What Is Website Authority?
Website authority is a concept that describes the overall SEO strength or influence of a domain on the web, often tied to how well it’s likely to rank in organic search engine results. Common metrics used to assess website authority include authority score, domain authority, and domain rating.
Higher authority scores suggest a greater likelihood of appearing in search results for relevant keywords.
Although these metrics aren’t official measurements recognized by Google, they can still serve as valuable indicators of a site’s ranking potential.
Domains with higher authority typically see stronger keyword rankings, demonstrating the close relationship between these scores and organic performance.
How Do We Calculate Website Authority?We calculate website authority using our authority score metric, which estimates how trustworthy and influential a website is based on three main factors.
- Backlink SignalsWe look at both the quality and quantity of inbound links pointing to the website. The more high-quality backlinks pointing to a domain, the higher its authority score will be.
- Organic TrafficWe analyze the estimated amount of monthly traffic the site gets from search engines. The more organic traffic a site receives, the higher its authority score.
- Spam FactorsWe look for suspicious link patterns intended to artificially boost authority. For example, no organic search rankings, an unusually high percentage of dofollow backlinks, and too many referring domains on the same IP address are all red flags that negatively affect your authority score.
What Is a Good Website Authority Score?
A good website authority score depends on the competitiveness of your niche and the strength of your closest competitors.
Established websites in highly competitive industries may consider scores in the 70s or 80s to be typical, whereas smaller niche sites might perform well with a score in the 30s or 40s.
Rather than focusing on an arbitrary number, it’s more useful to check your domain authority, benchmark it against similar sites, and track how your score evolves over time.
As your site grows and gains quality backlinks, you’ll naturally see improvements. Aim for steady progress rather than chasing a specific score.
How to Use a Website Authority Score
Website authority scores are often used as benchmarks to compare your domain against competitors as well as potential partners. This offers insights into each site’s relative influence.
Checking domain authority scores is especially useful for identifying valuable link-building opportunities, assessing potential guest-posting sites, and comparing competitor domains. By setting a minimum score threshold for partnerships and outreach targets, you can focus your efforts on sources that are more likely to boost your site’s visibility and credibility.
While not an absolute indicator of ranking success, domain authority metrics can provide practical guidance on where to direct your SEO and outreach activities.
How to Improve Website AuthorityYou can improve your website’s authority by focusing on activities that increase your site's overall strength and influence:
- Build high-quality backlinksBuild links from reputable websites through guest posting, industry collaborations, and media mentions. High-quality links indicate credibility and authority.
- Create valuable contentRegularly publish helpful and engaging content that naturally attracts visitors, encourages sharing, and earns backlinks organically.
- Drive organic trafficOptimize your content for relevant keywords and user intent to attract visitors from search engines. More organic traffic signals greater relevance and authority.
- Maintain a clean link ProfileAvoid manipulative link-building tactics and suspicious linking patterns. A natural backlink profile protects your website from penalties and preserves your authority.
