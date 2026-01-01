Semrush Webinars
Learn from the best voices in SEO, content marketing, ecommerce, social media, competitive research, and more! Sharpen your digital marketing skills with our free webinars.
What Do You Want to Learn?
Past Webinar
AI
SEO
Beatus Hoang
Rohan Ranjan
Fernando Angulo
40 minutes
From built to found: SEO-ready websites with Lovable + Semrush
In this live session, our speakers will walk you through a complete workflow for setting up SEO in Lovable using Semrush, whether you're new to SEO or just getting started. You'll see how to take a finished product and make it visible to both Google and AI platforms such as ChatGPT.
View webinar info
Past Webinar
AI
SEO
Content Marketing
Analytics
Competitive Research
Leigh McKenzie
Fernando Angulo
Aleyda Solis
Fili Wiese
1 hour
The New Search Landscape: What the Data Actually Shows — Live with Semrush
Search is changing fast. Join Semrush's expert panel as they reveal the latest search data and break down what the biggest shifts mean for your strategy — and how you can stay up to speed.
View webinar info
Past Webinar
AI
SEO
Anna York
Sergei Rogulin
Fernando Angulo
1 hour
AI-powered Keyword Research with Claude & Semrush
Join AI Visibility experts Anna York and Sergei Rogulin to see AI-powered keyword research in action. Watch a live Claude + Semrush MCP workflow that turns a content brief into keyword clusters, intent insights, and a content plan—plus actionable takeaways and Q&A.
View webinar info
Past Webinar
AI
SEO
Brendan Hufford
Michael King
1 hour
What should CMOs measure in an AI era?
This webinar examines the seismic shift underway in search and what it means for modern marketing leaders. Attendees will learn: Why GEO matters now: How AI is disrupting traditional search behaviour and what brands must do to remain visible as discovery shifts beyond traditional SERPs. How to measu...
View webinar info
Past Webinar
AI
SEO
Lizzie LaCour
Amanda Milligan
50 minutes
The AI search operating system for SEO leaders
AI search requires more than an SEO update — it demands organizational leadership. Learn the AI Search Operating System: a four-layer framework for Brand Discoverability, Clarity, Authority, and Trust that gives you the audit, KPIs, and 90-day action plan to align teams and brief leadership with con...
View webinar info
Past Webinar
AI
SEO
Fernando Angulo
Michael King
1 hour
When AI agents do the research: Building smarter SEO workflows with the Semrush API & MCP
iPullRank built an agentic SEO system powered by the Semrush API and MCP. See how their team pulls Google-quality signals at scale — and what that means for your workflow.
View webinar info