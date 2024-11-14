ContentShake AI: Smart Writing Tool for Small Teams | Semrush

Create content that brings relevant traffic
ContentShake AI delivers content that ranks high — even if you’re a one-person team.
Chiara Brancato
Founder at the Museum Creative
ContentShake AI creates a long-form piece right away! It’s trustworthy and simple to use for content marketing, which makes it way better than ChatGPT.
Write SEO-ready articles stress-free
We automate the entire process. Lay back and watch your traffic soar.
Choose a content topic
Get a full article optimized for your keywords
Improve your content with a few clicks
Publish it to your website
The AI writing tool built by SEO experts
ContentShake AI combines Semrush’s real-time data with powerful AI to help you reach your content goals.
Find weekly new content ideas
Get data-driven topic ideas for your target audience and preferred geo-location.
Create high-ranking content 12x faster
Generate SEO-friendly articles optimized for your target keywords and search intent.
Write in your unique voice and style
Say goodbye to generic AI copy! Make each content piece sound exactly like you.
Improve your content drafts with a few clicks
Score and enhance your content for SEO, readability, and tone of voice.
Write and rewrite content on any platform
Use the ContentShake AI for Chrome browser extension without limits.
Join brands that boost their online growth with Semrush
10М marketing professionals have already used Semrush
14 years Experience in content marketing
30% Fortune 500 companies choose Semrush
What ContentShake AI users love:
“ContentShake AI makes it incredibly easy to create content that's optimized for search and users. It's a huge time saver for every step of the content creation process. I highly recommend it.”
Adam Connell
Blogging Wizard Founder
Make content creation a breeze with ContentShake AI
Explore the top features that take the headache out of content marketing and SEO.
Full SEO article generation in 6+ languages
SERP analysis to give your content an SEO boost
Weekly new content ideas
Articles and ideas tailored to your target region
Brand voice generation for your content
Optimization of your existing content drafts
Content scores based on SEO, readability, and tone of voice
Social media content generation
One-click WordPress publishing
Transfer of your content to Google Docs
AI image generation
Chrome extension to generate and edit text
Pricing
ContentShake AI$60 / month
Weekly new content ideas
Full article generation
SEO content creation
Optimization of content drafts
AI image generation
One-click WordPress publishing
Learn how to create effective content
Get useful tips on AI content marketing, building a strategy, and writing engaging copy.
Explore our free AI writing tools
Explore free AI-driven tools for any need. Get title ideas, generate text, optimize, and refine it as you please.
FAQs
ContentShake AI generates articles in American English, British English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Italian, German, and Portuguese.
ContentShake AI suggests content ideas based on what’s trending in your target country or city. It also optimizes each article based on local search trends. This means that your article will be set to rank in local search results and will use relevant local information and statistics.
Yes! Google’s official communication confirms that AI content doesn’t get penalized. Google is “rewarding high-quality content, however it is produced.” ContentShake AI creates a strong foundation for your content and makes sure it’s optimized for search. You can then further enhance it using the intuitive content editor and the integrated AI chat.