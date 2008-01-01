Free AI Text Generator - No Login Required | Semrush

Free AI Text Generator
Instantly create engaging content with our free AI Text Generator. Craft articles, blog outlines, social media posts, emails, ads, and everything in between.
What is an AI Text Generator?
The Semrush AI Text Generator, also known as an AI typer, is a tool powered by artificial intelligence.
It uses data and language patterns to generate text from the input it gets.
Think of it as a digital writer who understands your needs and can create content that resonates with your audience.
Content You Can Create with the AI Word Generator
You can use our free AI tool to produce a wide range of content at no cost.
For example:
Blog posts
Blog outlines
Paragraphs
Headlines
Social media posts
Article introductions
Ads
Emails
Looking for more?
Use our phrase generator to create text on any topic. With the text-to-AI feature, you can also make any content request and get your copy written in an instant.
Generate Compelling Content
for Any Channel in One Click
The Semrush AI Text Generator is completely free to use
and can help you write, optimize, and expand any content in an instant.
Create Plagiarism-Free Content
in One Click
Need an engaging blog or a catchy ad? Our AI writer will instantly create engaging copy you can use for marketing, sales, and any other purposes.
Target Any Keyword
or Topic of Your Choice
Simply enter a topic or keyword, and AI will generate original content for you. Use as many topics and keywords as you’d like.
Generate Content for Various Platforms and Formats
Looking to write copy for your website, social media, newsletters, and more? Our AI typer tool is up for any content creation challenge.
Add Changes and Generate
More Copy
Edit your content directly in the tool and ask AI to improve, paraphrase, and expand the copy for you. Use the AI text completion feature to auto-generate more relevant content on any topic.
Why Choose the AI Text Generator
Quality Content
Create engaging, original content across multiple formats
100% Free
Use the tool as much as you want without payments or sign-ups
AI Chatbot
Use the convenient AI chat to create and edit your content at the speed of light
How to Use the Free AI Text Generator
Follow these simple steps to create and edit your content.
Head to the Semrush AI Text Generator tool. It’s free to use without registration
Choose the content category: e.g., you can generate blog titles, paragraphs, articles, social media posts, ads, emails, and more.
Enter the topic or keyword you’d like to write about.
Get your copy generated in an instant.
Add any changes using the built-in text editor.
Use the chatbot to create more content, add changes, and integrate AI-generated sentences and paragraphs.
For example, you can ask it to add more text, design a new outline, rewrite the piece, suggest subtopics, and more.
Head to ContentShake AI and use it for free to:
- Get additional SEO data on the content structure and keywords
- Further optimize your copy
- Publish your content
FAQ
Why should you use the AI Text Generator?
Our AI writer will help you save time and create high-quality, original copy for any marketing and sales purposes. It’s a great way to optimize your resources and attract more clients.
How does the AI Text Generator work?
The AI Text Generator is a free tool developed by Semrush. It uses powerful AI and language models to produce original, plagiarism-free content.
How much does the AI word generator cost?
The AI Text Generator is completely free to use. For extra features such as long-form articles, SEO data, and readability optimization, try ContentShake AI for free.
What text can you generate with this tool?
Our AI writer can help you with multiple types of content—from articles and paragraphs to ads, emails, and social media posts.
Can you use this content for your website and other channels?
Our AI generates original content you can freely publish on your website and other platforms.
Google doesn’t penalize AI-generated content as long as it’s practical and useful. So, you can use this content to rank higher in search. To get further SEO data and guidance, head to ContentShake AI.
What is the best AI text generator?
There are various options you can choose from. It’s important to consider the price, the quality of content, and ease of use. Our tool uses powerful AI to create original copy, provides a built-in conversational AI chat, and offers text optimization opportunities. It’s completely free to use and is extremely easy to navigate.