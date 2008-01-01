Free AI Sentence Rewriter Tool | Semrush

Free AI Sentence Rewriter Tool
How to use the Semrush Sentence Rewriter
Here’s how to use the AI sentence rewriter to reword and optimize your copy in an instant.
Input the copy you want to rewrite
Add text with 3-200 words and hit “rewrite” to reword your sentences for free with AI.
Let the tool rewrite your sentences for free
Instantly get 1-3 plagiarism-free ideas suggested by the sentence rewriter tool.
Check the readability level and tone of voice
See the readability score and the tone of voice of each sentence, and choose the optimal version.
Select your favorite version of paraphrased text
Choose the new version you like the most—the tool will optimize the sentence structure and maintain originality. Hit the “Copy” button.
Repeat!
Feel free to use the tool as many times as you want. It’s completely free and doesn’t require registration.
Why use the free AI Sentence Rewriter?
Create compelling copy and optimize it
Make sure your sentences are written correctly and optimized for your readers.
Create plagiarism-free content
Generate original, unique content and avoid plagiarism in every content piece.
Leverage the power of AI and Semrush data
Save time and resources with AI technology paired with Semrush data.
Tips for writing and rewriting engaging sentences
01
Keep your sentences short and break down sentences that are too long
02
Avoid words that are complicated for your audience and remove technical jargon where possible
03
Maintain a consistent tone of voice
04
Find more effective synonyms and remove vague vocabulary
05
Rewrite sentences without losing their meaning by removing “fluff” and unnecessary words
06
Use active voice: choose an active verb and pair it with a specific subject
07
Use the free Semrush Sentence Rewriter —
it will automatically perform all of these tasks for you!
FAQ
What is a Sentence Rewriter?
Our sentence rewording tool leverages powerful AI to help you rewrite and optimize copy in a single click.
Who can use such rewording websites?
Anyone working with text can benefit from using the Sentence Rewriter—from writers and marketers to business owners.
Does the tool generate plagiarism-free copy?
Our AI makes sure that all sentences and paragraphs are plagiarism-free. You can use the paraphrased text on any online channel, including your website.
Can I use the free Sentence Rewriter tool for SEO?
The tool creates unique and original copy you can use for any channel, including SEO. Google doesn’t have guidelines prohibiting the use of AI tools as long as your content is useful and practical.
Does the tool change my copy’s meaning?
The Semrush Sentence Rewriter improves and modifies the structure of your sentences. However, the overall meaning of your text will remain the same.
Can I use our word changer to reduce word count and improve readability?
The tool will suggest several versions of the rewritten sentences and showcase readability scores for each. So, you can choose the version with reduced word count and improved readability if you’d like.