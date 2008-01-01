AI Summarizing Tool: Free Summary Generator | Semrush

AI Summarizing Tool:Free Summary Generator
Simplify your content writing with our text summary generator. Transform your paragraphs, articles, and other long text into digestible and engaging copy in one click.
Semrush AI text summarizer
- Our AI-based summary generator tool provides a quick and concise summary of your text in just a few seconds. It works effectively with any form of lengthy text, such as articles and paragraphs.
- Our algorithm analyzes your copy and identifies the most important points, creating a summary that saves you time and energy.
- You can use it for free, without any limits.
What can you do with the summarizing tool?
Revamp lengthy content into captivating and approachable text
Easily transform your paragraphs and articles into digestible summaries and bullet points.
Identify the main points and ideas in your copy in one click
Count on robust AI to extract crucial concepts while removing unnecessary text.
Create more quality copy with ease and in less time
Save hours of work—the tool will quickly summarize any text or article for you.
Why use the Article Summarizer?
100% free and unlimited
Summarize any text—from paragraphs to blog content—as many times as necessary.
Boosted by AI
Get a well-written overview of your text while retaining the main concepts and ideas.
Simple yet powerful
Enter your text and get an instant summary, as a paragraph or as bullet points.
How does the Text Summarizer work?
The Semrush Summary Generator is totally free, with no limits.
Enter your text and decide on its length
Simply copy and paste your text into the input box, and decide whether you want a longer, medium-sized, or short summary.
Choose your preferred mode
You can get your summary as a paragraph or a bullet point list.
Get an instant summary
Then, click “Summarize” and voilà! You will get your summary in a couple of seconds.
Summarize your next piece of copy
Looking to rework more text? Use the tool as many times as you want.
FAQ
How does the Summary Generator work?
Our text summarizer tool is powered by AI. It uses advanced algorithms to analyze your text and extract the most relevant information. It’s easy to use: simply paste your text into the input box, click the "Summarize" button, and our tool will do the rest.
Why use the Summary Generator?
Our tool is fast, accurate, and completely free. It saves you time and effort by providing you with a quick and concise summary of your text. Whether you need to summarize an article, a report, or a paragraph, we’ve got you covered.
How much does it cost?
The Summary Generator tool is free to use, with no limits. Rework as many texts as you want, and share them with your teammates and writers.
Who owns the summarized text?
You do! You’re free to use any summary you generate in your own work.
What languages are supported?
Currently, the AI Summary Generator is available in English. However, more languages are coming—stay tuned!