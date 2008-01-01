Skip to content

Your browser is out of date. The site might not be displayed correctly. Please update your browser.

The Content Marketing Starter Kit | Semrush
GoodContent by Semrush

The Content Marketing Starter Kit
for Your Business

Build a foundation for your content marketing with our ultimate kit of resources and templates for content planning.

Download now for free
Books

What’s inside:

Content Marketing Workbook

Buyer Persona, Brand Story, and Tone of Voice templates

Competitive Content Analysis and Content Funnel templates

Content Plan and Content Calendar templates

Download now

Build a Powerful Content Marketing
Action Plan

Shift to effective content marketing planning, generate better results, and save
resources with our free Starter Kit.

Book