Customize Your Site’s Appearance

Themes are pre-designed templates that control the visual appearance and layout of your website.

Browse and select from available themes to change your site's overall look.

For example, you can choose various WordPress themes available for free.

Next, customize colors, fonts, and layouts to match your brand.

3. Install Plugins or Extensions

Plugins are add-ons that expand the functionality of your CMS, letting you add new features to your website without any custom coding.

Search for plugins that add features like contact forms, SEO tools, or social media integration.

Important: Be selective and only install necessary plugins to avoid slowing down your website.

Start with the most essential tools and evaluate your specific needs.

4. Create and Manage Content

Start by deciding which web content you would like to add—e.g., a page or an article.

For instance, imagine you want to upload a blog post:

Add your content in the text editor; the CMS will handle the formatting. Upload images, links, videos, or other media elements directly to the article. Format the text using built-in tools for bold text, bullet points, headlines, etc.

Finally, preview how your content will appear on your website and hit the “Publish” button.

You can add other changes to your website using similar logic, from creating new pages to editing the existing content.

Note that content writing tools like ContentShake AI offer integration with WordPress.

It lets you generate an SEO-ready article, enhance it using the AI chat and a blog editor, and send it directly to your WordPress site.

Once you’ve decided which CMS to purchase, you’ll want to measure it to ensure you’re getting value for the money you’ve invested.

Like any software tool, there are a variety of ways to evaluate its success, and it’s advisable to track multiple metrics to get the true picture.

Ideally, you’ll use a combination of “hard” and “soft” metrics—i.e., some that can be measured purely in numbers (like conversions) and some that are more qualitative (like satisfaction rates).

Common metrics include:

User satisfaction : The most important feedback comes from the users of the CMS itself (i.e., your company’s employees). Try surveying everyone who uses it and ask them how satisfied they are with both its user experience and its effectiveness.

: The most important feedback comes from the users of the CMS itself (i.e., your company’s employees). Try surveying everyone who uses it and ask them how satisfied they are with both its user experience and its effectiveness. Efficiency : A key metric is how long it takes your colleagues to create and publish new web content from start to finish.

: A key metric is how long it takes your colleagues to create and publish new web content from start to finish. Search engine rankings : Your CMS should help you optimize your content for search engines, so you should see an improvement in the ranking of your content or your website over time.

: Your CMS should help you optimize your content for search engines, so you should see an improvement in the ranking of your content or your website over time. Conversion rates and on-site engagement: Your CMS should help you improve the user experience and help you move your website visitors down the marketing funnel.

Conclusion

Thanks to modern content management systems like WordPress or Wix, anyone can publish a professional-looking website in next to no time.

Deciding which CMS is right for you depends on the stage of your business, the type of business you are in, and, of course, your budget.

Here are some general guidelines:

If you are just starting out , choose a CMS with an intuitive visual designer such as Wix or Webflow and a large community of resources such as WordPress

, choose a CMS with an intuitive visual designer such as Wix or Webflow and a large community of resources such as WordPress If you are selling online , choose a CMS designed for ecommerce like Shopify

, choose a CMS designed for ecommerce like Shopify If you need to administer multiple websites , choose a CMS designed for omnichannel management such as Drupal or Magnolia

, choose a CMS designed for omnichannel management such as Drupal or Magnolia If visual design is paramount, choose a CMS such as Squarespace

Now, it’s time to get started with optimizing your own web content management process.