Free Paraphrasing Tool | Rephrase Unlimited Text with AI

Paraphrasing Tool:Write Effective and Original Copy with AI
Turn your ideas into engaging text that persuades your audience and tells your story the right way.
Rewrite your existing text for multiple platforms in a single click. Create high-quality, engaging copy with tone and readability on track. Stick to 3 - 200 words for best results.
What Can the Paraphrasing Tool Do for You?
Get all of the important insights into this year’s content marketing trends, wins, projections, and more. Learn from businesses just like yours and discover new growth opportunities.
Say what you mean, and mean what you say
To help improve the impact of your message, the tool will:
- Shorten and restructure sentences
- Rewrite sentences and adapt them
- Provide 3 different paraphrased versions for any idea
- Generate natural-sounding copy for a native-English-speaking audience
Get data-based recommendations for writing better copy
Our online rephraser will generate a score for the most fundamental writing criteria so that you can achieve better results. The tool provides data on:
- Readability
- Tone of voice
- Copy length
How Does the Paraphrasing Tool Work?
Semrush’s Paraphrasing tool leverages a powerful machine-learning algorithm to help you craft engaging copy that captivates your audience. It’s completely free to use.
Why Use the Paraphrasing Tool?
Learn About Content Optimization
Check out these fundamental questions and answers to help improve your content marketing efforts.
What is content optimization?
Content optimization is the process of modifying, enhancing, and fine-tuning your content to achieve a specific goal. This could be increasing your organic traffic, getting sign-ups to your newsletter, or converting a visitor to a paid user. Depending on your objective, the process for optimizing your content will follow a series of strategic steps.
How can I optimize my text?
If engagement is your goal, consistent tone of voice and readability are two elements you should focus on.
Similarly, if your goal is to improve your organic visibility in search engines, you can optimize your content to align with your desired keywords, questions, or answers.
If sales or conversions are on your list of goals, then you can optimize your content with strategically-placed calls-to-action or product-focused content.
What are readability and tone of voice?
Readability indicates how easy or difficult it is to read your content. For example, to increase readability, you can split long paragraphs, write simpler sentences, and avoid words that are too complicated. Tone of voice refers to how your text sounds to your reader. Some examples include formal or informal, optimistic, humorous, and optimistic, which can vary depending on your brand, your audience, and the nature of your message.
How can I optimize my content for search engines?
To improve your rankings in search engines, there are a number of steps you can take to optimize your content. This includes finding promising keywords, understanding your audience’s intent, following interlinking best practices, and technical considerations.
How can I measure the performance of my content?
Want to learn how and where your content marketing efforts are paying off? First, you’ll need to understand which metrics are the most important to track. These could be:
- Organic traffic: The number of traffic visits you acquire from organic search
- Leads: The number of new users who find your website through your content
- Time on page: The average time duration that a person spends on your page
- Backlinks: The number of external websites linking to your content
Used by companies all over the world, from SMBs to enterprises
have already tried Semrush
as best SEO software suite
use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
FAQ
- Advanced sentence and paragraph rephraser
- Unlimited usage and at least three ideas for every paraphrase
- “Copy vitals” — you can instantly see the length of your content, its tone of voice and its readability