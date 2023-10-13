Website authority is a concept that describes the overall SEO strength or influence of a domain on the web, often tied to how well it’s likely to rank in organic search engine results. Common metrics used to assess website authority include authority score, domain authority, and domain rating.

Higher authority scores suggest a greater likelihood of appearing in search results for relevant keywords.

Although these metrics aren’t official measurements recognized by Google, they can still serve as valuable indicators of a site’s ranking potential.

Domains with higher authority typically see stronger keyword rankings, demonstrating the close relationship between these scores and organic performance.