The State of Content Marketing 2023 Global Report | Semrush

Get all of the important insights into this year's content marketing trends, wins, projections, and more. Learn from businesses just like yours and discover new growth opportunities.
1,700+
Marketers and business owners
surveyed
500,000+
Articles examined globally
85,000+
Job postings analyzed
Get all of the important insights into this year’s content marketing trends, wins, projections, and more. Learn from businesses just like yours and discover new growth opportunities.
Content Marketing Trends
Explore the top 6 content marketing trends according to Semrush experts and industry thought leaders
Content Marketing Industry Survey
Get tips for benchmarking from over 1,700 businesses—learn how to measure and secure content marketing success in 2023
Anatomy of High-Quality Content
Check out commonly identified patterns in the best performing organic content
Content Marketing Job Trends Study
See the key industry trends to learn about positions, salaries, and other key considerations around the content marketing job market
Exciting Content Marketing Trends
Revealed by the Experts
Read the report to get essential content marketing takeaways from some of the industry's best and brightest content marketing experts.
Joe Pulizzi
Co-Founder CEX: Creator
Economy Expo
Margarita Loktionova
Content Marketing Lead at
Semrush
Andy Crestodina
Chief Marketing Officer
and Co-Founder, Orbit Media
Studios, Inc.
Kyle Byers
Director of Organic Search at
Semrush
Julia McCoy
VP of Marketing, Content at Scale
Michael Brenner
Content Marketing Agency CEO
at Marketing Insider
"In times of economic uncertainty, brands are going to cut ineffective ad spend and focus on being smarter with their marketing budgets. It's my bet that 2023 will be a year of getting back to the basics of content marketing."
Michael Brenner
Michael Brenner
Content Marketing Agency CEO at Marketing Insider
A Few of the Key Findings
97%
of our respondents said they had some degree of content marketing success
70%
of companies that succeed the most in content marketing measure content marketing ROI
77%
of companies that succeed the most in content marketing are planning to increase their content marketing budgets in 2023
55%
more backlinks were generated by blog posts with 7+ images compared to those without
61%
of companies that succeed the most in content marketing run content audits 2+ times a year
70%
more traffic went to articles with at least one video versus articles without videos
Methodology
The 2023 State of Global Content Marketing Report was made possible by Semrush—a multi-award-winning online suite of 55+ tools for SEO, advertising, content marketing, social media, competitive research, and other digital marketing functions.
Get a 360-degree view of where the content marketing industry has been, what you can expect now, and where it's headed in the next year.