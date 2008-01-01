Free AI Sentence Rewriter Tool | Semrush

Skip to content
How to use the Semrush Sentence Rewriter

Here’s how to use the AI sentence rewriter to reword and optimize your copy in an instant.

Input the copy you want to rewrite

Add text with 3-200 words and hit “rewrite” to reword your sentences for free with AI.

Let the tool rewrite your sentences for free

Instantly get 1-3 plagiarism-free ideas suggested by the sentence rewriter tool.

Check the readability level and tone of voice

See the readability score and the tone of voice of each sentence, and choose the optimal version.

Select your favorite version of paraphrased text

Choose the new version you like the most—the tool will optimize the sentence structure and maintain originality. Hit the “Copy” button.

Repeat!

Feel free to use the tool as many times as you want. It’s completely free and doesn’t require registration.

Tips for writing and rewriting engaging sentences

01

Keep your sentences short and break down sentences that are too long

02

Avoid words that are complicated for your audience and remove technical jargon where possible

03

Maintain a consistent tone of voice

04

Find more effective synonyms and remove vague vocabulary

05

Rewrite sentences without losing their meaning by removing “fluff” and unnecessary words

06

Use active voice: choose an active verb and pair it with a specific subject

07

Use the free Semrush Sentence Rewriter —
it will automatically perform all of these tasks for you!

FAQ

What is a Sentence Rewriter?

Who can use such rewording websites?

Does the tool generate plagiarism-free copy?

Can I use the free Sentence Rewriter tool for SEO?

Does the tool change my copy’s meaning?

Can I use our word changer to reduce word count and improve readability?

