The State of Content Marketing 2023 Global Report | Semrush

1,700+

Marketers and business owners
surveyed

500,000+

Articles examined globally

85,000+

Job postings analyzed

Content Marketing Trends

Explore the top 6 content marketing trends according to Semrush experts and industry thought leaders

Content Marketing Industry Survey

Get tips for benchmarking from over 1,700 businesses—learn how to measure and secure content marketing success in 2023

Anatomy of High-Quality Content

Check out commonly identified patterns in the best performing organic content

Content Marketing Job Trends Study

See the key industry trends to learn about positions, salaries, and other key considerations around the content marketing job market

“In times of economic uncertainty, brands are going to cut ineffective ad spend and focus on being smarter with their marketing budgets. It’s my bet that 2023 will be a year of getting back to the basics of content marketing.”

Michael Brenner

Content Marketing Agency CEO at Marketing Insider

A Few of the Key Findings

97%

of our respondents said they had some degree of content marketing success

70%

of companies that succeed the most in content marketing measure content marketing ROI

77%

of companies that succeed the most in content marketing are planning to increase their content marketing budgets in 2023

55%

more backlinks were generated by blog posts with 7+ images compared to those without

61%

of companies that succeed the most in content marketing run content audits 2+ times a year

70%

more traffic went to articles with at least one video versus articles without videos

Methodology

The 2023 State of Global Content Marketing Report was made possible by Semrush—a multi-award-winning online suite of 55+ tools for SEO, advertising, content marketing, social media, competitive research, and other digital marketing functions.

Content Marketing Platform

A unique set of tools covering the whole content marketing workflow: from ideation and creation to performance measurement

Keyword Magic Tool

An easy-to-use keyword research tool that provides all the data needed for an effective SEO or PPC campaign

Traffic Analytics

A powerful solution to reveal any website’s traffic data across all channels: where it comes from and how engaged the visitors are

