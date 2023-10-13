Semrush Free Tools

Semrush’s free tools provide the insights you need to make better marketing decisions and ultimately get more traffic from search engines like Google. These tools are all easy to use, and there’s no sign-up required.
SEO ToolsContent Writing ToolsLocal Tools

Free SEO Tools

SEO tools give you the insights you need to grow your traffic. From keyword research to backlink analysis, every tool is designed to make SEO more effective.
Website Authority Checker

Website Authority Checker

Analyze your domain’s overall quality and SEO performance. Or, evaluate competitors’ and prospects’ domains.
  • Search our database of 808 million+ domains
  • Discover domain Authority Scores
  • View backlink data
Start Analyzing Domains
Keyword Rank Checker

Keyword Rank Checker

See what search terms a website ranks for in Google’s organic results. And get insights for your keyword strategy.
  • Analyze competitors’ keywords
  • Check your own Google rankings
  • Gather useful keyword metrics
Check Rankings Now
SERP Checker

SERP Checker

Review the Google search engine results page (SERP) for your target keyword in your target location.
  • Identify top competitors
  • Find SERP features to optimize for
  • Choose from 140+ geographical databases
Review SERPs Now
Keyword Search Volume Checker

Keyword Search Volume Checker

Enter a keyword to discover the average number of Google searches it gets each month.
  • Find national and global search volumes
  • Analyze search volume trends
  • Collect additional data for SEO and PPC
Check Search Volumes Now
Website Traffic Checker

Website Traffic Checker

Unlock valuable traffic data and key audience insights to guide your marketing decisions and strategy.
  • Uncover monthly traffic and user engagement
  • Identify top performing pages
  • Analyze traffic by device and location
Check Website Traffic Now
Plagiarism Checker

Plagiarism Checker

Protect your content's integrity and credibility with a user-friendly plagiarism checking tool.
  • Compare your text to a vast range of online sources
  • Spot potential duplicate or unoriginal content
  • Access clear, detailed similarity reports
Check for Plagiarism
Google SERP Simulator

Google SERP Simulator

See how your webpage will appear in search results before you publish.
  • Optimize titles and meta descriptions to boost click-through rates
  • Ensure your content meets character and pixel guidelines
  • Visualize exactly how your page stands out on search pages
Create SERP Previews
Sitemap Generator

Sitemap Generator

Create an XML sitemap for your website to improve your site's crawlability and overall SEO.
  • Generate complete XML sitemaps
  • Improve indexing by search engines
  • Ensure all important pages are discoverable
Generate Sitemap
Keyword Tool

Keyword Tool

Find keywords that real people search for on Google to attract more traffic and better target your audience.
  • Discover related keywords
  • Generate keyword ideas
  • Analyze keyword metrics
Find Keywords
Backlink Checker

Backlink Checker

Reveal the top backlinks pointing to any website and analyze link quality to identify opportunities and strengthen your SEO strategy.
  • Find out who’s linking to your website
  • Analyze competitor backlinks
  • Identify opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile
Check Backlinks
Keyword Checker

Keyword Checker

Analyze any word or phrase to get detailed keyword metrics and SERP insights, improving your keyword strategy and SEO efforts.
  • Check keyword difficulty and competition
  • Analyze monthly search volumes
  • Assess search intent and CPC
Check Keywords
Competitor Finder

Competitor Finder

Instantly identify your top competitors in Google search and gain a deeper understanding of your competitive landscape.
  • Reveal your top ten competitor websites
  • Assess keyword and traffic overlap
  • Compare search visibility performance
Find Competitors

Free Content Writing Tools

Content writing tools help you write faster, better, and with more impact. From idea generation to editing, all you need to make content creation easier.
AI Text Generator

AI Text Generator

Create original content for a wide range of formats, from blog posts to social media and more.
  • Write ads, emails, articles, and outlines instantly
  • Tailor content to your goals and audience
  • Save time while producing high-quality copy
Generate Content
Paragraph Rewriter

Paragraph Rewriter

Enhance your writing on the go. Perfect your message with style and speed.
  • Rewrite and optimize content with one click
  • Choose from 5+ unique rewriting tones
  • Improve clarity, flow, and engagement
Improve Paragraphs
AI Title Generator

AI Title Generator

Generate creative and compelling headline ideas for all types of content.
  • Craft catchy titles for blogs, social posts, videos, and more
  • Boost click-through rates with attention-grabbing headlines
  • Explore multiple headline variations tailored to your topic
Find Title Ideas
Paraphrasing Tool

Paraphrasing Tool

Improve your copy's tone, structure, and readability for any audience.
  • Rephrase text to fit your message and style
  • Adjust tone to match your brand voice
  • Make content more engaging and easy to read
Rephrase Text
Sentence Rewriter

Sentence Rewriter

Make your writing clearer, fresher, and more impactful with reworded sentences.
  • Create plagiarism-free versions of your text
  • Add variety to your copy while keeping meaning
  • Reword content for different platforms and audiences
Rewrite Sentences
Proofreading Tool

Proofreading Tool

Edit essays, papers, and articles into powerful, polished content.
  • Fix grammar, spelling, and punctuation issues instantly
  • Improve flow and sentence structure
  • Boost clarity and readability with expert-level suggestions
Proofread Text
Word Counter Tool

Word Counter Tool

Quickly check word count and readability for any content.
  • Count words, characters, sentences, and paragraphs
  • Check how reader-friendly your text is
  • Identify keyword usage in your content
Measure Text Length
Summary Generator

Summary Generator

Turn lengthy content into clear, concise summaries in seconds.
  • Summarize articles, essays, and reports instantly
  • Extract key points without losing meaning
  • Improve content clarity and accessibility
Generate Summaries

Free Local Tools

Local tools make it easier to manage and grow your local presence. From collecting reviews to optimizing your Google Business Profile, everything’s designed to help you stand out in local search.
Google Business Profile Description Generator

Google Business Profile Description Generator

Create a compelling Google Business Profile description that boosts visibility and attracts customers.
  • Generate clear, keyword-rich descriptions in seconds
  • Tailor your messaging to your industry and audience
  • Optimize for local SEO and discoverability
Generate Description
Google Review Link Generator

Google Review Link Generator

Make it easy for customers to leave Google reviews with a direct, shareable link.
  • Instantly generate a custom Google review link
  • Share via email, text, or social media
  • Encourage feedback to build trust and credibility
Create Review Link
Google Review Template and QR Code Generator

Google Review Template and QR Code Generator

Collect more reviews with ready-to-use templates and scannable QR codes.
  • Create professional review request templates
  • Generate QR codes linked to your review page
  • Boost customer response rates with minimal effort
Get Templates & QR Code

Unlock More Tools with a Free Semrush Account

These free SEO tools provide a great starting point for any beginner. But you can do much more with a Semrush account. Sign up free to find out for yourself.Unlock 20+ SEO Tools