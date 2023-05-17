Semrush Newsroom

Menumenu icon
[Mental Health Study] Social Anxiety Searches Soar 2,000% In The Past Four Years

As May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s explore search and traffic data to reveal how US and global consumers are approaching the topic of mental health.
May 17, 2023

Recent news

New in My Reports: Collaborate with Your Team on Reports in Real-Time

When working on a marketing project and reporting on it, you often need input and data from various individuals involved, such as teammates, freelance specialists, or other agencies working with your client. This can complicate and lengthen the reporting process. But in ...
Product News
August 31, 2023

Semrush launches RushRaft, a new way for businesses and individuals to market themselves anytime, anywhere

​Today, Semrush launched RushRaft - a new social media campaign designed to help individuals and businesses market themselves in a fun, interactive, and helpful way. RushRaft allows originators of short-form video content to receive help on a situation they’re facing, an...
News
August 30, 2023

Introducing Podcast Hosting: Easily Grow Your Podcast Audience with This App

Save yourself from chasing trends and spending your precious time researching how to grow your podcast. Build a loyal fan base and optimize your content—easily—with the new Podcast Hosting app, now available in the Semrush App Center. The Podcast Hosting app enables you ...
Product News
August 24, 2023

Introducing Ads Launch Assistant: Use Our AI-Powered App To Effortlessly Launch Google Ads Campaigns

Semrush has teamed up with Google Ads to provide a hassle-free advertising experience with the new Ads Launch Assistant app. The tool is perfect for those who want to:
Product News
August 22, 2023

Kompyte by Semrush Joins Forces with IcebergIQ to Transform Competitive Intelligence

Kompyte by Semrush, an innovative competitive intelligence solution, and IcebergIQ, a win/loss/churn consultancy, announce a new integration to make sales pitches more effective through shared data insights. Kompyte offers win/loss statistics as a tie-in with Salesforce,...
Company News
August 21, 2023

Search and Traffic Data Reveal the Internet’s Hottest Topics for Investing, Debt, and Savings

August 14 marks National Finance Awareness Day, a time to take stock of our savings, investments, debts, and personal finances to prepare for a more stable future. To help lead the way toward financial literacy, we’ve pulled data on the hottest trending financial web sea...
Data & Insights
August 14, 2023
