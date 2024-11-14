ContentShake AI: Smart Writing Tool for Small Teams | Semrush

Create content that brings relevant traffic

ContentShake AI delivers content that ranks high — even if you’re a one-person team.

Chiara Brancato

Founder at the Museum Creative

ContentShake AI creates a long-form piece right away! It’s trustworthy and simple to use for content marketing, which makes it way better than ChatGPT.

Write SEO-ready articles stress-free

We automate the entire process. Lay back and watch your traffic soar.

  • Choose a content topic

  • Get a full article optimized for your keywords

  • Improve your content with a few clicks

  • Publish it to your website

The AI writing tool built by SEO experts

ContentShake AI combines Semrush’s real-time data with powerful AI to help you reach your content goals.

Find weekly new content ideas

Get data-driven topic ideas for your target audience and preferred geo-location.

Create high-ranking content 12x faster

Generate SEO-friendly articles optimized for your target keywords and search intent.

Write in your unique voice and style

Say goodbye to generic AI copy! Make each content piece sound exactly like you.

Improve your content drafts with a few clicks

Score and enhance your content for SEO, readability, and tone of voice.

Write and rewrite content on any platform

Use the ContentShake AI for Chrome browser extension without limits.

Join brands that boost their online growth with Semrush

  • 10М marketing professionals have already used Semrush

  • 14 years Experience in content marketing

  • 30% Fortune 500 companies choose Semrush

What ContentShake AI users love:

ContentShake AI makes it incredibly easy to create content that's optimized for search and users. It's a huge time saver for every step of the content creation process. I highly recommend it.

Adam Connell

Blogging Wizard Founder

Make content creation a breeze with ContentShake AI

Explore the top features that take the headache out of content marketing and SEO.

  • Full SEO article generation in 6+ languages

  • SERP analysis to give your content an SEO boost

  • Weekly new content ideas

  • Articles and ideas tailored to your target region

  • Brand voice generation for your content

  • Optimization of your existing content drafts

  • Content scores based on SEO, readability, and tone of voice

  • Social media content generation

  • One-click WordPress publishing

  • Transfer of your content to Google Docs

  • AI image generation

  • Chrome extension to generate and edit text

Pricing

ContentShake AI

$60 / month

Weekly new content ideas

Full article generation

SEO content creation

Optimization of content drafts

AI image generation

One-click WordPress publishing

FAQs

Can ContentShake AI create content in different languages?

ContentShake AI generates articles in American English, British English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Italian, German, and Portuguese.

ContentShake AI suggests content ideas based on what’s trending in your target country or city. It also optimizes each article based on local search trends. This means that your article will be set to rank in local search results and will use relevant local information and statistics.

Yes! Google’s official communication confirms that AI content doesn’t get penalized. Google is “rewarding high-quality content, however it is produced.” ContentShake AI creates a strong foundation for your content and makes sure it’s optimized for search. You can then further enhance it using the intuitive content editor and the integrated AI chat.

