Semrush Newsroom

Recent news

New in My Reports: Collaborate with Your Team on Reports in Real-Time When working on a marketing project and reporting on it, you often need input and data from various individuals involved, such as teammates, freelance specialists, or other agencies working with your client. This can complicate and lengthen the reporting process. But in ...

Semrush launches RushRaft, a new way for businesses and individuals to market themselves anytime, anywhere ​Today, Semrush launched RushRaft - a new social media campaign designed to help individuals and businesses market themselves in a fun, interactive, and helpful way. RushRaft allows originators of short-form video content to receive help on a situation they’re facing, an...

Introducing Podcast Hosting: Easily Grow Your Podcast Audience with This App Save yourself from chasing trends and spending your precious time researching how to grow your podcast. Build a loyal fan base and optimize your content—easily—with the new Podcast Hosting app, now available in the Semrush App Center. The Podcast Hosting app enables you ...

Introducing Ads Launch Assistant: Use Our AI-Powered App To Effortlessly Launch Google Ads Campaigns Semrush has teamed up with Google Ads to provide a hassle-free advertising experience with the new Ads Launch Assistant app. The tool is perfect for those who want to:

Kompyte by Semrush Joins Forces with IcebergIQ to Transform Competitive Intelligence Kompyte by Semrush, an innovative competitive intelligence solution, and IcebergIQ, a win/loss/churn consultancy, announce a new integration to make sales pitches more effective through shared data insights. Kompyte offers win/loss statistics as a tie-in with Salesforce,...