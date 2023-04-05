60+ Catchy Headline Examples to Inspire You in 2023 | Semrush

No matter what channel you are writing for, a catchy headline is crucial for grabbing readers' attention.

Good headlines summarize the content, are optimized for search engines (where needed), and encourage social media shares.

Let’s explore some creative headline examples of all types and see how you can apply what you learn to your own content.

Blog Post Headline Examples

A blog post's headline is the first thing readers see.

Blog posts measure success by engagement (e.g., clicks and time on page) and traffic.

A catchy headline is one of the most powerful ways of convincing a reader to stop and click.

It also helps establish tone of voice and is your first step toward writing an effective and well optimized blog post.

There is no one-size-fits-all formula for writing an attention-grabbing headline.

But there are best practices that can help you write them more effectively. We call these best practices “formulas.”

Here are some proven formulas for making your headline more attention-grabbing and some examples of great headlines for each one.

According to our State of Content Marketing: 2023 Global Report, some headlines generate more engagement than others. Ultimately, the headline type you choose will depend on your goals and content ideas.

Let’s look into examples of various headline types:

1 Everything you need to know “Everything You Need To Know About Boosting Your Productivity”

2 Comparison headlines “Walking Versus Running: The Surprising Benefits of Taking It Slow”

3 Top + number (e.g., Top 10) listing posts “The Top 7 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job”

4 A guide to… “A Guide to Prioritizing Your Mental Health: Why Self-Care Isn't Selfish”

5 How-to “How To Save Money Like a Pro: Tips from Financial Experts”

6 Mistakes to avoid “10 Mistakes To Avoid if You Want To Be a Social Media Boss”

7 No one will tell you that… “What They Don’t Tell You About Setting Boundaries at Work”

8 Increase your x with y “Increase Your Profitability with These Simple Efficiency Tricks”

9 Stop doing this… “Why You Should Stop Worrying About Being Perfect”

10 Listicles “10 Delicious Recipes You Can Make in Under 30 Minutes”

Remember, catchy headline templates like these are great guidelines. However, don’t be afraid to mix them up and experiment.

A Look at Buffer

A good example of a company that writes eye-catching headlines generating lots of clicks is Buffer.

This social media management platform provides tools for scheduling and analyzing social media content.

The Buffer blog features articles on topics such as social media marketing and engagement strategies. Check out the blog post below as a good example:

Note how the headline grabs your attention by showcasing you’ll receive firsthand information based on real-life experience. It hooks the reader without giving away too much and promises exciting reading material.

Social Media Creative Headline Examples

Social media posts are mostly measured by engagement.

Creative headlines can encourage users to like, comment, share a post, and click on the link leading to your website. This in turn can help increase the post's visibility and reach.

Some creative headline examples for sharing your articles (and other content) on social media are:

11 “The 10 Best Ways To Keep Looking Young”

12 “Unlock the Power of Micro-Habits”

13 “The Surprising Benefits of Eating Mushrooms”

14 “Why Sleep Is the Key to Success at Work”

15 “The Shocking Truth About Amazon”

16 “How Drinking Water Can Help You Stay Slim”

17 “You Won't Believe What Happened When We Drank This”

18 “How I Generated $300,000 in 6 months with My Etsy Store”

19 “Discover the Secret to Toned Abs”

20 “The 5 Most Common Relationship Errors and How To Solve Them”

Notice they are full of trigger words like best, unlock, surprising, shocking, secret. These words engage emotions and spark action in the reader.

However, you should avoid overusing those words, making sure your posts don’t look like clickbait articles.

For instance, The Cut is always coming up with engaging headlines for their Instagram posts, which trigger dozens of comments and help drive traffic to the articles.

Another company that has used social media posts to build a billion-dollar brand is Gymshark.

The fitness apparel brand from the UK has more than 9 million followers. It also posts across three separate Instagram accounts.

Gymshark was one of the pioneers of influencer marketing before the concept even had a name.

Partnering with fitness influencers (such as Nikki Blacketter and Whitney Simmons) became a central part of Gymshark’s ecommerce marketing strategy. The brand exploded in popularity as a result.

Here’s an example from Gymshark’s primary Instagram account. Note how it encourages followers to share with their friends.

Great Examples of Headline Writing for News Stories

A good headline should make the reader interested in the story and want to know more.

This can be achieved through tried-and-tested techniques.

These include using provocative language, posing questions, or adding a strong hook that makes the reader curious to learn what the story is about.

A catchy headline can be a key factor in whether a news story is read or shared.

A good example from the BBC in May 2022 is:

After all, who doesn’t want to know why two parents would want to sue their own son? And where do grandchildren fit in?

Some recent examples from well-known news publications in 2022 include:

21 “The Dress That Broke the Internet” - CNBC

22 “Taco Bell hotel reservations sell out in 2 minutes” - Yahoo News

23 “IKEA Releases Instructions How To Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Cape After Costumer Reveals Actors Wore IKEA Rugs” - Bored Panda

24 “Fidget spinners, the hit toy that spun out of nowhere” - The Recorder

25 “I Can't Believe It's Not Buddha: Plastic Monk Goes Viral” - NPR

26 “Florida Man Called 911 After Wife Had ‘Thrown Out His Beer’”- NBC Miami

27 “Banksy shreds his own artwork after £1m auction at Sotheby’s” - The Time

28 “Elon Musk sells $3.5m worth of flamethrowers in a day” - The Guardian

29 “Rat falls from ceiling onto customer's table at Buffalo Wild Wings” - ABC News

Email Subject Line Examples

Almost everyone complains that they get too many emails. With so many piling up in people’s inboxes, it’s important to make sure your subject line stands out.

This will get people reading. And more importantly, it will help your email marketing campaigns be successful.

The subject line is the first thing the recipient will see in their inbox, so it's important to make a strong first impression. Cool headlines encourage readers to open and engage with your email.

If you want to grab someone’s attention, your email subject line should be concise. It should also clearly indicate the purpose of the email.

Here are some headline examples for successful email subject lines:

30 “Say goodbye to stress with these expert tips” This works well because it highlights a challenge (stress) and offers a solution, while also promising expertise.

31 “We have a special surprise just for you” This subject line gets clicks because it engages the reader’s curiosity.

32 “New year, new savings: Check out our latest deals” This one taps into people’s desire to save money. It comes at a time when people are looking out for sales.

33 “Limited-time offer: 50% off your favorite products” For loyal customers this one is hard to ignore, even if they weren’t looking to buy something right away.

34 “You won't believe what we have in store for you…” This works because it almost challenges a person to open the email. But of course, the content has to deliver on its promise.

35 “Don't make these common mistakes in your next presentation” This eye-catching headline example once again taps into curiosity: what mistakes could they be making?

36 “Your dream job is waiting—apply now!” This one gives clear instructions and seems to be related to a bookmarked job. In general, these types of subject lines bring people back to finish a task they had forgotten about.

37 “Your life got easier with our latest update” Here the subject line gives the reader a reason to click. They’ll want to know more about the update and how it improves their experience.

38 “Exclusive invitation for NAME: Join our VIP program” Anything exclusive is worth a look. The reader will almost certainly click, even if the program isn’t for them.

39 “Unlock the 7 hidden secrets to successful product marketing” This one gives a specific number, setting reader expectations, and also engages curiosity in a relevant topic. Even experienced product marketers are likely interested in seeing if there’s something they don’t know about in the list.

Eye-Catching Video Title Examples

Like email inboxes, the world of online video is a very crowded and competitive environment.

A catchy title can help your video stand out among the millions of videos on platforms like YouTube or Vimeo.

A compelling title should describe the content of the video in a way that encourages more clicks and views.

It should also set people’s expectations as to what the video is about. This reduces the chances of negative feedback and helps attract the right target audience for your video.

Here are some good headline examples for videos:

40 “The Ultimate Guide to Travel Hacking”

41 “Go from $0 to $1,000/Month with Instagram Affiliate Marketing”

42 “The Top 5 Workout Moves for a Sculpted Body”

43 “Shocking Before and After Weight Loss Transformations”

44 “10 Life Hacks That Will Change Your Life Forever”

45 “The Most Epic Lip Sync Battle Ever!”

46 “How To Make the Perfect Cup of Coffee Every Time”

47 “The Science of Happiness: How To Be Happy Every Day”

48 “How I Grew + Marketed XXL Scrunchie's Social Media | Promote Your Small Business Online”

49 “Unboxing the Latest iPhone - Is It Worth the Hype?”

50 “Celebrity Makeup Secrets Revealed”

51 “How To Cook Like a Pro: Master the Basics of Cooking”

52 “INSTAGRAM MARKETING 101: Grow Your Business By Using Hashtags, Stories & More!”

To understand the formula for success, video software company Outklip analyzed 50 videos from MrBeast, one of the most popular video creators on YouTube.

MrBeast is an American video producer and philanthropist who surpassed 130 million subscribers on YouTube in January 2023.

MrBeast specializes in creating content featuring high-budget stunts. He uses titles such as “I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive!” or “I Ate $100,000 of Expensive Ice Cream.”

Outklip found that MrBeast’s titles tend to be no more than eight words. What’s more, they tend to use only one syllable, making them very easy for anyone to understand.

Almost all are written in the active voice (“I Spent 50 Hours in Solitary Confinement”). And many started with “Would you…” in order to draw the viewer in.

Sample Headlines of Job Postings

Many firms in 2023 are struggling to recruit, and there is strong competition for the most talented workers.

According to Mark Wilkinson from recruitment consultant Response, “People want more than just a ‘job,’ they want something they love, something they can enjoy and something that really matters to them.”

To make your job posting stand out, Mark recommends appealing to the heart and soul of candidates—not just their wallets.

Try coming up with an ad that provides a glimpse into your company culture and values. It can help attract candidates who share these values and are a good fit for your company.

A well-known example is Twitter, which once advertised for a “[Tweeter in Chief](https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/28/twitter-hiring-a-tweeter-in-chief-to-run-the-twitter-account.html” to manage the company’s own Twitter account.

Here are some good title examples for job ads.

They are designed to stand out and grab your attention.

Each one shows enthusiasm for the job. They also ask for a person who really cares about their mission and shows there is a challenge to face.

53 “We're not just looking for any salesperson. We're looking for a sales ninja!”

54 “Ready to make a difference? Join us on our mission”

55 “Join our team and help us change the world!”

56 “Looking for a unicorn? We are, too. Apply now!"

57 “We need a superhero to save our day-to-day operations”

58 “Become a part of our rockstar team”

59 “Looking for a game-changer to join our team”

60 “Calling all problem solvers! We need your skills”

61 “Join our team of innovators and disruptors”

62 “Wanted: Master of All Trades, Jack of None”

Bonus: LinkedIn Headline Examples

LinkedIn is one of those social media channels that works on a number of levels. It covers recruitment, job hunting, networking, and marketing.

Whatever type of content you are sharing, it’s well worth working on your headlines. They help you stand out.

Here are two attention-grabbing headline examples we think work well:

63 “How we generated 25 qualified leads in one day without sending a single email or making a cold call”

For the right audience, wanting to improve their number of leads, this one could certainly encourage a click.

64 “Brands That Are Smashing It”

Master Marketer Mark Ritson grabs your attention with a simple, five-word headline. Again, this creative title example catches your attention by offering value: examples of brands doing well.

Wrapping Up

A good headline is clear, concise, and informative, and it summarizes the main idea of the article.

It goes without saying that you should also make it interesting and engaging, and encourage the reader to want to learn more.

Finally, remember you don’t have to get it right the first time.

You can easily test different variations using techniques such as A/B or multivariate testing.

This will help you quickly determine which headline is driving the most clicks, views, and shares.