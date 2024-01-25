Keyword Search Volume CheckerEnter a keyword to find out how many monthly searches it gets in Google.
What Is Keyword Search Volume?
Keyword search volume is the average number of monthly Google searches a keyword gets in a specific location. Based on data from the past 12 months.
For example, there are around 673K searches for “iphone” in the U.S. each month.
Checking search volumes is a key part of search engine optimization (SEO). Because it helps you identify popular search terms—and optimize your website accordingly.
Creating quality content around high-volume keywords like this can be an effective way to get more unpaid traffic to your website.
How to Use the Keyword Search Volume Checker
#1 Enter a Keyword
To use our free keyword search volume tool, go to the top of this page.
Then, enter your chosen keyword and click “Get Search Volume.”
#2 Find Search Volumes
After creating or signing in to your free Semrush account, you’ll see your free keyword report.
The “Volume” is the keyword search volume in the country selected at the top.
The “Global Volume” is the combined volume across the 140+ countries in our database.
#3 Check Search Volume Trends
The “Trend” graph shows how actual search volumes have fluctuated over the past 12 months.
So, it can help you predict future search demand.
#4 Collect More Keyword Metrics
The keyword difficulty score signals how hard it’ll be to earn a high unpaid ranking for the analyzed keyword. Higher-volume keywords tend to have higher difficulty scores.
“Intent” refers to the type of search intent behind the keyword. This indicates what the typical user wants to achieve and how likely they are to convert.
On the right, you’ll find a variety of useful metrics for pay-per-click (PPC) marketing.
#5 Gather More Intel
The “Keyword ideas” section allows you to discover popular keywords, questions, and subtopics related to your keyword. And find their search volumes.
The “SERP Analysis” section shows which pages rank highest for the analyzed keyword in your chosen location. And which SERP features (non-standard results) appear.
Find the Best Keywords for Your Website
Our free Keyword Search Volume Checker can help you pick the best keywords for your website.
But you can achieve so much more with a Semrush subscription.
Use the Keyword Magic Tool to gather keyword ideas at scale. And filter based on various metrics, including search volume.
Or use the Keyword Overview tool to gather data for existing keyword lists.
Check local search volumes, discover your site’s potential ranking positions, and much more.
And there are dozens of other SEO and PPC tools to discover.