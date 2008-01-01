Free Word Counter Tool: Count Words & Improve Writing | Semrush

What Is the Word Counter Tool ?

Word Counter is a free word & sentence counting tool by Semrush. It helps you find out how many words, sentences, paragraphs, and characters your copy has.

Simply enter your text in the input box and get an instant word, sentence, paragraph, and character count. You can also assess the copy’s reading time.

You can use the word count check without any limits.

Looking to create copy for a specific platform? Word Counter will show the optimal length for various formats and social media sites.

The tool will also measure your copy’s readability and tone of voice, and show the most frequent keywords in your text.