Free Word Counter Tool: Count Words & Improve Writing | Semrush

What Is the Word Counter Tool?
Word Counter is a free word & sentence counting tool by Semrush. It helps you find out how many words, sentences, paragraphs, and characters your copy has.
Simply enter your text in the input box and get an instant word, sentence, paragraph, and character count. You can also assess the copy’s reading time.
You can use the word count check without any limits.
Looking to create copy for a specific platform? Word Counter will show the optimal length for various formats and social media sites.
The tool will also measure your copy’s readability and tone of voice, and show the most frequent keywords in your text.
Why Use the Word Counter Tool?
The online Word Counter tool is perfect for analyzing copy of any type, size, and format, all in one place.
Using it will save you time and resources, and help you improve your text. Here’s how:
You can this one tool instead of creating multiple documents in different places
Word Counter will automatically count words, sentences, paragraphs, and characters and instantly show them in one place
It will also help you optimize your copy for social media platforms and more
The word count generator can make your copy more engaging and identify the most frequent keywords
Who Needs Word Counter?
There are numerous use cases for our online word calculator. Whether you’re a small business owner, a marketer, a student, or a writer, we’ve got you covered.
Online business owners
Are you creating content to promote your business online? The free text counter will help you optimize you copy’s length to post on your website, social media, and more. It’ll also measure its readability and tone of voice, and suggest target keywords.
Marketers
Crafting compelling and concise messages is key to successful marketing. Utilize the free Word Counter tool to optimize your ads, website copy, and social media posts. This tool goes beyond word counting, offering insights into readability and tone of voice and suggesting target key keywords.
Writers
The Word Counter tool is your writing companion, providing essential word and character counts. Dive deeper into your content with insights into readability, tone of voice, and keyword suggestions. Refine your articles, essays, and creative pieces effortlessly.
Social media specialists
Leverage the word checker tool to refine your tweets, Instagram captions, and Facebook posts. The tool provides accurate word and character counts and helps you tailor your content for optimal impact. It also offers practical readability and tone of voice tips.
Content creators
Enhance your content creation process with our free Word Counter. Beyond word and character counts, this tool offers insights into your content`s readability and tone of voice, and suggests keywords. Perfect your blog posts effortlessly, ensuring they captivate your audience.
Researchers and students
The Word Counter tool is an invaluable asset for researchers and students alike. Stay within word limits for essays and papers, streamline your academic writing, and let your research shine without the worry of exceeding constraints.
Why Word Counter Is Important
Whether you’re creating copy for a website, a blog, a social media post, or a corporate document, knowing the word and character count is essential. Multiple platforms have limits on how many words and characters you can use—from Google Ads to social media banner ads, tweets, and more.
It’s especially important to stick to the optimal content length in your social media posts. Some recommendations include:
Instagram captions
optimal between 125 and 150 characters
Instagram bio
160 characters
X (Twitter)
280 characters
up to 63,206 characters; optimal - under 250
Title tag
under 60 characters
Meta description
under 155 characters
Optimal blog post length
between 1,500 and 2,000 words
There are also limits and recommendations when it comes to your blog content:
How Semrush Word Counter Is Different from Other Word Counters Online
Wondering why you should choose our Word Counter? Powered by Semrush’s data and AI, it’ll take you content writing and editing to the next level.
All-in-one experience
Semrush Word Counter redefines simplicity with its simple and user-friendly interface. Instantly view word, sentence, and paragraph counts, plus character and reading time metrics.
Tailored post length tips
Explore Word Counter`s unique feature, suggested post length for different formats. Receive custom recommendations for optimal content length across platforms.
Insights from Semrush data
Explore your content readability, measure its tone of voice, and uncover frequent keywords for SEO. It`s not just a counter; it`s your all-in-one solution for strategic optimization.
What Can Word Counter Do for You?
The free word count checker can support you in your daily content writing tasks. Here’s how you can use it.
Word, character, and reading time counter
Discover the full scope of your content with Semrush Word Counter. Easily analyze word, paragraph, sentence, and character counts for unlimited copy. Whether you`re drafting a social media post or a blog post, this tool ensures you have the essential metrics at your fingertips. You can also automatically see the reading time.
Length optimization for different formats
Tailor your content for success on different platforms. Receive instant recommendations on the optimal length for various formats, from social media snippets to blog posts. Ensure that your copy is perfectly aligned with the requirements of each platform, enhancing visibility and engagement.
Tracking readability and tone of voice
Go beyond the basics of word counting with our Word Counter`s advanced features. Assess your copy`s readability score and tone of voice effortlessly. Then, unlock special features to improve and optimize those metrics with AI.
Identifying target keywords
Identify the most frequent keywords in your copy, providing crucial insights for SEO optimization. This tool empowers you to fine-tune your content strategy, ensuring that your key terms are strategically placed for maximum impact.
How To Use the Free Word Counter Tool
The Semrush Word Counter is simple and straightforward. Follow these steps to use it as much as you’d like.
Input your text, uncover instant insights
Enter text of any length into the Word Counter and instantly gain valuable insights. See the word count and reading time and sentence, paragraph, and character count.
Check your content's fit for platforms
Wondering if your content fits various platforms? Discover if your text aligns with the optimal length for an Instagram post, tweet, Facebook post, LinkedIn post, or a blog post.
Assess readability and tone of voice
Evaluate the readability of your content and understand its tone of voice—whether formal or informal. Gain insights into how your audience perceives your copy and unlock the advanced ContentShake AI features to optimize it.
Uncover frequent keywords in your copy
Discover the most frequent keywords, providing real-time suggestions for SEO optimization. For an enhanced keyword strategy, explore ContentShake AI and access Semrush's SEO data for free.
Optimize your copy and generate more content with AI
Scroll down and click the green button to unlock advanced features with ContentShake AI. Simplify and optimize your content with AI or generate entire SEO-friendly articles and social media posts in one click.
How Word Counter Can Help with Your SEO
Elevating your SEO game is a breeze with Semrush Word Counter. While content length itself isn't a direct ranking factor, crafting comprehensive content is crucial for SEO success.
If you're aiming for specific content length recommendations tailored to your topic, explore ContentShake AI. Unlock this feature to access insights based on your top 10 organic rivals, ensuring your content strategy aligns with industry benchmarks.
The Word Counter tool also delves into keyword density, providing a breakdown of the most frequent keywords in your copy. This allows you to assess and optimize keyword usage, enhancing the overall SEO performance of your content.
FAQ
Word count is the total number of words in a piece of text. It helps gauge the length and overall scope of written content.
Character count represents the total number of characters in a given text, including letters, numbers, punctuation, and spaces. It provides a detailed view of the content's length.
A sentence counter tallies the number of sentences within a text. It aids in assessing the structure and complexity of written content.
A paragraph counter measures the number of paragraphs in a piece of text, offering insights into the organization and formatting of the content.
Reading time estimates the amount of time it takes an average reader to consume the content. It helps users gauge the time commitment required and plan their reading accordingly.
The optimal length of a sentence varies, but concise and clear sentences are generally preferred. Aim for clarity and avoid excessive length to enhance readability.
Optimal paragraph length depends on the context, but keeping paragraphs concise (around 2-4 sentences) aids in maintaining reader engagement and comprehension.
Blog post length varies based on the content and goals. Generally, longer, well-researched posts (around 1,000 to 2,500 words) tend to perform well for SEO and audience engagement.
However, what matters is whether your content is comprehensive and covers the topic fully. Simply writing more words without adding value to your content won’t bring any benefits.
To analyze the optimal word count for your article, check the structure and length of the top competing pieces in search. Or, use tools like ContentShake AI for data-driven tips.